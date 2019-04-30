Diamond Offshore Sells Off After Q1 Results Despite Material New Contract Awards

Market participants seemingly starting to scrutinize the pace of industry recovery being sufficient for leading drillers to deal with large debt maturities starting in 2023.

With the entire drillship fleet now contracted until at least 2022, strategic upside in case of a more pronounced deepwater drilling recovery appears limited.

I have previously covered Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Admittedly, I was somewhat perplexed to see leading offshore driller Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock sell off after reporting an in-line Q1/2019 and disclosing a decent amount of new contract awards, including more than four years of drillship work. After already losing 6% on Monday, the stock plunged another 10% in Tuesday's session, mostly due to an uninspiring first quarter report and outlook by industry leader Transocean (RIG).

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

But on second thought, Mr. Market's reaction looks comprehensible, at least to some extent:

1. 2019 will be an ugly year for Diamond Offshore

The company will be burdened with another close to 60% capex increase this year due to a slew of special surveys and the ongoing reactivation of some of the company's older semi-submersibles which are expected to finish their overhaul as essentially new rigs with an expected 20+ years of remaining service life. At the mid-point of the guided range, FY2019 capex will come in at $350 million, far above the levels required for Diamond Offshore to generate free cash flow.

Photo: 6th Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship Ocean BlackHawk - Source: Thrustmaster.net

This issue was very much evidenced in Q1 as the company generated just $2.9 million in cash from operations compared to $83.8 million in Q1/2018 and capex surged from $31.5 million to $85.9 million year-over-year.

Things will become even worse going forward as the drillship Ocean BlackHawk is currently scheduled to be on zero dayrate for the entire second quarter due to the requirement to conduct its 5-year special survey. The rig will also undergo some upgrades during its yard stay. The impact on the company's financials will be a double whammy of approximately $35-40 million in lost high-margin revenues and some major cash outflows related to capex requirements.

Sister rigs Ocean BlackHornet and Ocean BlackRhino will follow in the second half of the year, resulting in an estimated $70-$80 million in lost high-margin revenues and more cash outflows to pay for surveys and upgrades.

In addition, deepwater semi-submersible Ocean Courage is scheduled for its 10-year special survey and upgrades in Q2/2019, causing another $25 million in lost high-margin revenues.

2. Q2/2019 will be particularly ugly

While lost revenues from the extended yard stays for the Ocean BlackHawk and Ocean Courage will be largely offset by the Ocean GreatWhite working for the entire quarter and new contract starts for Ocean Endeavor and Ocean Apex in May, margins will undoubtedly taking a hit in Q2 given the much weaker contributions from the new contracts.

Even worse, the company is forecasting an up to 40% quarter-over-quarter increase in contract drilling expenses due to the required non-cash amortization of previously deferred contract preparation and mobilization costs mostly relating to the Ocean GreatWhite and Ocean Apex.

Photo: 6th Generation Ultra-Deepwater Semi-Submersible Rig "Ocean GreatWhite" - Source: Pinterest

As a result, Q2 contract drilling gross margin might come in around break-even or even turn slightly negative, down substantially from the 26.5% recorded in Q1. While certainly more of a one-time event and not a cash expense either, the reported loss for Q2 will be substantially higher than currently forecasted by analysts. Moreover, current Q2 revenue consensus of $247 million looks too high given the anticipated $60+ million top-line loss from the yard stays of the Ocean BlackHawk and Ocean Courage.

In addition, the combination of weaker high-margin revenues and elevated capex will likely cause cash flows to take another hit and come in substantially weaker than Q1. As a result, a $100+ million quarter-over-quarter decline in the company's cash position could be at stake, reducing remaining cash and marketable securities to well below $300 million.

3. Limited strategic upside

With all of the company's high-specification drillships now contracted until at least 2022, Diamond Offshore will have to rely on higher dayrates for its semi-submersible fleet or acquire additional floaters to adequately participate in an anticipated recovery of the ultra-deepwater market.

Moreover, while the calculated dayrates for the newly disclosed contracts with Woodside Petroleum offshore Senegal look decent at just below $300,000, the contract start for the Ocean BlackHawk is almost three years in the future while the Ocean BlackRhino won't start working for Woodside until Q4/2020, a fact that needs to be discounted when assessing these contracts.

In combination with the previously disclosed contract extensions with Anadarco Petroleum (APC) and BP (BP), all drillships are not only scheduled to roll over to substantially lower dayrates in the not too distant future but will also be working at these lower dayrates for a couple of years going forward.

As a result, future revenues and cash flows from the drillship fleet will take a substantial hit which will have to be offset by improved pricing for the company's semi-submersible rigs going forward which looks like quite a stretch at this point.

4. Broader implications for a deepwater market recovery

Diamond Offshore's willingness to fix four of the industry's most capable ultra-deepwater drillships at dayrates below $300,000 for the next couple of years could be viewed as another evidence for a painfully protracted recovery of the ultra-deepwater segment and is in sharp contrast to Transocean's previously stated expectations for high-specification asset dayrates to reach $400,000 as soon as next year.

One could even ask the question if the pace of the market recovery will be sufficient for leading offshore drillers to successfully deal with major debt maturities starting to kick in during 2023 and beyond.

Bottom line - Is it really that bad?

No, at least not in my view. In fact, I have become somewhat more positive on the industry over the past couple of months as, finally, some much needed long-term contract commitments at dayrates substantially above current spot rates have started to roll in and reports of supermajors increasing offshore exploration budgets have emerged.

That said, I remain skeptical on longer-term prospects for oil prices, particularly under a potential recession scenario. Moreover, with market participants increasingly scrutinizing the industry's ability to roll over large debt maturities kicking in around 2023 and beyond, I continue to expect offshore drilling stocks to face an uphill battle.

Talking of Diamond Offshore in particular, the company remains one of the most solid industry players with management executing almost flawlessly throughout the downturn and the ongoing backing of majority shareholders Loews Corporation (L). At this point, all of Diamond Offshore's available rigs are contracted and the company has retained its stronghold in the moored semi-submersible asset class which has seen a lot of attrition over the course of the downturn.

But with elevated capex levels anticipated to cause large cash outflows over the course of 2019, high-margin drillship contracts soon starting to roll over into substantially lower dayrates and limited rig availability in case of a potentially more meaningful short-term industry recovery, defending the investment case becomes increasingly difficult here.

Over the course of the downturn, broad industry sell-offs like witnessed in the early parts of this week, have almost always presented a great swing trade opportunity and I have positioned myself accordingly by taking moderate long positions in both Diamond Offshore and Transocean so far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, DO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I might trade any of the above discussed stocks at any time.