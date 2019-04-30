Old Dominion Operating At A High Level, But Some Concerning Signs Are Emerging

Old Dominion is built to thrive across the cycles, but it will be tough to maintain a premium multiple if industry tonnage and pricing slide meaningfully in 2019/2020.

Old Dominion continues to report growth, particularly on the EBIT line, but tonnage is weakening and management noted some increased price competition in the LTL space.

When I last wrote on Old Dominion (ODFL) in late December, I thought the share price was getting interesting, but wasn’t quite low enough to entice me to buy in ahead of what I believed would be a slower pace of growth in 2019 and 2020. While there are now some signs that slowdown is emerging, the shares are up about 25% since that article. So, let’s just say that earlier call of “not yet…” is not getting printed out and put on the fridge.

I continue to believe, as I’ve long believed, that Old Dominion is a best-of-breed that deserves a premium. I also believe that the ongoing expansion of online retailing is a positive for the less-than-truckload (or LTL) industry, even if Old Dominion itself isn’t all that weighted toward retail. Still, I’m concerned about a slowdown in short-cycle industrial markets in 2019 and 2020 and concerned that Old Dominion could face a one-two punch of more challenging tonnage and pricing. With that, I’m willing to miss out on further gains in Old Dominion shares rather than chase at today’s price.

Another Good Result In The First Quarter

Old Dominion came up about 1.5% short of the average sell-side revenue estimate for the first quarter, which really isn’t bad at all but is still the largest miss since the first quarter of 2016 (and one of only three misses in that stretch). Revenue rose 7% as reported, with slightly lower core trucking revenue, on a 3% decrease in LTL tons (shipments up 1.1%, weight/shipment down 4%) and a nearly 10% improvement in pricing.

Old Dominion’s superb cost management and operating leverage continues to produce dividends for shareholders with EBITDA up about 19% in the quarter and operating earnings up a little more, driving a 2% beat relative to expectations. Old Dominion’s operating ratio (1 minus the operating margin) improved to 82% from 83.9% a year ago, helped by wage costs that increased only 4% (wages are close to two-thirds of Old Dominion’s cost base).

All of the relevant operating metrics – details like on-time deliveries, insurance/damage claims, and so forth continue to be at excellent levels. In terms of operating trends, it seems like business was relatively consistent throughout the quarter.

… But Some Concerns For The Future

Now for the quibbling portion of today’s program.

Old Dominion did see a significant slowdown in shipment volume growth that was noticeably worse than normal seasonality – down about 4.6% qoq versus normal long-term seasonality of down 0.9%. Although management described the economy and consumer trends as “favorable”, they did acknowledge that LTL rev/day was running below seasonal norms in April.

Management also spooked the Street with its comments on pricing. Management said that they’re seeing more price competition in LTL and losing some business from it. There have been some rumors out there that UPS (UPS) was going to get more aggressive on pricing to boost share, but neither UPS’s nor FedEx’s (FDX) recent results suggest they’re driving the price competition. Stay tuned for earnings from the likes of ArcBest (ARCB), Saia (SAIA), and YRC Worldwide (YRCW).

The recent reports from the American Trucking Association show a still-healthy level of business, with overall tonnage up almost 4% in the first quarter, but tonnage is starting to slide on a mom basis and tonnage seems to be trailing off its recent peak at the end of 2018. I’d also note that increased truckload supply could be a source of pressure in the LTL, as LTL truckers will often benefit when the truckload market is supply-constrained (the truckload market is considerably larger, about 4.5x, than the LTL market).

The good news here, such as it is, is that Old Dominion is the company investors probably need to worry the least about when times get tough. Not only is the company’s balance sheet in fine shape, management has always been prudent about adding capacity, striking that hard-to-find balance between having enough slack to pick up available opportunities when the market is growing, but not so much that the unused capacity slaps margins in the downturns. Managing capacity (and managing costs in general) is an under-appreciated driver of success in trucking, and something that really distinguishes Old Dominion’s management team.

Amazon Stirs The Pot

Amazon (AMZN) has been shaking up the logistics sector for some time, and it threw another rock into the pond recently when it announced a move to offer 1-day standard shipping to Prime members. Walmart (WMT) quickly responded with something on the order of, “Oh yeah? Bring it!”, and now it’s an open question as to how many retailers will feel compelled to make similar offerings.

What Amazon and Walmart do doesn’t have much direct impact on Old Dominion; they have their own networks and rarely need companies like Old Dominion to move their goods. Other retailers are a different story, and the question remains whether they’ll be hiring more carriers to offer similar service (overnight/1-day is a premium offering for LTL carriers) or whether smaller retailers will pay to use Amazon’s logistics network. In any case, if this drives more overall demand for high-end trucking services, it could create some incremental opportunities for Old Dominion; Old Dominion doesn’t do much direct retail, but if other companies’ trucks are otherwise engaged, business can still flow to Old Dominion.

The Outlook

I started off with somewhat restrained expectations for Old Dominion this year, and I’m keeping those expectations in place for now. I’m still looking for upwards of 6% revenue growth in 2019, which is a noticeable slowdown from the 20% growth seen in 2018 and the 12% growth in the year before.

Long term, I expect growth to settle down into the healthy mid-single-digits, but I’d note that’s a pretty marked deceleration from the 14% long-term annualized revenue growth rate (and Old Dominion has posted double-digit revenue growth in 7 of the last 10 year), but I believe it’s going to get harder for Old Dominion to keep gaining share at its former pace as it becomes a larger player in the LTL space.

I likewise believe it’s going to be harder for Old Dominion to improve operating efficiency as significantly as it has in the past – I don’t believe management is in any way losing its touch, it’s just a much higher bar to improve from now than five or 10 years ago. Still, I expect double-digit growth in FCF from here on strong margins.

The problem is that valuation is well ahead of that. Transport stocks like LTL carriers aren’t particularly driven by free cash flow, but today’s price would seem to anticipate long-term revenue growth around 12% and long-term FCF growth around 15% a year – possible, I suppose, but quite demanding. Likewise with EV/EBTIDA. Today’s forward EV/EBITDA is around 11x, still below the peak of the range (around 13x), but also still above the long-term average of 8x to 9x.

The Bottom Line

I could maybe live with buying Old Dominion at 10x EBITDA, but I don’t like the idea of paying an above-average multiple into what I believe is a decelerating end-market. I could be completely wrong about the health of the U.S. economy going into the second half of 2019 and into 2020, and if I am, I’ll take my lumps and regret the missed opportunities. As is, I’m not eager to pay a premium for an economically-sensitive stock like Old Dominion today even when it is a top-tier operator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.