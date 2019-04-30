CONSOL Coal: Fundamental Strength Adds To The Attraction

Thesis

In this article, I have analyzed the FY 2018 performance of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) in terms of financial and operational performance metrics. I have also evaluated the company's fundamental strengths and the changing dynamics of the US coal industry that provides an opportunity for business growth going forward. Finally, technical analysis will consider the price performance of the stock together with the medium-term target price.

Figure-1 (Source: CONSOL)

Performance Review

In terms of financial performance, CCR witnessed an improvement in both top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings, on a Y/Y basis. The company's Y/Y revenues increased by ~26% (from $270 MM in 2017 to $341 MM in 2018), whereas the bottom-line net income increased by ~64% (from $40.6 MM in 2017 to ~$66.6 MM in 2018). This enabled the company to maintain its quarterly dividend of $0.5125/share. CCR has a solid forward DY (read: Dividend Yield) of 11.65% with a forward annual payout of $2.05/share. In my view, the company's fundamental strength (discussed in the following section) supports the expectation of payment of consistent dividends in future.

In terms of operational performance (Figure-2), CCR witnessed a record increase of 371,000 tons (from ~6.53 MM tons in 2017 to ~6.9 MM tons in 2018).

Figure-2 (Source: Form 10-K)

We can see in the table that CCR's production from all three mines increased on a Y/Y basis. Even though the Bailey mine delivered the most significant output, however, the EF (read: Enlow Fork) underground mine also has promising mining potential. Let's have a look at the details.

CCR's fundamental strength

CCR owns a 25% interest in the PMC (read: Pennsylvania Mining Complex) that comprises of 3 underground coal mines namely the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine and the Harvey Mine. The company has an attributable production capacity of ~7.1 Million tons per annum of high-Btu (read: British Thermal Unit) thermal coal of the 'Northern Appalachian' type and if CCR continues production at the current levels, it could deliver sustainable production for the next 25 years. A discussion of CCR's strength in terms of pricing, margins, and productivity is presented below.

Pricing: Moreover, this type of coal has witnessed strength in prices during FY 2018 (Figure-3). This has favorably impacted the FY 2018 sales and will continue to support CCR's revenues during FY 2019.

Figure-3 (Source: EIA)

Also, as seen in Figure-4, the US coal production has been on a declining trend during the past 10 years (declining from ~1,200 MM short tons, in 2008, to less than 800 MM short tons, in 2018). Based on this production trend, we may expect a further decline in US coal production in the coming years. In contrast, CONSOL's coal production has actually increased by ~21% since 2015. In my view, the inverse relation between US coal production and the high-quality Northern Appalachian coal mined by CCR would enable the company to witness more upside in coal prices.

Figure-4 (Source: EIA)

Margins: CCR employs longwall mining methodology in its coal operations. This method entails high production volumes at low costs. Moreover, since the process is highly automated (and requires less labor) it carries a lower risk of safety-related incidents. It also enables the company to avoid the payment of any damages/fines related to safety mishaps. In my view, all these factors drill down yield favorably on the company's margins. On that note, it can be seen that CCR has witnessed a Y/Y improvement in 'cash margins per ton of coal sales' (Figure-5) from $16.50 in 2017 to $19.99 in 2018.

Figure-5 (Source: Form 10-K)

In my view, CCR may continue to deliver stronger margins in FY 2019 since the company has witnessed improved geological conditions at its EF Mine and is deriving the initial benefits from its automation projects.

Productivity: The improved geological conditions at the EF Mine also helped the company to increase its production potential. As shown in Figure-6, the production from the EF Mine witnessed the greatest Y/Y increase compared with other mines of the company.

Figure-6 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Moreover, as shown in Figure-7, the EF Mine has the highest coal reserves among CCR's assets and I believe that the significant production potential of the EF mine would surely help support CCR's business growth, going forward.

Figure-7 (Source: Form 10-K)

Technical Analysis

CCR's 52-week price range lies between $14.58 and $21.12. At the time of writing, CCR last traded at $17.60 (and that value was lower than the median value of the 52-week range). Based on an extension of the trend lines connecting the resistance and support levels in CCR's technical price chart (Figure-8), we can say that a suitable target price might be somewhere between $18 and $18.50.

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that CCR has witnessed a stronger FY 2018 compared with FY 2017. The company has maintained a healthy dividend profile. Its position is solidified by its fundamental strength which is denoted by robust pricing outlook for its high-quality Northern Appalachian coal, improving margins and higher productivity. The technical price chart also indicates room for potential upside in share prices. Therefore, I believe that CCR provides a suitable mix of both income and growth investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.