Alfa Laval Buoyed Again By Strong Marine Results

Alfa Laval shares are more or less around fair value, but a 10% to 15% pullback would make this a name to seriously consider.

Alfa Laval's scrubber-driven Marine business once against accounted for the lion's share of the impressive revenue and order growth reported for the quarter, but the order momentum will fade.

As has been the case for most multi-industrials, particularly in the capital goods sector, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) (ALFA.ST) has shaken off some of the malaise that had pushed the shares down until relatively recently – while Alfa has outperformed its industrial peers since my last update, the 6-month and 12-month comparisons have Alfa lagging the market as sell-siders and investors have grown worried about what will happen as scrubber orders start to fade.

Although I’m not wild about the valuation (nor the valuation on industrials more broadly), this is still a company that I like quite a bit. I think there’s more opportunity in marine than just scrubbers, and I think longer-term opportunities in food, beverages, life sciences, and HVAC are not always given their due. Give me a 10% to 15% pullback and these shares get much more interesting as a potential longer-term holding.

Surfing The Marine Cycle

There’s no question that Alfa’s Marine segment drove the performance in the first quarter. Overall revenue rose 10% on an organic basis, roughly in line, but both Energy (down 6%) and Food & Water (up 4%) came in below expectation, while Marine rose 34% and beat expectations by about 9%. Gross margin didn’t move much on an adjusted basis, while clean EBITA rose 15%, beating expectations by about 1% to 3% (depending on which data source you use).

The 34% growth in Marine was driven by the strong scrubber retrofit cycle, the same cycle that has also benefited Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY). Segment profits jumped more than 50%, with 150bp of margin improvement. In the Energy business, the business was hurt by project delays (leading to a 8% miss versus the sell-side), but profits still improved 5% on a more lucrative mix. Food & Water saw decent results that were about 1% shy of expectations on the top line, and 15% profit growth (and almost a point of margin improvement).

Benchmarking is a little challenging because of order timing and differing product mixes. For instance, while Chart Industries (GTLS) had a much stronger quarter in its heat exchanger business, the comparability there is fairly limited. Given Alfa’s results, though, I’d be surprised if companies like Ingersoll-Rand (IR) (which has not reported as of this writing) don’t have a solid quarter in HVAC. In Food & Water, Alfa’s results seemed consistent with healthy end-market trends (excluding Pentair’s (PNR) performance) for food, beverage, and life science/pharma customers.

Orders Continue To Be A Point Of Controversy And Concern

On the positive, Alfa’s orders grew 17% in the first quarter and beat expectations by about 3%. On the less positive side, that growth and outperformance was concentrated in the Marine business (up 44%), where scrubber orders are driving the business. Alfa’s capacity for additional scrubber business is almost gone over the near term, though, and between maxed out capacity and an upcoming compliance deadline, the expectation is for these orders to fade. Alfa management itself acknowledged that Marine orders were likely to go negative in the second quarter (the first time in two years). While all of that is going on, underlying orders for other marine systems (generally related to propulsion and pumping/fluid control) are still lackluster and ballast water management system orders are still some distance away.

I believe the concern over Alfa’s order situation is largely a timing issue.

In the Energy business, Alfa is already seeing above-average growth in HVAC orders (almost 25% of the order mix versus a legacy average closer to 10%), and I believe HVAC is an underappreciated opportunity here. Alfa’s gasketed and brazed heat exchangers are used in HVAC systems, and Alfa has been devoting resources toward more efficient systems targeted at the data center market – a market (data center cooling) that I believe can support double-digit growth into the middle of the next decade.

I also like the longer-term opportunity in Food & Water. Orders were down 3% this quarter, partly due to a large year-ago order from a brewery customer. What I would regard as “base demand” is still healthy, and I believe Alfa has ongoing growth opportunities in wastewater management, life sciences (where it is under-exposed), and areas like beverages, edible oils, and ESS products (ethanol, starch, and sugar). I’d also note that dairy is about a quarter of the Food & Water business and, like GEA Group (OTCPK:GEAGY), Alfa has had to absorb some above-average volatility.

The Outlook

Management’s modest downward revision for the second quarter won’t help sentiment, but the 2019 outlook still looks healthy. Alfa Laval doesn’t have much exposure to the short-cycle industrial markets that concern me now, and instead I think markets like oil/gas, water, and HVAC are poised to continue doing comparatively well. Marine, outside of scrubbers, is still a wildcard; the wait for improved marine order books has been a frustrating one, but Alfa Laval has increased its potential content per vessel by about 30% compared to the last cycle.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4% and low double-digit FCF growth as well. One potential driver to consider, beyond a stronger recovery in marine and/or the start of the ballast water order cycle, is the potential impact of M&A. Alfa Laval has the balance sheet flexibility to do something and management has been addressing the topic more explicitly recently – potential deal valuations are still higher than what management would prefer, but it seems they are getting more active in kicking the tires on potential deals. Acquiring more capabilities in marine systems is certainly a possibility, but I’m hoping to see some potential acquisitions in HVAC systems/components and/or the food/beverage/pharma space, as I believe bioproduction is a major long-term market opportunity.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and EV/EBITDA methodologies, I think Alfa shares are priced more or less as they should be today, and should be able to produce a high single-digit annualized return. A 10% to 15% pullback would definitely get my attention, and I do think the industrial sector, as a whole, has gotten ahead of itself and could be vulnerable to a weaker-than-expected second half of 2019. In the meantime, I’d hold these shares if I already owned them, but I do think they’re a name to consider for longer-term investors at the right entry price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.