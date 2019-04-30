Superior Energy's Risks Outweigh The Growth Prospect

SPN's Leveraged Balance Sheet Trumps The Growth Factors

Superior Energy Services' (SPN) offerings include drilling products and services, onshore completion and workover services, production services, and technical solutions. The biggest concern for the company is its leveraged balance sheet and a low cash flow level. Until it deleverages its balance sheet, I will not recommend buying into the stock because the risks may be too high at the current state. In the medium-to-long term, the huge debt repayment burden will increase its financial risks considerably, unless it manages to refinance the debt, increase cash flows sharply, and divest the non-core assets.

In North America, the excess supply of OFS products and services in the market has led to pricing pressure and lower utilization. To offset the U.S. demand slowdown, Superior Energy has been concentrating on improving its international operations. In 2H 2019, revenues from the Middle East, led by a cementing unit contract in Kuwait, will push revenues. In North America, the resurgent offshore market can improve the company's outlook.

DUC Wells Signal Improvements, But Pricing Weakness Persists

Some of the industry indicators have begun to shift north in Q1. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price witnessed a 32% rise during the quarter. The growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (4% up) and completed wells (17% up) far exceeded the drilled wells growth (2% down) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in 2019. The rise in the DUCs paves the way for a faster recovery in the completions activities, provided the crude oil price stays steady. However, the lack of new drilling also indicates that the pricing pressure continues. Also, the exploration and production activity has not seen any adequate turnaround because the upstream producers are looking to reduce their capex spend. The constraints in the upstream investment would affect the OFS companies' growth adversely in 2019. With the excess supply of pressure pumping equipment in the market, prices and utilization of pressure pumps remained low. As a result, Superior Energy reduced the amount of equipment in the field.

Despite the upward momentum in the crude oil price, SPN's Onshore Completion and Workover services segment revenue declined by 20% quarter-over-quarter in Q1. Following the demand softness, the company idled a third of its pressure pumping capacity during the quarter. Concurrently, the pressure pumping tools sales also declined, which led to a $15 million operating loss in the segment in Q1. However, we can expect to see an improvement in the completion tools sales in the near term.

SPN's Drilling Products and Services segment, understandably, also had a weak Q1. The segment revenue decreased by 4% in Q1 compared to Q4 2018 following a sharp fall in the Gulf of Mexico operations. In the international offshore activity, a higher crude oil price and an improved cost structure in deepwater energy drilling through efficient processes have improved the prospect. The company's management believes that offshore rigs will become significantly active in 2020 and beyond. In the international market, the offshore activity typically responds with a lag because of the long-cycle nature of the offshore production. So, the effect of the crude oil price hike in the first quarter is likely to reflect in stronger offshore activity growth in late 2019 or the next year.

SPN's Production Services segment revenue decreased by 6% in Q1 2019 compared to Q4 2018. Lower land coiled tubing activity in the U.S. weakened the segment sales following the headwind in the completions activity.

A Strategic Re-Positioning

The weakness in the U.S. onshore market calls for a strategic shift. SPN's management remains cautious on pricing and utilization in the onshore activity as a result of lower visibility in the upstream capex spend. So, the company will restrict its capex allocation and look for projects that offer high returns. The premium drill pipe business is expected to grow the margin substantially in 2019. While the long-term drivers for the U.S. onshore business remain steady, the short-term variability in returns will likely induce the company to sacrifice top-line growth in favor of protecting its margin. Discussing the headwinds in the North American drilling industry, SPN's management commented:

As capital has flooded our industry in North America and many service offerings have become more commoditized, it has become challenging to generate reasonable returns.

How Is The Pressure Pumping Activity Shaping Up?

In the past few months, SPN idled a third of its pressure pumping capacity due to the lack of demand in the market. The company's management expects to keep a similar number of assets idle in Q2 2019 as well. To reverse this situation, it will require a significant change in the pressure pumping price, but the company does expect to see any remarkable improvement happening in 2019. Also, it will need a mix of large and small companies to generate substantial demand in the market.

Outlook On International Market Growth

The company's management thinks that revenues from the global market will grow by high single digits in 2019, which will be lower than the 11% growth in revenues in FY2018 compared to FY2017. Hydraulic workover and snubbing activities are driving the growth in the international markets. Revenues from international operations accounted for ~20% of the company's aggregate revenues in Q1 2019, while revenues from the U.S. onshore and offshore accounted for the rest (80%).

Superior Energy's management expects improved demand from Asia and Latin America in the Production Services related operations in 1H 2019 following the increase in investment in the E&P activities in these regions. In 2H 2019, revenues from the Middle East, led by the company's Kuwait contract will drive growth in this business. In Q1, it received its first contract for providing cementing services in Kuwait. The deal will generate ~$30 million in revenues per year. The company is also pursuing additional contract wins in the Middle East region.

In 2H 2019, SPN's premium drill pipes saw higher demand in the offshore activities in Latin America, West Africa, Asia, and the North Sea. Its Drilling Products and Services growth will depend on the offshore floating rig activities, but these projects may still take another 12 to 24 months to make a meaningful impact. In the Technical Solutions segment, completions tools sales are expected to improve in the international markets, particularly in Latin America, West Africa, and Asia.

Capex To Go Lower In 2019

In Q1 2019, SPN generated $27.4 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a sharp improvement compared to a negative $25 million in CFO in Q1 2018. Despite a 3% decline in revenues, the CFO improved via an improvement in the company's working capital, primarily due to lower accounts receivable.

In Q1 2019, the company spent $41 million in capex. So, its free cash flow was negative during Q1 (as capex exceeded the CFO). The company aims to generate free cash flow in FY2019, which can improve the capital structure (by reducing debt). With that objective, it plans to reduce its capex by 23% in FY2019 compared to the previous year.

The High Debt Level Is A Concern

SPN had $167.6 million available from the revolving credit facility (net of letters of credit outstanding) as of March 31, 2019. Leaving out any refinancing option, it will have $800 million of long-term debt due for repayment in 2021 and further $500 million in 2024. Although there is no potential near-term financial risk, the company will need to improve its cash flows significantly to avoid default on debt repayment in the medium-to-long term.

SPN's debt-to-equity ratio (5.2x) is higher than its peers' average of 1.8x. Oceaneering International (OII) and McDermott International (MDR) have lower leverage (0.52x and 1.66x, respectively). Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has no debt.

From the Q1 2019 earnings call, the company's management sounded hard-pressed to reduce debt, but whether it will be able to cut down such massive level of credit rapidly is questionable, and can turn out to be the most significant risk factor. Here is what it commented in the call:

We want to pay down debt. And we've been consistent in saying that, any cash proceeds that get from divestitures would go toward ultimately debt reduction. And I still expect that there is -- that there is some refinancing of the $800 million in 2021 maturities, we just want it to be less than $800 million.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Superior Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.2x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.9x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, its average EV/EBITDA multiple was 19.4x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Superior Energy Services' forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion is in stark contrast to the industry peers' average multiple compression, which is due to the sell-side analysts' expectation of a decline in the EBITDA as opposed to the peers' average EBITDA rise in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a significantly lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. Its EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (OII, DRQ, and MDR) average of 9.5x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, eight sell-side analysts rated SPN a buy in April (includes strong buys), while 14 recommended a "hold". Four of the sell-side analysts rated it a "sell". The consensus target price is $6.13, which at the current price yields ~51% returns.

What's The Take On SPN?

In North America, the excess supply of OFS products and services in the market has led to the pricing pressure and lower utilization of the pressure pumping assets. To offset the U.S. demand slowdown, Superior Energy has been concentrating on improving its international operations. Snubbing capabilities improvement and hydraulic workover activities can drive its growth in the international markets. In 2H 2019, revenues from the Middle East, led by a cementing unit contract in Kuwait will push revenues. In North America, although the pricing in the onshore business will remain soft for the next couple of quarters, a resurgent offshore market can improve the company's outlook. If the crude oil price stabilizes and the upstream producers continue to commit investments in offshore, it can catalyze the company's growth rapidly.

The biggest concern for the company is its leveraged balance sheet and a low cash flow level. Although it has no near-term repayment obligation, in the medium-to-long term the huge debt repayment burden will increase its financial risks considerably, unless it manages to refinance the debt, increase cash flows sharply, and divest the no-core assets. Until a significant deleveraging happens in the balance sheet, I will not recommend buying into the stock because the risks may be too high at the current state.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.