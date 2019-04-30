Trinseo - Challenging Times Ahead

As for now I remain bearish on the stock as it saw its operating margins decreasing and markets remain challenging.

The stock price almost got cut in half in the last part of 2018;

Trinseo (TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. Their products are used in a wide variety of products, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and nearly 2,500 employees.

Investment thesis

At the end of September 2018, Trinseo's stock was still trading near $81 a share. During the last quarter of 2018, Trinseo experienced some major market headwinds which sent the stock significantly lower, to its current price near the $46.

With this significant drop in share price, is the company currently fair valued? We will try to examine this in this article and have a look that the headwinds continue to influence Trineso during 2019.

To determine whether Trinseo is fairly valued I will compare Trinseo's current P/E with that of companies in the same industry and I'll be looking at the future growth potential of Trinseo.

P/E Ratio and margins - Low operating margin

The adjusted earnings per share for FY2018 were $7.25. At the current stock price of $46 the P/E ratio would be 6.34 (based on earnings FY2018). This means its trading below its 4-year average of 7.8.

Source: Self-made table based on company data and SeekingAlpha data

Source: YCharts

If we compare its P/E (TTM) ratio to some of its competitors we can see that Trinseo is currently valued the cheapest. But besides having the lowest P/E ratio, it also has the weakest operating margin of its peers.

Source: Self-made table based on company data and SeekingAlpha

Trinseo during 2018 had an operating margin of 5.89%, whilst Kraton (KRA) has an operating margin of 12.04% and Eastman (EMN) had an operating margin of 15.07%. With its current P/E ratio and its low operating margin compared to its peers, I believe that Trinseo is currently still overvalued despite the significant drop in the share price.

The EPS expectations for 2019 according to Trinseo are between $5.80 and $7.43. I will have a look in the market outlook paragraph if 2019 EPS is going to be at the lower or higher end of the spectrum.

Dividends - A very low payout ratio

Trinseo started paying quarterly dividends in 2016. During its first year, it paid out $0.60 of dividends which has grown to a dividend payout of $1.60 for 2019. This represents a CAGR of 38%. However, in 2016 it only paid dividends in the last two quarters, if we adjust for this the CAGR is about 10%.

With an EPS of 7.25, the dividend payout is 22.07% which leaves plenty of space for growth. During 2018 Trinseo also had a share repurchase program worth $143 million.

At $1.60 the current yield is an attractive 3.47% with a share price of $46.

Metric: Value: Policy Quarterly dividend Dividend CAGR (3 years) 38/10% Pay-out Ratio 22.07% Current yield 3.47%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

Market outlook - Headwinds on the horizon

Trinseo's fourth quarter results were affected by a challenging set of business conditions such as weak demand in China across a number of end markets, customer destocking due to rapidly falling feedstock prices, and weak automotive and tire markets.

I believe that the challenging car and tire market in the first half of 2019 will continue to exist. In a recent article by Reuters, it is mentioned that Chinese carmaker Geely issued a warning about a worsening car market in China.

Also, weak demand in China pushed the Styrene inventory levels to very high levels. Which might limit the earnings of Trinseo.

Source: TSE Q42018 earnings release

In my opinion and looking ahead on the market I do not believe that the higher spectrum of the forecasted EPS will be achievable.

Conclusion - Not a buy

Trinseo is trading at a P/E ratio of 6.34, just below its 4-year average of 7.8. However, during 2018 it saw its operating margin dropping towards 5.89%. Also, I do not expect that the car and tire market in China to recover in the first half of 2019.

Based on this outlook I personally believe that Trinseo is currently not worth an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.