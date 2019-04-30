Volkswagen AG: Unsponsored ADS Program Illumination On Hand In May

Details about fees for the unsponsored ADS program combined with knowledge about Volkswagen's intentions for dividend growth should allow ADS holders to form a truly informed decision about holding shares.

Volkswagen AG proposed its fiscal 2018 dividend in March. The approved rate should be announced May 15th. As well, the auto manufacturer has published longer-term dividend growth targets.

There is no relationship between J.P. Morgan and Volkswagen regarding the unsponsored program so associated fees have been an unknown for ADS holders.

Volkswagen terminated its ADR program in August 2018. J.P. Morgan established an unsponsored ADS program in response allowing U.S. investors an investing option.

May is typically an exciting time of year for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) shareholders. This year holds an extra dose of anticipation.

Many foreign companies only pay dividends once a year. Volkswagen typically pays its annual dividend in May. The termination of its sponsored ADR program last August complicated the 2019 landscape and is the source of a bit of anxiety.

The Back Story

Since 1988, Volkswagen AG shares had been represented via a sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADR) program in the United States. At the close of trading on Monday, August 13th, 2018, Volkswagen terminated its ADR program, formerly tickered VLKAY. On August 14th, 2018, J.P. Morgan (JPM) established an American Depository Shares (ADS) unsponsored program for Volkswagen ordinary shares.

Both sponsored and unsponsored programs allow U.S. investors to invest in foreign-based companies. ADRs in sponsored programs and ADSs in unsponsored programs both trade in U.S. currency. In a sponsored program, the ADRs can trade on major exchanges. In an unsponsored program, the ADSs are not eligible to trade on a major exchange.

An ADR of a sponsored program represents a foreign company's underlying equity but is issued by a depository bank. The foreign corporation is directly involved in the program, setting the terms and conditions of the program. A sponsored ADR program will exist in only one depository bank and eliminates the possibility of existence for unsponsored programs. The depository bank owns shares in the foreign company.

Likewise, in an unsponsored program, a depository bank owns shares in the foreign company. However, there is no direct involvement with or participation by the foreign company in an unsponsored program. An unsponsored program is, typically, established based on investor demand.

Since there is no relationship between ADS holders in an unsponsored program and the foreign entity, the foreign company has no obligation to include ADS holders in voting or communications. As well, without a sponsored ADR program, the foreign company is not bound by the SEC or GAAP reconciliation.

Multiple depository banks can establish unsponsored programs. In unsponsored programs, the terms and conditions are established by each depository bank.

Unknown Charges

With its 2018 annual reporting in March, Volkswagen proposed its fiscal 2018 dividend rate, payable in 2019, would increase 23%.

“The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG are proposing a dividend of €4.80 per ordinary share and €4.86 per preferred share for fiscal year 2018. On this basis, the total dividend amounts to €2.4 (2.0) billion. The distribution ratio is based on the Group’s earnings after tax attributable to Volkswagen AG shareholders. This amounts to 20.4% for the reporting period and stood at 17.6% in the previous year. In our Group strategy, we aim to achieve a distribution ratio of 30%.”

Because the terms and conditions of an unsponsored program are established by each depository bank, Volkswagen shareholders who opted to convert into J.P. Morgan's unsponsored program suspected there could be fees associated with the 2019 dividend.

On J.P. Morgan's adr.com website, the company shares a fee schedule associated with its Global Invest Direct account. In the offering brochure, the fee for dividend reinvestment is detailed as 5% up to a maximum of $5.00. Source

However, on another web page, the details on the dividend reinvestment fee differ slightly and do so in two places. Source

Yet, even without maximums, ADS holders in the unsponsored program should receive a bigger dividend payment from Volkswagen in 2019.

The 2017 fiscal rate paid in 2018 was 3.90 euros on an ordinary share and 3.96 euros on a preferred share. One ordinary share of Volkswagen AG equated to five ADRs. After the conversion to ADRs and U.S. dollars, the dividend rate was approximately $0.92 per ADR.

The conversion rate of ADS to ordinary share is 10 to 1. After the conversion to ADSs and U.S. dollars, the proposed dividend rate for fiscal 2018 should convert to approximately $0.53 per ADS. If J.P. Morgan charges only 5%, the distribution shrinks to $0.51 per ADS. Since holders in the ADS unsponsored program would now have twice the number of ADRs they previously had, the overall payment would likely see an 11% increase. However, if J.P. Morgan tacks on additional charges such as custodial fees, the improvement could shrink further.

As well, taxes, including a 25% withholding tax (capital yields tax) and a 5.5% solidarity surcharge due on the capital yields tax (altogether 26.375%), could impact the final payment.

Volkswagen's annual general meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14th. The dividend announcement will be published May 15th. Then, payments should be distributed within a few business days.

Projections Reflect More Increase

Holders of Volkswagen ADSs do have more upside projections holding promise. In its U.S. Roadshow presentation in late March, the auto manufacturer projected 2019 sales should improve 5% year over year despite challenging market conditions. Longer term, it is targeting improvements to both its earnings per preferred share and its dividend payout ratio. Source

Thus, an earnings increase to 30 euros per preferred share represents 27% growth. Combining this growth with a nearly 10% increase to the payout ratio target means the dividend rate is bound to continue to grow.

Volkswagen is projecting a portion of the earnings increase will be fueled by operating profit margin improvement. In fiscal 2018, operating profit of 17.1 billion euros on sales of 235.85 billion euros equated to an operating profit margin of 7.25%. Source

Summary

Many Volkswagen ADR holders were disappointed in the termination of the sponsored program last August. For those who opted to convert to the unsponsored ADS program, the last few unknowns should be illuminated this month. This data combined with the knowledge about Volkswagen's intentions for dividend growth should allow ADS holders to form a truly informed decision about maintaining an ongoing investment in an unsponsored program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWAGY, JPM.PC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in VWAGY and preferred shares in JPM.PC.