Facebook's $724 Billion Ad Market

From a top-line perspective, Facebook (FB) continues to gather digital ad dollars at a high pace. Revenue grew 26% the past quarter. In this article, I will try and highlight some information as to the outlook of the digital ad space, where Facebook thrives.

Digital Advertising Description

Digital advertising operates within social networks, search platforms, content platforms, or marketplace platforms as a medium for advertising. Digital marketing strategies use desktops and mobile phones to reach a target audience. Typically, advertisers will gravitate to who can offer the most eyeballs for the targeted audience they would like to reach. Mostly, advertisements are blended into a free service the user is using, example would be Instagram.

Drivers of Thesis

Increasing engagement has been a big theme for all social media platforms and their lifeblood. Creating add-ons and other features to apps, such as creating marketplaces and advancing virtual reality all contribute to longer active usage. The invention of the smartphone was a major tipping point for social media and digital platforms. It created convenient accessibility to the internet and apps. Apps today are being developed in such a way, it is easy to download where usability is streamlined. By 2020, it's projected that global ad spending will reach $724 billion (1).

Industry

Digital advertising has created efficiencies. The return on investment is much higher as marketers can use geo-targeting and social-psychology targeting. The methods were enhanced because of user information being captured within the ecosystem of the platform, such as interest and likes, historical search information, and even comments - all providing a higher probability of ads interesting the user.

Revenue per internet user has steadily grown over the years. Social media advertising growth has been especially strong. The U.S. market is the largest market based on revenues generated. Expectations are social media advertising average revenue per internet user in the U.S. should hit $232 by 2022 (2). In addition, as emerging economies grow, similar economic characteristics to the U.S. are expected to correlate over the coming decade.

Companies like Facebook are gold mines for marketers as they are data manufacturers. User data is flowing in from all angles. The obvious one is user data being captured through the usages of the platform. It also captures data from advertisers where they upload their own data already owned to better target the end customer.

Exhibit 1: Data Flow

Source: Author's Work

Mobile ad revenue is growing and becoming a much larger piece of the market. Smartphone capabilities have been significantly enhanced, leading to expanded usage. Marketers will now be in the consumers back pocket throughout the whole day, instead of when they are at a desktop or in front of a television. This is a powerful change, and Facebook, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and some other platforms have tremendously benefited from a fast-growing mobile user base. Estimates show, by 2021, mobile ad spending will overtake television advertising. In addition, by 2020, 31% of total advertising expenditures worldwide will be through mobile (3).

Types of Major Digital Platforms

E-commerce

Millennials are online researching products and buying. Faster shipping and transparency has helped this process. Advertising is a growing trend on e-commerce platforms especially for companies like Amazon (AMZN) as consumers skip searching the item on Google now and go directly to Amazon for reviews and purchase. Along with this, other platforms such as Facebook are leveraging their user base to create a two-sided marketplace (4).

Online Reviews

User reviews are becoming even more important today for brands in a digital world. Services creating location-based reviews will continue to be enhanced by platforms using geolocation applications. Companies like Facebook, Alphabet, TripAdvisor (TRIP), Yelp (YELP), etc. all relate to this category.

Social Media

Depending on the method of advertising, there are multiple platforms within this category that has a strong growing user base. Facebook dominates this space. For Facebook, ads and digital images are their strong suit. The service offers advertisers a plethora of different types of ads from domain ads, lead ads, to canvas ads. For more of a video focused strategy, YouTube has been a popular choice.

Search Platform

Search platforms help index the internet to provide information to the end-user. Users can ask any question into a search bar and will receive an answer or specifics to what they are looking for. Alphabet dominates this category and mostly generates its revenue through Adwords, AdSense, and Admob.

Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is another tool for driving engagement. It has been slow to catch on as the service requires another piece of hardware to purchase. Even still, a major push is happening.

The exact definition is, "an artificial environment which is experienced through sensory stimuli (such as sights and sounds) provided by a computer and in which one's actions partially determine what happens in the environment" (5). A virtual world interaction between social networks could be the next step and Facebook has made a major investment by purchasing Oculus.

Industry Economics

Exhibit 2: Financial Information & Multiples TTMs

Source: Rocket Financial

Facebook from a purely quantitative measure has the lowest valuation measurements. From a profitability standpoint, Facebook and Twitter are in the lead supporting high net margins on a trail twelve-month basis. I suspect though Alphabet's margins would be similar if it wasn't for their "other bets" investments that flow through the income statement. Majority of ad dollars are being captured by FB and GOOG, with one emerging, Amazon. Together, they control 58% market share (6).

Risks

Increased Government Regulation (Seeing this in Europe with the creation of digital taxes). Some aspects you can look at this as a growing barrier to entry.

Fixed number of hours in a day to keep engagement up.

Ad-blockers. Many companies are changing how the advertising loads to camouflage itself from the ad-blocker.

Political Event Risk. I call it event risk because some platforms can possibly be used to spread fictitious information to users.

Final Thoughts

Digital advertising market looks healthy. Growth rates appear strong as they should outpace the overall market for the next 5 years. Based on the research, adding exposure to the industry should be favorable. Facebook has been one of my picks this past year, especially in December 2018 when the valuation was significantly depressed compared to the fundamentals of the business and market outlook.

References

(1) emarketer

(2) statista

(3) zenith media

(4) Facebook Marketplace

(5) Merriam-webster

(6) Bloomberg

About Wide-Moat Investing Platform

We only focus on best in class companies that offer durable and superior business models. Subscribers get access to our watch-list, model portfolio, and in-depth research. Take advantage of our special offer as we have extended our under $20 a month annual fee from the first 25 subscribers to 50 subscribers. In addition, you can try the service out with our two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG, TRIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors' own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein. The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. The author, the author's affiliates, and clients of the author's affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.