Repligen To Acquire C Technologies For Bioprocessing Analytics

RGEN is gaining a fourth business segment with the acquisition, that of analytics, and the firm's stock was pushed sharply higher on earnings and deal news.

Repligen announced it will acquire C Technologies for $240 million in cash and stock.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) announced it has agreed to acquire C Technologies for about $240 million.

C Technologies manufactures fiber optic assemblies, instrumentation, as well as systems for spectroscopy applications.

With the deal, RGEN is adding a fourth business segment, that of analytics, as the firm continues its growth trajectory and investors respond by pushing the stock up sharply.

Target Company

Bridgewater, New Jersey-based C Technologies was founded in 1985 to manufacture fiber optic assemblies and instrumentation, as well as spectroscopy products for the biotech, government, industrial process, laboratory instruments, research institutions, and academia industries.

Management is headed by President and CEO Craig Harrison, who founded the firm.

Below is an overview video of the company’s solutions:

Source: C Technologies

C Technologies’ primary offerings include:

SoloVPE

FlowVPE

ConfiRM mRM

Company partners or major customers include:

Agilent Technologies (A)

Biofactory Competence Center

Israel Scientific Instruments

Niche Technologies

Focus Scientific

Source: C Technologies

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global bioprocess technology market was valued at $20 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increase in focus on R&D activities by biotechnology and pharma companies, the growth of the life science industry, and an increase in innovation and technological advancements.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a faster CAGR during the period owing to an increase in disease prevalence, rapidly expanding biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and the adoption of several strategies focusing on niche areas.

Major competitive vendors that provide bioprocess technologies include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (ROG)

Sartorius Group (SRT)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Danaher (DHR)

Nova Biomedical

Advanced Instruments

Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

GE Healthcare (GE)

Becton, Dickinson (BDX)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Repligen disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $192 million in cash and $48 million in Repligen stock.

Management said it would fund the acquisition using cash on hand plus committed debt financing of about $125 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, RGEN had $193.8 million in cash and equivalents and $159.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $22.1 million.

Management expects the acquisition to:

...add $16 - $17 million to Repligen revenue in 2019...For the full year 2020, C Technologies is expected to contribute $32-$34 million in incremental revenue, at gross margins well above Repligen’s corporate average of 56%-57% per Repligen’s most recent 2019 guidance. Repligen expects the transaction to be accretive to its overall EBIT margins and accretive to adjusted earnings per diluted share [EPS] in 2019.

In the past 12 months, RGEN’s stock price has risen 85.8% vs. Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) rise of 18.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

RGEN has beaten consensus analyst earnings estimates for nine of the last twelve quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings have been divided between Buy, Outperform, and Hold, and the consensus price target of $70.14 implies a potential upside of 4% from the stock’s current price at press time of $67.47:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls fell through the firm’s end of 2018 earnings call, per a linguistic analysis. Note, RGEN’s most recent preliminary earnings results are not charted:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

Repligen is acquiring C Technologies as the basis for building out its bioprocessing analytics capabilities.

As the firm stated in the deal announcement,

We believe the acquisition of C Technologies will establish Repligen in the rapidly growing Process Analytics segment of bioprocessing with best-in-class protein measurement technologies and a strong foundation for next-generation product development.

In addition, management believes that C’s technologies complement chromatography and filtration system strategy ‘by enabling the measurement of protein concentration in real time during the manufacturing process.’

With the deal for C, RGEN is building out a fourth franchise to focus on, that of analytics.

Investors liked the earnings report and the deal, pushing the firm’s stock up 17% in the four days since the preliminary earnings and deal were announced.

