Industrial Logistics Properties: Flying Below The Radar With Amazon As Its Largest Tenant

Many investors have not heard about Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT) because the company is a newer REIT and a smaller REIT. To start, I will be doing a brief overview of their business. ILPT owns 270 industrial and logistics properties focusing on industrial and logistics segments. What makes ILPT unique has been their presence in Hawaii, where they have over 200 industrial properties. The following map shows a breakdown of where all the properties ILPT owns are located.

ILPT investor presentation

According to a recent investor presentation, logistics properties, which include warehouses and distribution facilities account for 74.2% of annualized rental revenues for ILPT. This focus is exceedingly important given the news this week about Amazon (AMZN) wanting to start focusing on 1-day deliveries. With that kind of focus, there will be a massive need for warehouses and distribution facilities, which is exactly the area that ILPT is targeting. ILPT started 2019 with a buying spree by purchasing 26 properties for just over $900 million dollars. The following table from earnings that were reported yesterday shows that Amazon is the largest tenant for ILPT in terms of space rented (14.5%) and rental revenues (14.7%).

ILPT supplemental presentation

Buying Spree

ILPT has been on a buying spree this year by purchasing just over $900 million of industrial properties. As I noted above, ILPT is focused on industrial properties that can be used for e-commerce. These details of these two property portfolio transactions show that ILPT is focused on e-commerce minded tenants like Amazon, Fedex, UPS (UPS) and other well-known high quality companies.

ILPT investor presentation

Buying Spree Funding

One logical question investors may be thinking about is how ILPT has funded these large acquisitions. Many companies take on large amounts of debt or conduct equity offerings, but in the case of ILPT, they got creative and got a 10-year mortgage on a large portfolio of their Hawaii properties. 186 locations were included in the mortgage for a total of $650 million, with a fixed interest rate of 4.31%. ILPT used the $650 million plus some of their credit facility to fund the $900 million in property purchases. What makes this mortgage interesting is the appraised value of the land that was mortgaged. In a recent investor presentation, it is noted that the appraised value of the 186 properties is $1.4 billion. So, just by itself the appraised value of the property portfolio that was included in the mortgage is worth slightly more than the current $1.3 billion market cap ILPT currently has. You have $1.4 billion in appraised value for 186 locations in Hawaii, then add in the roughly 40 remaining Hawaii locations and all the locations on the mainland United States, which brings the total value of all real estate ILPT owns to a level that is significantly more than the current market cap.

Net Operating Income and Rent Increases

Since ILPT has not been around that long as a publicly traded REIT, there is not as much history of earnings available like there is with many other REITs. The following data shows, that ILPT has posted five consecutive quarters of y/y NOI growth. As you can see, ILPT posted the strongest year/year growth in same property cash basis NOI in the last five quarters.

*Data in millions

Same Property Cash Basis NOI Y/Y Change Q1 2017 $30.665 Q2 2017 $29.856 Q3 2017 $30.049 Q4 2017 $30.282 Q1 2018 $31.179 1.68% Q2 2018 $30.855 3.35% Q3 2018 $30.485 1.45% Q4 2018 $30.658 1.24% Q1 2019 $32.626 4.64%

Table data from ILPT earnings reports

The table below shows the history of rental increases for the Hawaii properties and a look at the future of rental resets and expirations in the coming years. Over the last 5 years, ILPT has averaged a 26.52% increase in annualized rents on rent resets and lease expirations. Going forward, at worst I see ILPT having increases in the mid double digits. Given there are not that many lease expirations in the next three years, I expect that growth will continue to be steady. Looking a little further out, 2022, 2023 and 2024 are going to be interesting because a large number of leases expire in 2022. This is shown in the table below for the Hawaii locations, and the second image below showing an overview of the whole portfolio. If the level of rent increases is anywhere near current levels in 2022-2024, ILPT should show accelerating growth during those years because of the large number of rent resets and lease expirations that are coming due during those years.

ILPT investor presentation

ILPT investor presentation

Attractive Valuation and Dividend Yield

I examined the 16 holdings of the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS), which holds only industrial REITs. As you can see in the three charts below, ILPT is attractive from a valuation perspective because it is near the bottom in terms of price/CFFO. In addition, out of the 16 industrial REITs I examined, ILPT has the second highest dividend yield. The likely reasons why ILPT is trading at a discounted valuation are the fact they have external management (which I will detail in the risks section below), and their forward dividend per share rate/ CFFO per share (dividend coverage) is towards the end of the spectrum.

Price/CFFO

Data from Gurufocus and ILPT supplemental presentation

Forward Dividend per share / CFFO per share

Data from Gurufocus & SeekingAlpha

Dividend Yield

Data from SeekingAlpha

Risks

The two main risks for ILPT are that they have outside management of their properties from RMR Group (RMR) and there is the potential for REIT taxation in Hawaii, where ILPT has a large presence.

Outside Management

RMR Group on their website lists five public REITs that they provide management services to. Looking at the chart of these five companies does not inspire a lot of confidence, hence why the outside management is in the risks section. As you can see in the chart below, none of the five companies that RMR lists on its website that it provides management services to has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) over the last year.

Yahoo! Finance

Hawaii REIT taxation

The second risk I will be covering is the potential for REITs to have an additional tax imposed on them in Hawaii. Currently being debated is Senate Bill 301, which would put a 6.2 percent corporate income tax on REITs. This is obviously a potential risk to ILPT because of its large portfolio of real estate in Hawaii. For example, over the last year, ILPT generated $74.4 million in GAAP pre-tax income, and at a tax rate of 6.2%, that would lower post tax income to $69.79 million. That is a reduction in net income of $4.61 million or a reduction of $0.07/share in EPS.

Closing Thoughts

Given the focus on industrial properties targeting e-commerce, an attractive valuation compared to other industrial REITs and a large yield, I believe ILPT is worthy of further consideration as a value play and speculative buy. My bullishness has been tempered by the risks associated with outside management and the possibility of REITs being taxed in Hawaii, which is why I classify ILPT as a value play and a speculative buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ILPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned.



The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy.



This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.