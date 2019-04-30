EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM) CEO Tom Karam on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Nate Tetlow

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the first quarter 2019 earnings call for Equitrans Midstream and EQM Midstream Partners. A replay of this call will be available for 14 days beginning this evening. The phone number for the replay is 855-859-2056 and the conference ID is 6365419.

Today's call may contain Forward-Looking Statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's news release and under Risk Factors in both ETRN and EQM's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release and our investor presentation for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Joining me on the call today are Tom Karam, President and CEO; Diana Charletta, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Janice Brener , Treasurer. Kirk Oliver, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is traveling and will not be able to join us today. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

With that, I will turn it over to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everyone. This morning, EQM and E-Train reported strong first quarter results, which were ahead of our guidance. EQM reported adjusted EBITDA of $332 million and net income attributable to EQM of $252 million. Janice Brener, who is ably standing in for Kirk Oliver who is traveling today, will provide more detail behind those numbers shortly.

During the first quarter we took quick action on our commitment to simplify our structure and enhanced our asset base through a strategic bolt-on acquisition. In late February, we closed the simplification transaction. This included exchanging the IDRs and economic GP interest for 80 million newly issued EQM common units and 7 million newly issued EQM Class B units and a non-economic GP interest.

In March, we announced the strategic acquisition of a 60% interest in Eureka Midstream and a 100% interest in Hornet Midstream. And in early April, we closed both the acquisition and the associated $1.2 billion convertible preferred issuance associated with the deal. We had the opportunity to further discuss the strategic rationale for this deal with many of you previously.

As mentioned, the assets are a perfect fit with the existing EQM footprint. The systems extend our reach into core wet Marcellus and dry Utica acreage. And most important, our teams know the assets, the customers and the resource.

The assets are backed by minimum volume commitments which represent approximately 50% of the current throughput. This mix is consistent with the current gathering profile of our assets. Since closing the transaction, we have been working to integrate the acquired assets.

The strategic combination of the acquired assets in our existing EQM systems will provide significant long-term commercial opportunities across our water, gathering and transmission businesses. We remain committed to leveraging our assets to become the low cost Midstream provider in the A Basin.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Janice who will discuss the financial results and then Diana will give an operations update and I will come back for some concluding remarks and to answer questions. Janice?

Janice Brenner

Thanks, Tom, and good morning, everyone. Before discussing the financial results, I want to remind you of one accounting item. EQM's first quarter 2018 results have been recast to include the results of Rice Midstream Partners, the Olympus gathering system and 75% of the Strike Force gathering system, each of which came under common control late in 2017.

Now on to the results. EQM reported first quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $332 million, distributable cash flow of $267 million and net income attributable to EQM of $252 million. E-Train reported net income attributable to ETRN of $56 million.

For the first quarter of 2019, EQM operating revenues were $390 million, an increase of $19 million versus the prior year quarter. The increase is primarily related to higher contracted firm transmission and gathering capacities, and was partially offset by lower water services revenue. For the quarter, EQM generated approximately 90% of transmission operating revenue and 49% of gathering operating revenue from firm reservation fees.

EQM's first quarter operating expenses were $122 million, an increase of $17 million from the prior year quarter. Separation and other transaction costs accounted for $4 million of the increase. The remaining increase is primarily related to higher system throughput and additional assets placed in service, which is consistent with the growth of the business.

For the first quarter of 2019, water EBITDA was approximately $8 million. It is important to note that the pace of our water EBITDA is dependent on the pace of well completion activity. Based on the timing of customer well schedules, we expect that the majority of 2019 projected water EBITDA will be realized in the second half of the year.

For the first quarter of 2019, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $1.145 per common unit, which will be paid on May 14th to unit holders of record at the close of business on May 3rd. We continue to target a 6% annual distribution growth rate at EQM.

Now moving to ETRN. During the quarter ETRN directly incurred $5 million of expenses, which were related to the separation from EQT and other transaction. We expect this to be the last quarter that EQM and ETRN will report non-recurring expenses related to the separation from EQT. For the first quarter of 2019, ETRN will receive $134 million in cash from its ownership in EQM.

ETRN declared a dividend of $0.45 per share for the first quarter, which will be paid on May 23rd to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14th. During 2019, ETRN will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, resulting in an annual dividend of $1.80 per share. We continue to target an annual dividend growth rate of 8% at ETRN.

In terms of liquidity, EQM had about $1 billion drawn on its $3 billion credit facility at the end of the first quarter. So we remain in a good liquidity position to fund our organic growth projects.

Lastly, we updated our guidance this morning to include our projections for the Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream acquisitions. For the second quarter of 2019, we are forecasting EQM adjusted EBITDA of $305 million to $325 million and net income attributable to EQM of $200 million to $220 million.

Our forecast is consistent with the expected quarterly production cadence announced last week by our largest customer, which includes a sequential production decline in the second quarter, followed by production increases in Q3 and Q4.

Additionally, our transmission and storage business provides seasonal services to utility customers which have peak revenue during the first quarter. We expect revenue from these seasonal contracts to be lower in the second quarter by approximately $25 million versus the first quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Diana for the operations update.

Diana Charletta

Thanks, Janice, and good morning everyone. The beginning of 2019 has proven to be an exciting and busy time for us. Let's start with the acquisition of the Eureka and Hornet midstream systems.

Although the timeframe from the announcement of the acquisition to closing was faster than most deals, our team did a great job managing the due diligence and integration preparation, while also continuing to operate our existing EQM assets safely and efficiently.

We are currently integrating the acquired assets with our existing EQM systems and we see significant value creation from the combined asset footprint. There are two upsides that I want to highlight.

First, the assets will provide producers with the ability to wheel gas around the system and reach high liquidity areas such as Canton, Ohio; Mobley, West Virginia; and eventually MVP and MVP Southgate. Second, we intend to leverage our water business to service the producers behind the system for water delivery and eventually provide produced water solutions.

Moving on to the execution of our large growth projects, let's start with MVP. During the first quarter, we maintained a scaled back pipeline construction effort which was consistent with our plan for the winter months. Currently, total project work is about 80% complete, which includes the three compressor stations and related facilities.

At this point, while the completion of our project by year-end may appear unlikely, a narrow path continues to exist and the MVP JV is targeting a full in-service date during the fourth quarter.

We are working closely with various agencies to adjust the outstanding issues in the timeframes we have outlined previously, which would allow us to attain a fourth quarter 2019 in-service date. We expect to have more definitive information regarding permit resolutions in the next few months.

Moving on to MVP Southgate, on March 22nd, FERC issued a notice of schedule for the project, which includes the expected delivery of the Final Environmental Impact Statement in December of 2019.

As a reminder, the project is a 70-mile extension from MVP that will transport gas to points in North Carolina and is backed by a 300 million a day commitment from PSNC Energy. Subject to FERC approval, the project has a targeted in-service date during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Moving on to our plan to integrate and optimize our Pennsylvania gathering system. We finished the hydraulic study and the project design is now complete. We have been working with our largest customer to construct the gathering and water agreement that upgrades the midstream services, creates per unit cost reductions for our customers and unlocks latent system capacity. As a reminder, the system integration is expected to result in capital avoidance of approximately $300 million to $500 million over three to five-year period.

In terms of our water business, we continue to expand our fresh water services in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Additionally, we are committed to developing a produced water system for our customers. The basin needs a scalable solutions since the majority of produced water is trucked.

We are conducting comprehensive Planning and Analysis for a pipeline solution for produced water. We view produced water similar to a gas gathering business as produced water has a predictable cash flow stream that can facilitate long-term fixed fee contracts. We are excited about this potential produced water solution and expect to roll out a detailed plan later this year.

I will now turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Karam

Thanks, Diana. So, you can see we are off to an encouraging start in 2019. As we turn our own path for consistent growth, we are doing so in an environment of moderated production growth and a focus on cash flow by A Basin producers. Over the long term, this new paradigm is good for the industry.

We expect that the long-term value creators will be the midstream companies that can consistently be the low cost service provider. This is what we strive to do every day. First quarter results are a good example of our focus on cost controls, albeit over a short period of time.

As expected, gathering volumes decreased from the fourth quarter of 2018, consistent with the production cadence of our producer customers. However, we were able to manage the variations in volumes and still deliver strong results by keeping a close eye on our operations and maintenance expenses and our SG&A expenses as we progressed through the quarter.

Beyond cost controls, our concentrated footprint allows us to operate efficiently. Our contract structure mitigates variability to our cash flows and the rock under our assets is among the most prolific in the world. We are confident that the team we have in place is very capable of operating and executing in this new cycle.

So in closing, we have been very transparent regarding our strategy and we will continue to be. We completed a bolt-on acquisition which strengthens our growth profile and provides additional commercial opportunities.

We are constantly working to be a solutions partner for our customers and we are confident that our leading asset footprint and key growth projects will allow us to generate long-term shareholder value.

With that, we will be happy to take your questions.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. Just want to start off with the changing guidance here. I was just wondering if this only reflects the acquisition in the drop-down that you announced there or are there other kind of factors in play that we should be thinking about?

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Nate Tetlow

Nate Tetlow

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

There is no real change in our guidance. I think what we are acknowledging is the passage of time here where we have said before that the next inflection point is the issuance of the West Virginia 401 permit and the Nationwide 12, which last week.

I think on April 24th, West Virginia submitted the responses to the comments on the new rigs to the EPA, which now has to consent to the new rigs and then forward that consent to the Army Corp. for the issuance of the 401 and the Nationwide 12 permit, which we have all along said is sometime in this summer window.

Because again just to reiterate, we predicated the 4Q 2019 a three windows of issuance, the 401 Nationwide 12, which I just talked about, the reissuance of a permit from the Forest Service as it relates to the erosion and sedimentation control in the Jefferson National Forest and we are aware that they continue to work on that and then the resolution around the Appalachian trail.

So, we really have no further update other than we would guide you toward the next inflection point being the issuance of that 401 permit.

Jeremy Tonet

Jeremy Tonet

Spiro Dounis

Hey, good morning everyone. So, I will start off, I think EQT mentioned last week renegotiating some of the midstream costs lower and potentially providing some additional business to EQM as an offset. Just curious from an EQM perspective, how should we think about the impact here and will the goal more or less be keep guidance stable, while extending contracts, just how to think about that?

Tom Karam

Yes, Spiro, I didn't have a chance to listen to the EQT call. We have been pretty consistent with the way we have described our discussions with them. And that the goal here is to figure out a global solution, which would create lower per unit cost on their standpoint, some certainty and broader business on our standpoint, particularly as it relates to the water.

The foundation of all of the conversations have been that from a gas standpoint that the starting point is a revenue-neutral output for us. So, we think that there is a lot of opportunity for us to reach one agreement or multiple agreements with EQT that would provide mutually beneficial outcomes.

Spiro Dounis

Okay, that's clear. It sounds like more of a comprehensive plan in place. Appreciate the color there. And then on MVP, hate to harp on it, I know you guys are probably sick of talking about it. But I believe one of the options is a reroute of the pipeline. And I guess I'm just wondering at what point do you think you have enough information either rule that out or move forward with it? And I guess, the other way of asking it is, is there any merit to just starting with the reroute today? Does it give you any more certainty just to do that today and sort of waiting for the current process to play out, which does carry some uncertainty I suppose?

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

So, once you get past the headlines, we remain exceedingly confident and bullish around MVP. A reroute, as I have said repeatedly and we have been pretty consistent on this, that's the path of last resort because it would require the greatest time delay and cost increase and as long as we continue to have traction and some positive movement on the other pads, we are going to continue down those paths.

And I would also point you to that, as we come out of winter, we are starting the spring season at roughly 80% complete and now we are ramping up our construction again for the construction season and to the extent that we get the West Virginia 401 issued sometime in the summer, by the time we get to leaving the third quarter into the fourth quarter, we are going to be north of 90% complete with this pipeline.

So that I appreciate the focus and we are focused on those three up - keep calling them inflection points, that we need to resolve on the pipeline. But I don't want to lose sight of the fact that this is a 50 to 80-year asset that's going to be incredibly valuable for this Company and that with each month that we constructed, we take more budget risk and timing risk off the table.

Spiro Dounis

Spiro Dounis

Derek Walker

Hi, good morning guys. Maybe just talking about the produced water solution that you mentioned, I know you indicated there are potential for more details later this year. But maybe just give a little more color as far as how that process is going, what are some of the kind of the key markets to kind of get that moving and as far as how you see it now, is, it still consistent with the plans when you first kind of talked about the acquisition kind of a few weeks ago?

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Derek Walker

Derek Walker

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

And one of the beneficial outcomes is that we have an opportunity to dramatically reduce the trucking of disposed water, so that if we can recycle and move the reuse of the water around, we will be able to generate substantial reduction in truck traffic on the roads as it relates to disposed water.

But also substantial savings, direct savings to the producers who will no longer have to pay for that disposal. That's not necessarily a revenue to us, but it is an ancillary benefit that will be very meaningful to the producers here that previously hasn't been available.

So with that operator, we will take the next question.

Dan Lungo

Hey, guys. I'm just wondering with the recent commentary of both S&P and Fitch putting you guys on negative outlook, if there were to be further delay to MVP, pass really is May-June timeframe is when S&P put the timeframe as, what would you do to try and defend the investment grade ratings?

Janice Brenner

Janice Brenner

So we have good line of sight once we get that 20 year fully contracted, $300 million of annual EBITDA from MVP online and at that point we believe that we will be in line with those investment grade target.

So it's more in the near term and we expect that leverage will creep up as MVP is coming online and even it from the inception of EQM we made sure that we funded our drop-down in a debt-friendly manner using equity over advertising those and then you saw on our most recent acquisition, we financed that in a way it was mindful of our ratings.

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

So we actually took action that we thought was the most ultra conservative to maintain that investment grade rating and the mixed messages we got didn't help. But you should know that we are very much mindful of how we fund our operations moving forward and we will continue to be of a very conservative balance sheet posture in this Company. Thank you.

Dan Lungo

Dan Lungo

Janice Brenner

Janice Brenner

David Amoss

Good morning. Tom, I'm just trying to think a little bit more about the critical path for MVP and I apologize for asking a similar question for the third time, but just related specifically to the Jefferson Forest and the issues that you've had there, can you at least give us kind of what you think the fence posts are to resolve that issue and what you have to do to achieve that resolution specific to the forest?

Tom Karam

So David, before the Cowpasture decision coming out of the Fourth Circuit, there was a singular issue with the Jefferson National Forest that related to the reissuance of the E&S permit allowing us to work in the forest.

I think we have been pretty clear in saying that when we were first issued the permit, we used hypothetical data that supported the issuance of the permit was issued. When the permit was vacated as a result of the original Fourth Circuit decision, we then had the benefit of actual data and the actual data is even more supportive of the reissuance of the permit than the hypothetical data.

So from a factual and technical basis, we are in really good shape as it relates to the forest service. However, since December when the Cowpasture decision came out of the Fourth Circuit, for all practical purposes those two decisions are tied together.

I can't imagine that the forest service would issue a permit without resolution to the Appalachian trail. So the goal posts are figuring out a solution to cross the trail either through public lands or private lands that will allow us to get back to work.

We still think that there are pads that we are working, either with the DOI and the DOA and the National Park Service that could get us there toward the end of the year, but I really don't have anything more definitive to say today.

David Amoss

Okay, thank you for that. That's really helpful. And then Diana, just thinking about the produced water business specifically, can you talk about what's involved in treating produced water for reuse and just generally like I know you guys aren't ready to roll out the specific plan yet, but generally how you are looking at having to treat that water for reuse.

Diana Charletta

So as far as water quality, our customers are not requiring a treatment for the produced water. So they're comfortable recycling really and putting that water back down the hole without treatment.

David Amoss

Okay, thanks. And then one last one, just again, and Diana, you've talked about the increase in activity driving the higher water business margin or EBITDA going forward, but it looks like your average margin on a per gallon basis is much lower than it was when RMP had that business. Can you talk about the discrepancy there?

Diana Charletta

I'm not sure exactly what your - RMP wasn't really…

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Diana Charletta

Diana Charletta

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

David Amoss

David Amoss

Chris Tillett

Hi, good morning. Just a quick one from me, it looks like on the updated capital guidance, the gathering spend went up by about $50 million. You had said previously that you expected 2019 CapEx from the acquisition to be about $90 million. So just wondering if the little bit of that delta there was maybe related to some of the capital avoidance that you guys had previously discussed in relation to the acquisition or if maybe it's reflective of some reduced spending on some of the legacy gathering assets.

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Chris Tillett

Chris Tillett

TJ Schultz

Just on the workforce you have out for MVP right now how quickly can you scale up if you get some positive feedback on the inflection points or any concerns there and then alternatively just how insulated are you from significant cost increases as this timing is pushed out?

Tom Karam

So we are back to work now, we are scaling up as we speak, so there really wouldn't be any step change as it related to the issuance of the 401 to allow us to do that. As it relates to the second part of your question was cost related, look, we are already 80% complete and every day we complete more and more of the pipe. So the best insulation from a step change in cost is to complete the pipe.

TJ Schultz

TJ Schultz

Janice Brenner

Janice Brenner

TJ Schultz

TJ Schultz

Vikram Bagri

Hi, good morning, everyone. I had a question on OpEx. As we - lot of moving parts, as we move from 1Q to 2Q and the OpEx and SG&A in 1Q, it seems like it was dropped off quite a bit. I was wondering if it's a temporary shift or its permanent. If I look at the full year guidance, it seems like it was a temporary shift and OpEx and SG&A will sort of catch up or will be higher in next few quarters. If you can share more color on what were the drivers of lower OpEx in 1Q and how much OpEx and SG&A you expect in 2Q?

Janice Brenner

So, we are very careful to be thoughtful about our OpEx and adding people. The first quarter is low because out of the gate we were really paying attention, we were planning during the separation what our new structure was going to look like and as we continue to get our feet under us, we are able to do it a little cheaper than what we thought.

Vikram Bagri

Understood. And is that the expectation that you will be able to maintain these efficiencies going forward or the OpEx will step up in 2Q, even though…

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Vikram Bagri

Vikram Bagri

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

But when we have an event or an inflection point, we will be in a much better position to accurately reflect what we think the current state of players. But for now, we are not officially changing anything other than simply acknowledging the passage of time.

Vikram Bagri

Vikram Bagri

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Vikram Bagri

Vikram Bagri

Alex Kania

Thanks. Just a quick follow-up on the asset, I guess the drop in the shared services assets. Just what's the interplay between what you are paying in terms of SG&A up to E-Train versus the depreciation would be? Just kind of curious if there is a difference of cost in their net?

Tom Karam

Tom Karam

Alex Kania

Alex Kania

Timm Schneider

Hey, good morning guys. First question from me is, on the contract renegotiations, in terms of timing, I guess, using a baseball analogy, what kind of inning are you guys with that - batting practice or a little further out?

Tom Karam

No, I don't think we are in batting practice. I think we are a few innings in. It's - to be fair, Tim, it's pretty complex from the EQT side as it relates to all of the moving parts and the logistics around it. And from our standpoint, it's pretty complex as it relates to the interplay between the water and the gas and high pressure and low pressure systems that we are trying to create. So, it's not so much that we are at a standstill.

If they were each during the process the complexities so that we can get to the right answer acknowledging what the current cost structure is at EQT and how quickly we can evidence a long-term contract to show them some pretty significant unit cost savings. So, the conversations are going quite well and we are just going to continue along that path.

Timm Schneider

Got it. And I will have to get one on MVP as well. So, just assuming worst case scenario and you guys can't cross the trail, obviously there is a tremendous amount of pipe or steel that's already in the ground. Are there any alternative off takes that you guys could potentially get to outside of that?

Tom Karam

I think that we have been pretty clear that there is an option to cross the trail through private lands and that would be under the reroute scenario that we have talked about before.

Timm Schneider

Okay, got it. I was just curious if there was any other pods along the line that you could potentially get to outside of that, but it sounds like the private land one is the most likely scenario.

Tom Karam

That would be for the ultimate completion of the pipe. But as you know the route of MVP interconnects with the WB line at mile marker 77 and then the KA line at mile marker 180.5. So, there are two interconnects we will call them, two opportunities for independent utility status at each one of those along the way.

So, there are multiple points of opportunity here, Tim. And again, let me just step back a little bit. We understand the headlines and we live with it every day and we are trying to acknowledge reality here with our partners in MVP, but we don't want anybody to go away from this call questioning our confidence that we are going to get this pipeline built in in-service.

Timm Schneider

Got it. Thank you. That's it from me.

Tom Karam

Thank you, operator, and thanks everybody for joining us today. We will continue to work hard every day to create shareholder value and look forward to speaking to you all again. Thank you.

