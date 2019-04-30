Nintendo: Switch-Ing Into China

As we think the upside potential has already been priced into the stock, we'd caution against buying into the story at this point.

Earlier this month, news that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has received approval from the authorities in Guangdong province in mainland China to handle the sales of Nintendo’s (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch was posted online. This news had an immediate upside impact on Nintendo’s share price as it rose 15% to its highest level YTD as investors factored in the upside potential of the increased sales of Switch.

Although the timing of the deal finalization remains unclear, the potential boost in Switch’s sales should positively impact Nintendo’s financials with Switch’s sales contribution expected to peak in FY20. Also, Tencent’s position as one of China’s premier game companies will aid Nintendo’s much-anticipated entry to the country due to its vast distribution network.

However, the stock has turned pricey following the announcement, and now trades ~30x trailing PE. Plus, we think there's a fair bit of downside risk here. For instance, we think it is likely that hardcore fans have already been able to buy the Switch through e-commerce sites or while traveling overseas. We also don't have any specifics on any revenue-sharing agreement with Tencent, thus, we find it hard to pinpoint exactly how much upside sales route expansion into China entails. Overall, we favor waiting on the sidelines, for now, pending further visibility.

History of Nintendo’s sales in China

Officially, Nintendo has not officially entered the Chinese market prior to the latest announcement. However, through its fully consolidated Chinese subsidiary, Nintendo has been selling its iQue Player, DS, and 3DS game machines in the Chinese market since 2003. Nevertheless, since the Chinese gaming market is more PC and mobile games-oriented, the cumulative sales of these three gaming machines (consoles) have paled in comparison with PC/mobile games.

Chinese consumer gaming market

The Chinese consumer gaming market is predominantly a PC and mobile gaming one, with consumer gaming machines constituting a small portion of the market. Despite the lifting of the ban on the sale of foreign companies’ gaming equipment in 2013, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) X-box and Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) PS4, for instance, failed to penetrate a large segment of the market as they focused on core gamers rather than the masses.

However, with Nintendo’s Switch, there is potential to tap into the mass market due to the huge popularity of some of its titles in China, such as Super Mario Bros. and Pokémon, and, the fact that many Nintendo Switch titles have a broad fan base covering many generations.

Room for further collaboration between Nintendo and Tencent

In light of this news, we believe that there is room for more collaboration between both Nintendo and Tencent in the future. It is possible that Nintendo will strengthen its collaboration with Tencent to be able to release an IP content business in China that includes mobile and online games as well as entertainment solutions, specifically tailored for the Chinese market, with the layout of 5G now closer than ever.

Should this collaboration flourish, we believe that it will positively impact financials, but perhaps not as much as some expect given the gaming machines market in China is not as lucrative (on a per capita basis) as it is in the West or Japan.

Potential uncertainties surrounding the deal

In spite of the optimism surrounding this collaboration news, there are still some uncertainties around the deal. These uncertainties can be categorized under regulatory and operational uncertainties.

Regarding the former, first, there is still a review step for the software that has to take place on the state level before approving the sale of Nintendo’s IPs. Second, it is not clear if the approval from the Guangdong province is enough to start sales in the entire Chinese mainland or if similar approvals are needed from the other provinces.

In terms of operational uncertainties, there is no clear direction as to where the gaming machines will be manufactured, what distribution channels are approved, and when the sale of the Switch will start.

Upside already priced into Nintendo’s valuation

Although the news of the collaboration between Nintendo and Tencent, in itself, was not a big surprise, the potential sales boost for the Switch and potential collaboration in mobile and online gaming represents a big boost to Nintendo. In a time when investors have started to raise concerns on Nintendo’s Switch sales peaking soon, the entry into the Chinese market will help ease these concerns.

However, following the ~15% pop following the announcement, we think most of the upside potential is already priced into the stock. Furthermore, we think given the ease with which consumers can now trade cross-border, it seems likely that more enthusiastic fans have already been able to buy the Switch. We also don't know the details of any revenue-sharing agreement with Tencent, thus, it is hard for us to pin down an estimate of the potential uplift. While we do acknowledge that expectations could heat up near term, we'd caution investors against buying into the Switch story at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.