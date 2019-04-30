After factoring out Intel's issues and looking at the rest of the industry's guidance, it's clear the 2H recovery is still intact.

But after further digestion of the guide, there's a higher ratio of Intel-specific business issues versus industry-wide cracks in the 2H armor.

With Intel's (INTC) earnings last week, there is now more "blue chip" semiconductor information to analyze. But it's not just Intel's finances and shares at stake in the coming weeks and months, it's the entire semiconductor industry as Intel is typically a good insight into the health of the sector.

More importantly, it's the state of the semiconductor industry in the all-important and well-touted "second half" of the year narrative we're interested in.

See also: 2H 2019 Recovery

(Source: extremetech.com)

The Market Had Two Reactions

Last week, after Intel guided its Q2 under consensus along with revising its full-year guidance downward, many semiconductor and chip-related stocks like Micron (MU), Broadcom (AVGO), Skyworks (SWKS), Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT), and Western Digital (WDC) dropped on the news - pretty heavily, I might add.

At least, initially.

As the day moved on, many of these names closed at the day's highs and, in some cases like Lam Research, closed green. In contrast, Intel remained near the bottom of the day's trading and closed down 9%. It appears the market was digesting what I already saw to be true: Intel's report is more Intel-specific than semi industry-wide.

The most substantial discussion in this industry is whether the companies mentioned above, along with others like Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), are correct in their guidance of the second half of the year being the start of the upturn. So, with Intel being one of the largest semiconductors in the world, it was expected its guidance would be another chip off the block for recovery expectations.

But, it was not the status quo, follow-the-guidance-train of the others.

Separating Company-Centric Versus Industry-Specific

As the market read the guidance initially, it merely saw full-year lowered and concluded there was no upturn coming later this year - or at the very least, a very subdued recovery. However, as noted by the change of heart in the market the next day, it saw Intel is dealing with a more significant presence of internal issues rather than a foreboding estimate of an industry-wide direction.

To support this thought, let's take all of Intel's revenue numbers into account and see just how much the full-year guidance was impacted by the Q2 guidance miss versus what the backend of the year is expected to bring.

Going into the release, full-year revenue guidance was $71.5B, and Q1 guidance was $16.0B. Since Q1 came in at $16.1B, full-year revenue guidance, combined with the completed quarter, would assume $71.6B is now the baseline. Moving to Q2 guidance, it came in at $15.6B versus consensus of $16.88B (keeping in mind analysts expected $71.34B for the full year). This means Q2 guidance with all other quarters being equal would mean full-year goes to $70.32B.

But then, the company reduced its full-year guidance to $69B. This means Q2 took out $1.28B of the yearly guide, leaving the second half of the year making up the other $1.32B reduction.

Therefore, it appears half of the reduction is due from the current quarter, and the last half is seeing a modest $660M reduction per quarter. This is quite different than the back half of the year causing a drop of $2.6B.

This $1.32B reduction in the last half of the year is explained by company-specific issues rather than an industry-wide canary in the coal mine. And, we know this to be true as the company not only said outright the second half recovery is still at play but also mentioned its own shortcomings:

The data center inventory and capacity digestion that we described in January is more pronounced than we expected, and China headwinds have increased, leading to a more cautious IT spending environment. And yet those same customer conversations reinforce our confidence that demand will improve in the second half. - Intel CEO, Q1 2019 Earnings Call

And, with the positive story for 2H still on track, the lack of robustness in the guide for the second half was explained several ways, including:

...the guide now is more a unit story. When we came into the year, back in January, our expectation on ASPs is they would be pressured in DCG by 2 things in particular: one, just we indicated at the time that we expected an increased competitive environment as we go into the second half... ... We've increased capacity to improve our position in the second half, although product mix will continue to be a challenge in the third quarter as our teams align available supply with customer demand.

So, the company is facing pressure on a competitive side and its supply side. These two factors are very much Intel-specific drivers, leading to a second-half guidance decline of just over $1.3B.

The Rest Of The Semi Industry Is Boosting 2H Guidance

While Intel reduces its guidance for internal business reasons, as it simultaneously touts a 2H recovery, the rest of the industry, as it nears the mid-point of the year, not only continues its narrative but is starting to prove it with guidance evidence.

Just on Monday, NXPI announced earnings where the CEO said:

We continue to believe the demand environment in the second half of 2019 should improve versus the first half, but the macro-economic environment is still uncertain, especially in China.

With Q2 revenue guidance at the mid-point for $2.20B versus consensus for $2.15B, we can conclude the end of the quarter is beginning to cause a small uptick in guidance over analyst expectations. This is the first indications of a recovery taking place, as orders are now touching the beginning of the second half of the year.

But I won't gloss over the last part of the above quote where China is a factor in the macro-economic picture. This is the downside risk to the industry, and the faster the US-China trade war is resolved - with tariff eliminations or tariff reductions - the better it is for all those involved in global business, especially those concentrated in China like Intel and NXP Semiconductors. With a stronger China at play, the recovery will not only take shape but will also hockey-stick, with large enterprise players getting the green light to expand Capex and resume feeding end demand.

Furthermore, Taiwan Semiconductor is seeing a similar pattern play out:

...we believe we may have passed the pattern of the cycle of our business as we are seeing customers' demand stabilizing. Based upon customer indications for their business and wafer loading in second quarter, we also expect our customers' overall inventory to be substantially reduced and approach the seasonal level around the middle of this year.

And, of course, we know Micron said this during its conference call back in March:

...we still expect DRAM bit shipments to begin increasing in our fiscal Q3, with demand growth strengthening in the second half of calendar 2019 as most customer inventories are likely to normalize by mid-year.

All of these major players are saying the same thing over these last several weeks, and with two months until mid-year, they continue to stay in agreement.

Intel's Guide Does Not Derail The Semi Recovery

Typically, an Intel guide like this would signal something significant is wrong with the narrative spouted over the last couple of months, but after digging deeper into Intel's full-year downside guide, it's apparent not only is it front-loaded in the year but also the second half of the year decline is due to its business execution abilities.

With almost all the major players - save for one or two who aren't on the cutting edge (Texas Instruments (TXN) anyone?) - agreeing the second half will be more robust with lower inventories and continued end-demand, nothing has changed the current story. I'd be tepid on Intel, but buying Micron as a pure play on memory is better than a company shifting its focus amid competitive pressures in a multi-product, China-concentrated portfolio.

Make Cash With My Cache Get alerted to my tech sector analysis by clicking the follow button at the top of this page next to my name. Get further insight on Intel, Micron, Broadcom, Skyworks and the rest by joining my Seeking Alpha service Tech Cache. You also get real-time, chatroom access to ask me followup questions and hear ideas of other Tech Cache subscribers. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, MU, AVGO, SWKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.