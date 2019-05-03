PIMCO UNII Report: April 2019

We should have more color on this in the next few weeks as we meet with PIMCO management and some other experts in the space.

The funds remain a core part of the strategy though they are shifting a bit in composition. It remains to be seen if this is a permanent shift or a temporary one.

Of the nine munis funds, four saw decreasing UNII while the other five were flat on the month.

PIMCO released their monthly UNII and EPS figures for March. Overall, the report was fine with coverage ratios and UNII levels staying relatively flat or dropping slightly.

Some of the highlights of the report:

Muni coverage ratios were mixed with three increasing and six decreasing and an average ratio of 89.8%.

Taxable coverage ratios showed six falling and five increasing for an average ratio of 71.5%.

UNII levels:

Coverage ratios:

Performance

Let's review how some of these funds are performing year-to-date. Starting with the three most alike funds, PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), PIMCO Dynamic Mortgage and Credit (PCI), and PIMCO Opportunity (PKO). On a NAV basis, the funds are doing very well, which we will discuss in more detail later on.

PCI/PDI/PKO on price:

Given the discount tightening for most of this year, the total return on price is much stronger than on NAV.

Other Multisector:

Multisector II:

High Risk:

California Munis:

NY Munis:

National Munis:

Clearly all of the funds have performed well on price but also on NAV. Most funds are up mid-to-high single digits with PGP (their equity fund) up mid-teens.

Performance from all aspects of measurement remains very strong across most of the funds PIMCO manages. Obviously, when looking at YTD numbers, we are starting near the bottom of the bear market -including very wide discounts and wide high yield spreads, both of which have contracted boosting the shares and NAVs.

Commentary

The non-agency MBS space remains in better shape as both of its largest drivers. High-yield spreads and housing market health have rebounded nicely since the start of the year. The secondary drivers including unemployment and economic growth also continue to point to a healthy picture for the niche space.

There was an article in Barron's last week that Commish posted on the chat about Columbia Mortgage Opportunities (CLMAX). The focus of the article was on the non-agency MBS space and included other funds that we've recommended to get exposure to the sector including Angel Oak (ANGLX) and AlphaCentric Income (IOFIX). These funds focus on this space, but as the article noted, there's a time limit, something we've been drawing investors' attentions to for quite some time.

But this is a strategy with a time limit, and those who fail to adapt will be left behind. “Nonagencies pre-financial crisis were approximately a $2.5 trillion market,” Callan says. “Today, that’s only $600 billion.” Callan says that over the next five years, most of the pre-crisis issued non-agency debt will mature and liquidate. Meanwhile, a new breed of higher-risk/higher-yielding mortgage debt called non-qualified mortgages remains relatively small at $12 billion of 2018 issuance.

Overall, the commentary I'm receiving from PIMCO and other experts in this space believe that there are still ample opportunities in the non-agency space, just not at the risk-return, alpha-generating levels of a few years ago. In addition, one of the benefits of the sector includes that lower sensitivity to macro events.

The technical picture remains positive with a cap on the amount of existing supply ("float") plus relatively benign new issuance. Though new issuance is starting to increase with some estimates of gross new issuance close to $100B for 2019, the highest since before the Financial Crisis. But in reality, that just offsets what is 'lost' to payoffs, maturities, and other calls leaving a flat float.

We've discussed how this is a temporary trade. Obviously new issuance doesn't offer up the same sort of opportunity that existed in the space in 2010 when PIMCO purchased some of these securities at cents on the dollar. We already discussed some of their shift more recently "A Look Under The Hood Of PCI and PDI." PIMCO already reduced its non-agency exposure, either voluntarily or involuntarily. It's likely that they lost a significant amount during the recent decline in rates and decided not to replace it with other non-agency securitized debt, but instead with traditional high yield bonds and non-US debt. They tend to put their best ideas into these funds, and at the time, the risk-return trade off was likely superior.

The Funds

Last month, we saw several large cuts to many of the higher premium PIMCO funds along with some of their munis. This was not unexpected given the lower coverage ratios and declining UNII levels. The funds have been living on borrowed time for awhile now.

As we wrote, the PIMCO name is a premier brand which carries a lot of weight in the bond world. Investors love their funds for their superior performance and stable distributions. But remember, these are fairly junky funds by credit rating standards. Outside of PIMCO, these funds would likely have "high yield" in their names to indicate the large quantity of non-investment grade and unrated bonds in the portfolios.

A few of the muni funds that did cut haven't seen much of a price compression. For instance, PIMCO Muni Income III (PMX) is down "only" 4% from its 52-week high in premium (13.6% v. 17.8%). This is likely due to those funds still having a competitive yield following the cut. PMX still yields just under 5%, which places it in the top decile of funds. Of course, it's compared to mostly investment grade funds so it's a bit of an apples-to-oranges comparison.

The NY funds have been hit slightly more (all three cut this month), with PIMCO NY Muni II (PNI) down about 12% from its high and approaching par. Again, the yield is likely the culprit after a 21% cut to the distribution. It's yielding only 4.35%. Compare that to PIMCO NY Muni Income (PNF), which cut by only 7%, and only has seen the premium compress by ~6%. The fund still yields over 5%, which for a NY-focused fund is very high. This fund still had nearly 5 cents of UNII left in its bucket so it was surprising to see it among the cutters. This does not bode well for the other high UNII funds like PIMCO Muni Income II (PML), which is down to 21 cents of UNII and losing about 1-1.5 cents per month.

The only California fund to cut was PIMCO CA Muni III (PZC), which lowered its payout by 6.9%. The premium fell to 6% from a high of 15% on the cut as the yield has been reduced to 4.9%. That's still very competitive given how low CA muni yields are currently. NY and CA have seen significantly higher demand for munis given the recent tax reform. These funds are likely not done with cuts as more of their positions get called and replaced by lower yielding positions. This could be a reason why PIMCO decided to cut PNF so soon, knowing that more cuts are likely going to be needed. PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) is now seeing very strong UNII erosion likely because of this dynamic in the CA muni market.

Back to taxables.

We warned on PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (NYSE:PGP), PIMCO High Income (PHK), and PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS) in February's report:

We would definitely be selling PGP, PHK, and RCS here and taking likely gains.

Starting with PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), the fund has lost about 4% of its premium in the last two weeks. In the last month, the fund has gained about 16 cents on NAV net of the distribution. Since the start of the year, it has gained 60 cents net of the distribution. In other words, we think the distribution is safe.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) is in a similar position. It is up +17 cents in the last month net of the payment and 87 cents since the start of the year. We are, however, still down by about 60 cents since the start of September last year but that was the high point. Again, no real threat to the distribution being cut.

PIMCO Corporate and Income (PTY) is similar but has seen a slightly weaker rise in NAV over the last month (+7 cents) but since the start of the year it is similar at +68 cents. Again, no threat there.

And we've seen similar trends for PCN, PFL, PCM and PFN.

The real question is when, if at all, should we be getting into PGP or PHK?

On PGP, we've been patient thinking that the premium could fall to the mid teens. Remember, this is the second cut in the last two years with the prior one being in Jan 2018. The cut last year was nearly 17%, from $0.1466 to $0.122. This latest cut brings the distribution under 10 cents at $0.0939. The fund incepted in 2005 and carried an $0.1834 monthly payment for over ten years!

Remember, PGP is an equity fund with an option overlay and a high-yield bond component. Lots of different risks combined together there that have to work. But the primary driver is the equity markets - if they are rising, this fund should do well. I'm still hopeful that we could see a premium as low as 15% on this one.

PHK, which is the high yield bond portion of PGP, also has seen three large cuts in the distribution in the last thtree years. Over that period, the distribution has essentially been cut in half from $0.1219 to $0.0613. In reality, you could just buy the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) and get similar returns for less risk (at least on price).

Below are the risks of that fund, both on price and NAV. The price is about two thirds more risk than the S&P 500 but the NAV (which we believe is the true measure of risk in a CEF), and is about one-third less risky than the market. One thing to note is the beta of the NAV which is very low for a high-yield bond strategy.

Concluding Thoughts

The funds remain a core part of the strategy though they are shifting a bit in composition. It remains to be seen if this is a permanent shift or a temporary one that took advantage of the steep high-yield bond sell-off (while non-agency MBS did not drop nearly as much). We should have more color on this in the next few weeks as we meet with PIMCO management and some other experts in the space.

We are still in our typical holding pattern with these funds. I haven't added a single share of any PIMCO fund in the last (almost) two months having sold my overweight (put on in December) to PCI in early March. But we are not traders, so this remains a core part of portfolio total return generator. Our yield on cost on these funds remains significantly above current yield - and though we do not make buy/sell calls based on yield on cost, it remains a benchmark for performance.

We will continue to hold these funds until the circumstances change. The income stream they produce is nearly irreplaceable in the market today. With the Fed pivot and what is likely lower interest expense costs associated with the leverage of the fund, it could be argued a higher valuation is warranted.

