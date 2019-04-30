A Deep Dive Into Western Digital's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

Unfortunately, management isn't committed to growing the dividend, and the yield isn't sufficient for a pure income play.

The company is undervalued despite having great financial strength & earnings quality.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio, from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the S.E.C., whereas price data comes from IEX.

Introduction

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has a dividend yield of 3.93% & trades around $50.92. Based on my M.A.D Assessment WDC has a Dividend Strength score of 48 and a Stock Strength score of 98.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid Western Digital Corporation at current prices. There will likely be no dividend growth soon, and the yield just isn't good enough for a pure income play.

Western Digital Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The company's portfolio of offerings addresses three categories:

Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections - dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors. It follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which rank well for both categories.

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

Thus it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

To assess dividend safety I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

Western Digital Corporation pays out 72% of earnings as dividends. This is better than 23% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. WDC pays 19% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 64% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures & paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. 35% of Western Digital Corporation's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 58% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Western Digital Corporation's pay-out ratio to be satisfying. Looking beyond the earnings payout, we realize that WDC generates tons of cashflow, enough to cover its dividend multiples times. This is very satisfying.

TTM Values 02/01/2015 01/01/2016 30/12/2016 29/12/2017 28/12/2018 Dividends $1.50 $2.00 $2.00 $2.00 $2.00 Net Income $6.46 $4.86 $-1.76 $1.27 $2.78 Payout Ratio 24% 42% -114% 158% 72% Cash From Operations $10.42 $9.89 $7.95 $14.36 $10.56 Payout Ratio 18% 26% 25% 14% 19% Free Cash Flow $7.78 $7.30 $4.37 $9.39 $5.64 Payout Ratio 20% 28% 46% 22% 36%

We want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

WDC has an interest coverage ratio of 4x which is better than 16% of stocks. This level of coverage is ok.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like WDC's dividend is safe. The cash covers it multiple times, I wouldn't worry about a dividend cut.

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock's potential to pay us a decent dividend which grows at a satisfying rate.

Western Digital Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.93% which is better than 79% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 0% during the last 12 months which is disappointing. The company hasn't grown its dividend since 2015, despite generating enough cashflow to do so.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 13% CAGR, while net income has decreased at a -10% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

While fiscal years 2016 and 2017 (WDC's fiscal year ends in June) produced subpar earnings, 2018 would have been a blow-out year if it weren't for the one time repatriation tax, the effects of which are still present in the last quarter of 2018.

Moving forward, I expect earnings to go back to previous levels, despite the firm operating at lower margins.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, WDC's dividend has sub-par potential. While in theory all the elements are there for the company to increase its dividend, management has chosen not to.

Dividend Summary

WDC has a dividend strength score of 48/100.

As a dividend growth investor, the lack of dividend growth is worrying. While management repeatedly states it is committed to the dividend, there seems to be no intention of growing it regularly.

This is disappointing, given that the company generates enough cash to afford multiple dividend increases in upcoming years.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I'm considering investing in.

Value

This won't come as a surprise to most, undervalued stocks outperform in the long run. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock's ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

WDC's value ratios are:

P/E of 18.32x

P/S of 0.76x

P/CFO of 4.82x

Dividend yield of 3.93%

Buyback yield of 2.03%

Shareholder yield of 5.96%.

According to these values, WDC is more undervalued than 95% of stocks, which is extremely satisfying as it implies the stock is out of favor and likely trading below its fair value.

Value Score: 95/100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

As you can see, WDC is currently trading below its historical average PE. This implies that the market is currently valuing it below its 5 year average trend. It is harder to get any insightful data from these charts when earnings have been as volatile as WDC's.

Overall, WDC would seem undervalued.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn't the best strategy.

Western Digital Corporation trades at $50.92 and is up 17.98% these last 3 months, 15.23% these last 6 months & down 42.08% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 55% of stocks, which is not great. The stock's short term momentum is good, having staged a recovery, but it is still down more than 40% for the last 12 months. This is a worse 12 month performance than 90% of stocks out there.

The momentum scares me. I'd need to see the stock make a prolonged recovery over the next two quarters to be comfortable considering the investment.

Momentum score: 55/100

Financial Strength

Company's which are financially sound don't need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

WDC has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.6, which is better than 46% of stocks. The company's liabilities have decreased by -8% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 18.0% of liabilities.

This makes WDC more financially sound than 81% of U.S. listed stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 81/100

The low levels of leverage & reduction in liabilities is appreciated, and WDC's financial strength cannot be bashed.

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

WDC's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.9% is better than 63% of companies.

It depreciates 211.1% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 75% of stocks. Finally, the company's asset turnover of 0.7x is higher than 57% of stocks. This makes WDC's earnings quality better than 82% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 82/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 98/100 which is fantastic.

All the numbers seem good for stock strength, and if the company keeps trading at similar prices for the upcoming quarter, it will be in an ideal position for rapid price appreciation.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 48 & a stock strength of 98, Western Digital Corporation is a sub-par choice for dividend investors.

Those looking for dividend growth won't find it, while those relying on income will be better served focusing on stocks with higher yields.

Despite an attractive profile for capital gains investors -as shown by the superior stock strength - & despite generating large amounts of cash, the company simply isn't committed to growing their dividend.

For a dividend investor like me, that's a definite no.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.