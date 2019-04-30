Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Krishnaraj Venkataraman as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Fairness of fair value: An analysis of Fairfax India Holdings (FIH.U)

Accounting standards have moved from measurements using historical costs to fair value. While increasing the usage of estimates and assumptions, it has also increased reliance on managerial judgments, creating newer challenges in assessing intrinsic value for an investor. I focus on one such accounting standard IFRS 13, Level 3 Fair Value Measurement, largely innocuous, but can draw attention on fairness of such management judgments, with large implications. In this article I attempt to examine and analyze one such situation of an investment holding company, Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, followed with my observations and suggestions.

What is IFRS 13 Level 3 and how do management judgments matter?

IFRS 13 is an accounting standard to measure value, in our case, of an asset, where historical cost measurement is unusable – think freehold land in India. IFRS calls it fair value and it is a market based measurement. It would be the value that a buyer would pay in an imaginary transaction with the owner, each acting in their best economic interest. In its essence the standard says that fair value is required to be estimated at one of three specified levels, market prices being the most preferred option and reliance on managerial judgment the least and only in absence of any market based inputs. Level 1 is prescribed when there is already an active transparent market, typically actively traded securities in a stock exchange, Level 2, when the transactions do not have an active market, but there is some market to go by (say a private stock transaction) and Level 3 is used when there is no market based inputs and yet fair value needs to be ascertained. Level 3 specifies how management can go about computing fair value, what inputs may be used for such techniques, even when information is limited. This requires making many assumptions and estimates whose accuracy relies on the judgment of those making it, i.e. the management. A market determined value balances the estimates of both the buyer and the seller, with a corresponding bid and ask. A management determined value lacks any counterbalance of a bid or ask. If most of the assets of a firm comprises such Level 3 investments, an investor is left to assess for himself /herself if such management determined value is indeed what would fetch in an open market.

Assessing Fairfax India and their Level-3 valuations

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation – FIH henceforth, (Toronto Stock Exchange: FIH.U) is one such example where Level 3 fair value is critical for investors. FIH is an investment holding company for generating returns through long term equity investments in India. All its investments are ultimately managed by its parent Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.U) and FFH henceforth, and gets paid (A) an investment advisory fee and (B) performance fee, both of which are directly linked to fair value. FIH being an investment company its value is almost wholly made up of the value of its investment assets that are measured by IFRS prescribed fair value measurement standards, Levels 1 to 3. FIH started off with investments assets that required mostly Level 1 measurements at ~ 85%. But by the end of 2018, 61% of its assets required critical managerial judgments or Level 3 estimates, on two times larger base. Level 3 estimates has thus become very important in determining the overall value of FIH and I make some observations.

Some observations on FIH valuation of its Level 3 investments

1. In 2018, existing equity investments valued using market prices or Level 1 fair value fell 32% because the markets were down in general. However, during the same time equity investments judged by Level 3 fair value rose 34%. This cushioned the fall of all equity investments in 2018 to 4% (Table 1).

2. If management estimates and assumptions ratcheted Level 3 fair value, it would not be out of the ordinary to expect better financial results from such investments. However I found the exact opposite. The earnings from these investments declined, whereas earnings from Level 1 investments grew handsomely, even as they fell in market value (Table 2). If the standard says that all Levels 1-3 are market based, even with management estimates, then shouldn’t the Level 3 investments be expected to show a similar trend?

3. Finally, there is one private equity investment, the Sanmar group whose Level 3 fair value, as reported, saw a 37,090% jump between 02 Aug 2018* and 30 Sept 2018 (i.e. 41 working days), despite no apparent increase in the cost basis of holdings. Sanmar equity, valued $0.56 million at December 2017 and $ 0.61 million at June 2018, was revalued upwards to a whopping $ 225 million end of September 2018 (Table 3).

A brief background of Sanmar provides a better context to evaluate this increase. Sanmar is a $ 1 billion conglomerate, as per its website, and one of its subsidiaries is the Sanmar Chemicals group manufacturing PVC related products, chlorochemicals, and other chemicals. The FIH investment announced in April 2016 (~ $ 299 million in PIK bonds and $ 1 million in equity for 30% stake) in the Sanmar Chemicals group was made to retire the then existing debt and to fund new capex for expanding capacity in Egypt, slated to get over in April 2018.

On Sept. 17, 2018 FIH announced that Sanmar will settle the bonds with FIH, the latter will then use about half of the proceeds to increase its stake in Sanmar to about 43%, from 30%, sometime in first half of 2019, and increase fair value of its equity in Sanmar. The announcement said, “As a result of this agreed transaction and positive operational developments at Sanmar, in the third quarter of 2018 Fairfax India will record investment gains of approximately $252 million (INR 18.3 billion), comprised of approximately $190 million (INR 13.8 billion) from common shares and approximately $62 million (INR 4.5 billion) from bonds, an increase in book value per share of approximately $1.62. The investment gain from the common shares of Sanmar is primarily supported by the continuing strong demand for PVC and related products in India, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa that Sanmar will benefit from through the completion of new capital projects in India (Chemplast Sanmar), and the successful recent coming online of its increased capacities in Egypt (TCI Sanmar).”. Further the relevant section of 2018 Annual Report on page 41, says “The company will invest $201,733 at period end exchange rates (approximately 14.1 billion Indian rupees) of the net proceeds received from the settlement of the Sanmar bonds into 171,710 newly issued common shares of Sanmar, increasing the company’s equity interest in Sanmar to 42.9% from 30.0% at December 31, 2018”.

This increase in fair valuation may, at a quick glance, appear to be on account of the proposed additional investment, since they are both about the same figure of $ 200 million. A careful reading shows that they are separate, i.e. the fair value was reportedly revised upwards by about $ 200 million, and, in addition ~ $ 200 million investment was proposed to raise its shareholding in Sanmar, sometime in 2019. If the fair value was revised only because of increase in investments, then it should have reflected in the share purchases of Sanmar concomitant with it. This can be additionally verified by looking for any increase in shareholding in 2018 that accompanied the increase in fair value. Page 37 of the 2018 Annual Report shows there are none (Picture 1).

Picture 1:

I further clarified this from FIH management asking them that "In the quarter ending Sept 30, 2018 FIH recorded Sanmar common shares fair value to be about $ 225 million, up from $ 0.6 million from June 30, up by about 375 times in a quarter. The cost basis had also not changed. Other than the reasons provided in the management commentary and other facts accompanying the Interim Report for Q3 2018 and Annual Report 2018, is there anything else that would cause this sharp increase in fair valuation?"

to which I got the following response:

" The Sanmar valuation did increase significantly in the 3rd quarter of 2018. We discuss the investment on pages, 10, 11, 36, 37, 41, 46, 79, and 80 of the annual report but we direct you particularly to the commentary on page 41 which states that the valuation increased primarily because "..a net change in unrealized gains on investments of $221 million on its investment in Sanmar common shares arose primarily as a result of: (I) positive operational developments at Sanmar Egypt (successful completion of its increased capacities in Egypt)and Chemplast (will benefit from the completion of new capital projects); (II) continued strong demand for PVC and related products in India, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa; and, (III) the decrease in after-tax discount rates (principally related to the decreased risk at Sanmar Egypt as a result of the completion of its capital expenditure project to increase capacity)...." "

There is again no indication that the increase in the fair value of Sanmar equity in Sept 2018 is on account of additional investments.

Interestingly the $ 190 million gain as stated in 17 Sept 2018 release moved up another 18% to $ 225 million when the results were actually declared for that quarter. In other words, with no apparent increase on a cost basis the fair value at ~ $ 0.6 million as on 02 August 2018, moved up to $ 225 million on 30 Sept. 2018. The Q3 interim report explained this increase in fair value: In the third quarter of 2018 Fairfax India recorded unrealized gains of $225,013 on its investment in Sanmar common shares primarily as a result of: ((i)) positive operational developments at Sanmar Egypt (successful completion of its increased capacities in Egypt) and Chemplast (will benefit from the completion of new capital projects); ((ii)) continued strong demand for PVC and related products in India, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa; and ((iii)) the decrease in the after-tax discount rates (principally related to the decreased risk at Sanmar Egypt as a result of the completion of its capital expenditure project to increase capacity). This hardly sounds like an achievement to give it a 371 times raise in fair value. Maybe a dramatic turnaround was around the corner. But no. Management, in its annual report for 2018 said instead, “….Sanmar’s consolidated financial results in 2018 were below expectations. The spike in the raw material price was caused indirectly by an alumina refinery plant shut down in Brazil. It is not clear how long this situation will last and keep EDC prices elevated. Based on IFRS, for the year ended December 31, 2018 Sanmar’s revenue grew by 10% to $682 million. Net loss in 2018 increased to $91 million from a loss of $85 million in 2017.”

What are some ramifications of such Level 3 valuations?

If fair value is determined by management (as opposed to markets) who by very such occupation have incentives, it may be useful to look at ramifications of Level 3 valuation on those who estimate it.

1. Advisory fees. The parent, FFH, which manages investments for FIH charges advisory fees in cash that is in proportion to fair value of deployed assets. More the assets, more the advisory fees. Marking up Level 3 based fair values increases the value of the assets and hence engenders more fees.

2. Cushioning breach of debt covenants. The vagaries of the market may swing Level 1 investments of FIH so much that it may endanger covenants. FIH had a $ 550 million dollar debt to finance rupee investments, raised in June 2018 that included a financial covenant (page 49) requiring FIH to maintain atleast $ 1.5 billion in common equity – this common equity was $ 2.22 billion at March, 31 2018. The covenant was getting close to breach in the quarter ending Sept 2018 as equity markets saw wild swings compounded by a rapid fall of the rupee against the dollar. So close that, per my estimate, a further fall of 18% in Level 1 investments and/or a ₹ fall would have brought common equity to less than $ 1.5 billion (see Table 4). Again, it cannot escape a skeptical mind that management controlled Level 3 fair value may have had to come to the rescue.

3. Higher fair value drives higher performance fees. From what I gathered performance fee (Second Calculation Period) paid, mostly in subordinate shares of FIH, is 20% of any increase of book value over that end of 2017. A drastic drop in value of public investments of 22% in 2018 with uncertainty in recovery can affect performance fees for many years. A Level 3 fair value can be adjusted to show upward performance to dampen the Level 1 fall in book value, and can be further nudged upwards over time. For instance one can argue that a $ 221 million increase in fair value of its 30% equity ownership in Sanmar helped this cause in 2018. Further, the proposed investment in Sanmar of ~ $ 200 million for an additional 13% equity stake, thus at a much higher valuation, will lift the fair value of the 30% stake as well, thus ‘improving performance’. While share based performance fees may align interests with subordinate shareholders of FIH, these shares does not seem to be subject to a lock-in period and can be sold at any time.

What about structural checks and balances? Examining the role of management, auditors and the audit committee

Management have the incentives to perform while also grading its own performance. So as long as it follows the accounting rules, one may argue, it is well within the law. The auditor, on the other hand, says its responsibility is to provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from big deviation from accounting rules, either due to fraud or error (surprisingly nothing in between). Management does put out caveats saying that valuation of private investments (i.e Level 3 fair value) is a ‘critical accounting estimate and judgment’ and ‘Notwithstanding the rigour of the company’s valuation processes, the valuation of Private Indian Investments inherently has estimation uncertainty and different assumptions could lead to significantly different fair values.’ It also says that the CFO oversees the valuation function. The CFO compensation (Management Compensation) however is paid by the parent and not by the company, aligning CFO interest with the parent instead of with the company. Further FIH also ‘does not use independent valuation experts’(page 36) to determine Level 3 fair value, leaving the valuation solely controlled by the manager. The non-management shareholders of FIH do not have sufficient rights to get this changed because despite having a 66% economic interest, their voting rights count for only ~ 6% (page 97).

Finally, the audit committee. The Audit Committee’s charter says that it is ‘responsible for assisting with the Board’s oversight of the quality and integrity of Fairfax India’s financial statements and related disclosure’. Further the manager is expected that ‘Significant valuation matters, particularly those requiring extensive judgment, are communicated to the company’s Audit Committee’ (page 36). The audit committee may have had something to say about this increase in Sanmar valuation.

Some suggested approaches for such Level 3 situations

As the FIH example shows, the investor may need to formulate his own approach to valuation in such situations. In addition to fair value there are other considerations that affects value. Specific to FIH one adjustment is the fluctuation in foreign exchange of fair value. Since the business is conducted in Indian rupees while investors are looking at dollar returns, fair value computed in rupees needs to be adjusted for changes in $/₹ over the life of the investment. Unfortunately this again requires guesstimates, though historical $/₹ movements may be used as some guide to project into the future. FIH captures it via translation of fair value at year end exchange rates. While it serves as a figure to anchor, these investments are expected to be realised far out in the future and will likely suffer more adjustment downward if long term historical rates are used. Another adjustment relates to the debt undertaken by FIH to make these investments. If an equity investor borrows to invest a lump-sum into a private equity investment, the fair value of should be seen as the Level 3 fair value of the private investment less the fair value of debt, instead of looking at the two separately. In other words the Level 3 fair value so computed, and corresponding returns, should additionally be compensating for cost of debt incurred, and the investor here is left to do his own math. FIH’s investment in BIAL, a private equity investment, carrying a fair value of $ 704 million has atleast $ 200 million in debt (page 26). This proved very expensive in 2018 as ~ 6% was paid as interest cost, and another estimated ~ 6% in realised foreign exchange losses (page 48) as it rolled over the debt**. At $ 24 million these would nullify 28% of the gains in fair value arrived at for BIAL in 2018. More, if the debt is more, and management has not disclosed in greater detail how the $ 550 million debt was deployed.

Finally, an investor should assess to the maximum extent possible if the Level 3 fair value is indeed fair. An easy place to start is to assess if the assumptions and estimates made are sensible and probably the most reassuring way to do that is to compare prior such estimates with actuals as they unfold. However that would require financial information of these private investments. I observed that the FIH annual report falls short on that count. It provides a brief commentary on each of private investment and only an abbreviated 3-4 line Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss statements that in many cases are dated by a quarter and is completely missing for one. The lack of basic financial information was startling to me because FIH investors are nearly full to majority owners of these companies, and FIH has rights as shareholders in these companies, the least of which is to receive an annual report. Yet investors have no access to these annual reports. The FIH website does not provide access to any of them nor does it say how to get one for an FIH shareholder. The FIH annual report directs us to the websites of its investees none of which provides annual reports.

I wrote to FIH management querying the above:"FIH and therefore FIH subordinate shareowners are majority owners of nearly all of FIH private investments, and yet do not have access to annual reports of these investee companies. FIH website does not provide access to them nor does it say how to get access, and the investee websites that the FIH annual report point to, do not have them. May I know why annual reports are not provided, and how can one source more information about these companies?"

And they responded saying that

"Private companies generally are not required to prepare or publish annual reports.

Fairfax India, like all public companies in Canada, is required to file a Business Acquisition Report (BAR) which includes financial information for any significant acquisition on SEDAR (System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) which is a centralized document filing system and we have a link shown on our website to SEDAR."

SEDAR provides financial information only upon acquisition, not subsequent to the acquisition.

Absent such information, it is not possible to know if the assumptions and estimates hold up, and if the management who could be, as we saw, potentially benefited from inflating higher fair value, are fair in their assessment. Assuming such information was available FIH investors can look up and assess the critical assumptions on growth rates, after tax cash flows and see if the range of discount rates make sense.

*June 30 2018 results were declared on 02 August 2018, with no material modifications

** interest expense and fx losses estimated based on prorating interest expenses / realised fx losses over average debt.

Conclusion

IFRS 13 Level 3 fair value relies heavily on management judgment. Though generally not a material consideration in many cases to assess intrinsic value, it does matter rather seriously in some cases.

I examined one such case Fairfax India Holdings, an investment company, where Level 3 measured investment assets comprised 60%+ of total investment assets. Upon analysis I find that Level 3 valuation can be said to be generous by management, who also seem to benefit from such generous valuations.

Investors should further examine for unusual changes, and when observed, make some adjustments and seek answers. Specifically for investors in FIH, I venture to offer the following suggestions:

1. Look at some of the historical (2016 onwards) Level 3 valuations of early investments, see how the earnings have moved over time, and if some of the Level 3 assumptions made then have held up. Check how much, and in how many, of the organic growth in book equity of these investments (add dividends) have veered away (in either direction) from the after-tax discount rate assumptions used in calculating the Level 3 fair value. However one may argue that there is not enough history and that every new investment maybe different from past investments.

2. Seek more financial information of FIH investees on an ongoing basis. Like I mentioned earlier, FIH investors need more information to know if Level 3 fair value has indeed turned out to be fair. This is not with a view to second guessing management, but to feel comfortable that management's benefits does not color its assessment of Level 3 fair value. One instance is the BRK annual report which provides operating details of groups of its businesses. BRK of course does not carryout Level 3 fair value of its businesses.

3. If I had one question to ask management it would be: "What metric should I look at in the annual report to gauge if the operating results of each investee match embedded expectations of the fair value you arrived at?"

Sources for all figures are from Fairfax India Holdings Corporation interim, annual reports and press releases (from www.fairfaxindia.ca)