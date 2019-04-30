Neurocrine Drifting, But The Total Package Is Still Appealing

Although Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) has a strong primary commercial asset in Ingrezza, a slower-building but still promising secondary asset partnered to AbbVie (ABBV) in Orlissa, and an improved pipeline, the reality is that the shares of biotechs in Neurocrine’s stage of life can flounder or drift for stretches of time. In the absence of new clinical data to get excited about, investors will instead fixate on short-term details or just get bored and move on, and I think that explains at least some of Neurocrine’s lackluster recent performance.

All in all, though, I still like this stock. I believe Ingrezza still has upside, and while Orlissa is taking longer to build than most investors would like, it’s still a good opportunity. Beyond that, opicapone may still be an underrated opportunity, and likewise with NBI-74788, and Neurocrine has some early-stage assets worth watching now, including its second VMAT-2 compound and its Voyager (VYGR) partnership.

Ingrezza Exceeds Expectation, But The Street May Still Sweat The Details

Neurocrine reported just over $136 million in sales for Ingrezza in the first quarter, up 92% year over year and 5% quarter over quarter, beating the average sell-side estimate by about $3M (or about 2%). While a beat is a beat, I won’t be surprised if the shares are a little wobbly on the fact that prescriptions grew “only” 6% sequentially.

Neurocrine has spoken at length about the dynamics at work here – basically, due to seasonal factors in insurance coverage at the start of the year (patient re-authorizations/re-certifications, Medicare donut hole, et al), the first quarter is always going to be a little sluggish, with delayed new patient starts and delays in refilling prescriptions. While all of that should be known by the Street, there’s still a predictable “but prescriptions only grew 6%!!!” reaction at play.

I would also note that management acknowledged improving momentum through the quarter (though management was very reluctant to quantify it), as well as a record number of new patient starts. Add in the building effect of sales force additions and a DTC campaign, and I think Ingrezza is well-placed for a strong 2019.

A little before this earnings report, the stock sold off on an 8-K filed by Neurocrine disclosing that Express Scripts (ESRX) is excluding Ingrezza from its National Preferred Formulary in favor of Teva’s (TEVA) Austedo. Given how companies like Express Scripts squeeze drugmakers for rebates, not to mention the fact that Austedo’s list price is 15% below Ingrezza, I’m not too surprised this happened, and I’d reiterate management’s comment that this decision affects only about 1% of potential patients today. While it may also cover a higher percentage of total potential patients (given that medical intervention for tardive dyskinesia is still under-penetrated), at most I think we’re talking about a few percentage points. Moreover, about 90% of addressable patients are covered, so it’s really not a major issue … but it is a negative development at a time when Neurocrine is a bit short of positive data (see my opening statement about how stocks will drift…).

The Pipeline Will Take Time To Mature, But It’s There

Management reiterated that it would submit its NDA for opicapone (an adjunct therapy for people with Parkinson’s taking levodopa) in the second quarter. Management also reiterated that its partner AbbVie expects to file an NDA for the uterine fibroid indication of Orlissa around mid-year. Orlissa is already approved for endometriosis, but AbbVie is taking a methodical (read: slow) commercialization approach.

Neurocrine will be meeting with the FDA in the third quarter regarding the design for a pivotal study of NBI-74788 in chronic adrenal hyperplasia (or CAH), and I’d expect a study to begin relatively promptly thereafter assuming the meeting goes to plan. The biggest outstanding question in my opinion is likely the endpoints to be used. A study using only biomarkers would be the fastest, but I think Neurocrine will have to include some clinical endpoints like reduced use of steroids – a key to getting doctors to prescribe this drug will be meaningful reduction in hydrocortisone usage. Perhaps a study can be designed that would allow the company to begin an NDA filing on the basis of biomarker data with the steroid data coming in a little later before the approval decision.

In regard to its partnership with Voyager, management is already planning for the RESTORE-2 Ph II/III study of VY-AADC02 in Parkinson’s, and I’d expect that to be a late 2020 event. The companies are also working together to identify opportunities for the other two clinical candidates Neurocrine is entitled to license, and management mentioned looking at programs of “historical interest” to the company, which I would assume includes movement disorders.

Along a similar line, management indicated that it has completed dosing in the Phase I study of its new investigational VMAT-2 inhibitor (“the son of Ingrezza”) and will be considering options for Phase II development. Management’s prior comments have made we think they’re looking for more orphan-like movement disorders, but I took a lot of the sell-side questions on the call to mean that at least some analysts think the company could try this compound in Tourette’s (something I think is certainly possible, but by no means certain).

The Outlook

Not much changes regarding my valuation or view of Neurocrine. I still believe there’s some upside in my model from Ingrezza, but that’s tempered in the near term by what looks like a slower development of the Orlissa opportunity. I do believe NBI-74788 can be a significant drug, but that will take some time (not to mention a successful Phase III program), and I regard the Voyager properties as high-reward/high-risk (I value the Parkinson’s opportunity with only a 20% likelihood of success at this point).

The Bottom Line

I still Neurocrine shares are worth close to $120, with Ingrezza accounting for roughly $80. I can’t say that projection is fully derisked, but I do think today’s share price gives investors some meaningful upside to future growth in Orlissa and opicapone, as well as a pipeline that has some blockbuster potential. While this isn’t going to be the most exciting year from a pipeline/clinical data perspective, I think this is a stock where buying the drift can pay off over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NBIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.