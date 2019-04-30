Exxon Mobil: Short-Term Bumps For Long-Term Success

Undoubtedly, the market leader in the energy space these days is Exxon Mobil (XOM). Generally speaking, leaders are iconic in that they are either trailblazers leading the way, or are stalwarts, bastions of stability and oases of certainty. In Exxon's case, the latter theoretically applies, but in its latest press release covering earnings for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the management team at the firm failed to uphold that image. A perfect storm of events transpired that caused lackluster financial performance for the firm, and the news did not pass by investors unheard. While the business failed to conform to the image of a stalwart, it's also important to understand that the troubles affecting the business, while material in nature, will be short-lived in the grand scheme of things. When you consider the picture over the long run, however, this is merely a bump along the road.

A rough quarter

By almost every measure, the latest quarter for Exxon Mobil was unappealing. At the most basic level, for instance, earnings generated by the firm came out to only $2.35 billion, down from $4.65 billion a year earlier. This translates to EPS of $0.55, down from $1.09 per share seen the same quarter last year. Cash flow has also suffered. In the first quarter, for instance, capital expenditures came in at $2.5 billion, down from $3 billion just one quarter earlier. This drop was despite the fact that, quarter-over-quarter, capex declined $0.9 billion. Had it remained flat during this time frame, free cash flow would have totaled just $1.6 billion, which would have been far too low to cover even half of the $3.5 billion allocated toward dividends during the period. It's also worth mentioning that even though operating cash flows were higher in the first quarter of the company's 2018 fiscal year to the tune of $8.6 billion, free cash flows that quarter were $6.7 billion.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

When looking at the company's data, as provided by management, you'll notice that pain came from all sides for the first quarter of this year compared to the first quarter of the business's 2018 fiscal year. As you can see in the image below, for instance, the firm's Upstream segment, which was the most profitable for the company by a large margin, saw a substantial decline in profits. However, the pain was far greater in the company's Downstream operations, while even the company's Chemicals business was hit.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

For Upstream, a big part of the company's troubles came from a decline of $670 million classified as "Other". This included $366 million caused by the absence of its Scarborough asset sale, but it also was caused by lower crude prices in each respective period. In the image below, you can see that for the company's Chemical operations, there was suffering caused by reduced margins on the business's output (an impact of $360 million), caused by weak fuel prices that were driven by high gasoline inventories, and another $140 million hit came from "Other", which appears to be due at least in part to impairments.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

The big hit, though, as I already said, was undoubtedly in the firm's Downstream business. If you look at the image below, you will see that, during the quarter, the segment lost $256 million. This compares to a $940 million gain a year earlier. $860 million of this, like in the case of the hit from the business's Chemicals operations, was attributable to lower margins. It's also very important to mention, though, that another factor involved maintenance expenses in the amount of $390 million. Company-wide, if my calculations are correct, maintenance and downtime costs, on the whole, came out to $430 million, net of improvements of $20 million seen in some part of the firm's Chemicals business.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

Expect short-term pain

While the quarter for Exxon Mobil could most certainly have been better, it could have been worse as well. To still see positive free cash flow, investors should be content. What's especially positive here is that maintenance costs can, at times, be one-time in nature or at the very least will often be seasonal, while impairments are non-cash. On top of that, margin compression caused by things like high gasoline inventories or poor differentials are often transitory and, as a result, come and go at the whim of the market.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

Having said all of this, investors should not expect a reprieve just yet. As you can see in the image above, for instance, maintenance should be significant in the second quarter of this year, both for the company's Downstream operations and its Chemicals business. This is due, at least in part, by IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations centered around low sulfur fuel that must be achieved by 2020. On top of that, though, while some things will improve for Exxon Mobil, there will be other weaknesses as well, which you can see in the image below.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

Takeaway

Even though pain will likely persist through at least the second quarter of this year, this doesn't mean that Exxon Mobil is a bad prospect for long-term investors. True, revenue and earnings (even on a per-share basis) have been volatile in recent years, driven by extreme uncertainty in the energy space, but as I wrote about in a prior article, the company has big drilling expansion plans, particularly centered around the Permian Basin. While every player in the industry is bound to be negatively affected by a possible (but unlikely) downturn in the energy space over the next couple of years, few firms have demonstrated the ability to survive such a crash like Exxon Mobil has. Sure, it's unlikely to make you rich, but between its respectable 4.1% yield today and its position as a major leader in its space, it's not a bad place for conservative investors to consider parking their money. If growth prospects do materialize as management has indicated, then that could also lead to nice upside down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.