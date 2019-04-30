JBS Bond Has 6% Yield And Further Price Appreciation Potential

We expect JBS will reduce its net debt due to strong and sustainable free cash flow in the next few years.

JBS S.A has the most attractive bonds among Brazilian competitors given the company's high credit quality and exposure to the US market.

JBS S.A (OTCQX:JBSAY) bears a strong market position in global food markets. Its bond offers the best yield/risk relationship among competitors given the high exposure to the US, relatively moderate leverage and stable free cash flows that could significantly decrease leverage during the next several years.

JBS S.A. is the world's largest protein producer in terms of revenues, slaughter capacity and production. The company is the leader in beef, chicken and leather, and the second largest pork producer in the US. From 2006, the company transformed from a Brazilian beef company to a global food company with presence in more than 15 countries. The company has a diversified food product portfolio including beef, pork, lamb and chicken. Moreover, JBS also produces value-added food products. The company sells its products to more than 190 countries. The company’s main facilities are located in the US and Brazil, but the company also produces poultry in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Europe.

Figure 1. JBS’s segments' description

Segment Description USA Beef Beef production in the US, Canada and Australia Pilgrim's Pride Poultry production in the US, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Europe JBS Brazil Beef production in Brazil USA Pork Pork and value-added production in the US SEARA Production of prepared foods and fresh poultry and pork products in Brazil

Source: Company’s presentation

Figure 2. Company’s revenue and EBITDA structure

Source: Company’s presentation

The USA Beef segment contributes the largest amount of revenue and EBITDA. The second largest segment is Pilgrims’s Pride that produces poultry in several countries. Overall, approximately 80% of the company's EBITDA attributes to the US region that makes the company quite similar to US producers. As for product exposure, the main share of total EBITDA is due to beef production (56%).

In our view, the bond that has a maturity in 2026 offers the best yield/term profile in the company’s bond universe.

Figure 3. JBS’s bonds yield curve

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 4. Investment characteristics

Instrument type Fixed Income Level of risk High-Yield ("Non-Investment Grade Speculative") Industry Food Investment horizon Short to long (2021-2026) depending on bond call from the company Strategy Buy the bond and hold until maturity (2026). There can be a call from the company from 2022

Source: Lighthouse Research

Figure 5. Characteristics of fixed income securities

Issuer, ISIN Curr. Rank Coupon Amount outst. Rating (S/M/F) Maturity YTM/mdur. YTW/mdur. JBS US46650CAA71 USD Sr Uns'd 7.0% S/A $1000 mn BB-/Ba3/BB- 15 Jan 2026 6.3%/5.2 6.1%/3.9%

Source: Bloomberg

JBS is the best market player among Brazilian peers given the moderate leverage, large business scale, high non-Brazil exposure and product diversification

There are four large food players in Brazil that serve both Brazilian and international markets. Their bonds comparatively have the same yield, but there are some operational differences. JBS has high exposure to the export markets and has large facilities in the US. Only Minerva (OTC:MRVSF) has high exposure to international markets, but Minerva’s business scale is almost 10x lower than JBS’s scale in terms of revenue. Moreover, Minerva is a pure player in the beef industry while JBS has a well-diversified product structure and the beef segment represents slightly more than 50% of total revenue (other products include pork, poultry and chicken).

Minerva is a highly leveraged company as its net debt/EBITDA is almost 4.0x. We favor JBS as Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) has become a pure beef producer after the conclusion of the recent acquisition of National Beef in the US and the sale of its poultry business, Keystone. Another peer, BRF (BRFS) has quite high leverage and moderate exposure to international markets. In addition, BRF's deleveraging process was slower than initially anticipated because of poor cash flow generation due to the shutdown of the Russian pork market to Brazilian exporters and the closing of the EU market to BRF in the middle of the previous year.

Figure 6. Brazilian peer analysis

JBS BRF Marfrig Minerva Yield to worst 6.1 5.9 6.0 6.6 Maturity 2026 2026 2023 2026 Modified duration (to worst) 3.9 6.2 1.9 5.8 ISIN US46650CAA71 USA08163AA41 USN54468AF52 USL6401PAF01 Credit rating (S/M/F) BB-/Ba3/BB- BB-/-/BB BB-/B2/BB- BB-/-/BB- Revenue, $m, 2018 50,025 9,434 10,876 (2019F) 4,705 EBITDA margin, 2018 8.1% 7.6% 7.6% (2019F) 9.0% Share of non-Brazilian revenue 80% 45% 68% 85% Share of USD debt 95% 53% 98% 78% Net debt/EBITDA, 2018 3.0 5.1 3.4 3.9

Source: Lighthouse Research, Bloomberg

JBS is highly exposed to the US market but offers higher yield than the large US food companies

JBS has production facilities in the US and 80% of the company’s EBITDA is earned in the US. The main US competitor is Tyson Foods (TSN). Tyson Foods has quite similar product structure (beef is about 40% of operating income). The financials and leverage ratios of the two companies are also quite similar. However, Tyson Foods has investment-grade credit rating and its bonds offer lower yield. Fitch considers JBS’s business profile as investment grade, but credit rating is constrained by the company’s weak governance and legal issues.

Figure 7. US peer analysis

JBS Tyson Foods Yield to worst 6.1 3.5 Maturity 2026 2026 Modified duration (to worst) 3.9 5.8 ISIN US46650CAA71 US902494BJ16 Credit rating (S/M/F) BB-/Ba3/BB- BBB/Baa2/BBB Revenue, $m, 2018 50,025 42,314 (2019F) EBITDA margin, 2018 8.1% 10.0% (2019F) Net debt/EBITDA, 2018 3.0 2.7

Source: Lighthouse Research, Bloomberg

JBS’s bonds offer quite a high yield due to some legal issues that include administrative procedures by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice, and an investigation by Brazil’s attorney general on possible breaches of the terms agreed to in a leniency agreement with controlling shareholder J&F Investimentos S.A. It is very unlikely that there will be some fines to JBS as the investigations and previous fines were against J&F Investimentos S.A. that owns JBS.

The indirect measures against JBS are more likely. For example, there were significant refinancing risks in 2018 when JBS had significant short-term debt from Brazilian banks. However, the company has taken the necessary steps to address refinancing risk by negotiating $3.3b (20% of its total debt) in short-term debt instruments with banks under the so-called "normalization agreement." Currently, JBS has no refinancing risks until 2021.

Figure 8. JBS’s debt schedule

Source: Bloomberg

Company’s expected free cash flow will help it to deleverage

If we consider the Bloomberg consensus estimate for JBS, we will see that sustainable positive free cash flow will decrease net debt and continuously decrease net debt/EBITDA as EBITDA will not fall. In 2022, net debt/EBITDA is expected to be 1.5x, which is a very comfortable level for the company. There are several triggers for higher revenue in the next few years: African Swine and higher efficiency of US operations. African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreaks have quickly spread in China over the past several months. It might have an impact on the global protein industry in 2019. JBS could be positively impacted by a potential reduction in China's pork production given its exposure to beef, pork and poultry. Moreover, Asia corresponds to almost 50% of the company’s total exports.

Figure 9. JBS financials forecast, US m

2018 2019F 2020F 2021F 2022F Revenue 50,025 49,094 51,459 52,986 55,725 EBITDA 4,070 4,124 4,344 4,342 4,528 Cash flow from operations 2,051 2,769 3,006 2,707 2,170 CAPEX 798 1,078 1,301 1,404 1,337 Free cash flow 1,253 1,691 1,705 1,303 833 Net debt 12,163 10,472 8,767 7,464 6,631 Net debt/EBITDA 3.0 2.5 2.0 1.7 1.5

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

The Brazilian government took some legal action against JBS owners, the Batista brothers. The Brazilian government could indirectly worsen JBS's business environment in order to press the company's shareholders. For example, Brazilian government-owned banks would not refinance the company's loans or could implement tougher loan conditions.

JBS is among the companies that were accused of colluding since 2015 to suppress the price of “fed” cattle, which are cattle raised specifically for beef production. According to the complaint, JBS, Tyson Foods and several other companies conspired to suppress prices using different methods such as importing foreign cattle at a loss, closing slaughter plants, and reducing slaughter and purchase volumes. There is a risk of a potential fine as Ranchers Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America (R-CALF) and four cattle-feeding ranchers filed a complaint in the Chicago federal court, and are seeking compensation.

Conclusion

In our view, JBS is a sustainable Brazilian company. The company’s bond yields are quite attractive given the high exposure to the US and the leading position in domestic and international markets. We think it is rational to buy bonds that have quite a long duration (maturity in 2026) for higher yield as the company is quite stable and is able to generate sustainable free cash flow for debt reduction. We think JBS's bond yield will gradually converge to Tyson Foods' bond yield that indicates high growth potential for JBS bonds.

