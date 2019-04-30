Ross Stores: Management's Lack Of Confidence Is Reason For Concern

While there’s no reason to sell, I wouldn’t buy the stock at its current high price due to concerns over its future growth.

Management has given me some concerns over its future growth in their earnings call; but I still think that the company will remain profitable.

The company has plans to increase the number of stores by 5% through 2019.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a history of strong earnings growth and the analysts are expecting its earnings growth going forwards to continue. The company operates with decent profit margins and high returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have averaged around 8% and its return on equity has averaged around 40%.

Ross Stores’ working capital is adequate as its current ratio is 1.7 which means that the company’s current assets (cash and deposits) exceed its current liabilities (bills it has to pay).

The company operates with a total debt of 46% of the value of its assets. With the moderate total debt level the company can easily take on more debt if needed (for any future capital expenditure plans the company may have). I prefer companies that have a total debt that’s under 50% of its total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels raise so does the bankruptcy risk which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

Ross Stores’ forward PE multiple is 18.5x with a stock price of $98. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 22.8x and its book value multiple is 10.9x. These multiples imply that Ross Stores is expensive. The company pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.1% and a trailing yield of 0.95%.

Ross Stores has a strong history of growth with its earnings increasing 18% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Ross Stores’ revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Ross Stores data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Ross Stores has a strong history of revenue and earnings growth. The analysts are expecting Ross Stores’ strong growth trend to continue into the 2021/01 fiscal year.

Business Plans

Ross Stores has plans to increase its store numbers from the 1,745 stores since the end of 2018 in an effort to boost future growth. The company’s EVP and CFO, Michael Hartshorn stated in their latest earnings call,

We plan to add about 100 new stores this year consisting of approximately 75 Ross and dd’s DISCOUNTS locations. As usual these numbers do not reflect our plans to close or relocate about 10 older stores.

The company operates its stores under the ROSS DRESS FOR LESS and dd’s DISCOUNT banners. Adding around 100 new stores and closing 10 stores will increase their stores by 5% to around 1535 stores. So far this year, Ross Stores has opened 22 Ross Dress for Less and six dd's Discounts stores across 12 different states.

In my opinion Ross Stores needs to increase its store presence in order to continue driving its sales growth. The company faces plenty of competition from the likes of TJX Companies (TJX), Macy's (M), JCPenney (JCP), and Nordstrom (JWN).

Ross Stores operates as a discount retailer known as an off-price seller. Ross stores offer a mix of name-brand and designer apparel and home fashion for 20% to 60% less than department and specialty stores. When brands produce too many clothes or department stores cancel orders, off-price sellers like Ross Stores buy the leftover inventory.

The discount retail market is a strong market that’s likely to remain strong as shoppers love bargains and company’s like Ross Stores offers quality merchandise at discounted prices.

While online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) may seem like they would be a threat, Ross Stores customer base likes to walk into physical stores and hunt for bargains. With Amazon it can be difficult finding bargains unless you know exactly what to search for. With a physical store shoppers can simply wonder along the isles to see if anything catches their fancy. It’s this shopping experience that I think helps boosts Ross Stores sales growth.

I think that Ross Stores is well positioned to generate growth and the analysts are expecting this growth to continue. However, the outlook given by company’s CEO, Barbara Rentler, in their earnings call gave me the impression that management has concerns over the company’s future growth.

While the CEO stated,

Longer term though we remain confident in our ability to achieve on going profitable market share gains by consistently offering customers outstanding value throughout our store.

The CEO then continued,

As long as we remain focused on the careful execution of our proven off-price strategies, we believe we can continue to deliver solid growth in both sales and earnings.

This to me says that management is not that confident in its ability to generate future growth. The phrase "As long as we remain focused" gives me reason to treat their outlook with caution, as implies that management has some reservations.

The CEO further stated,

Although we remain favorably positioned as an off-price retailer, we are facing our own difficult multi year comparisons, a very competitive retail landscape and an uncertain macro-economic and political environment.

Ordinarily I would expect a more positive outlook with more plans for growth other than opening some more stores. All companies face competition and operate in an economy whose future is not certain. These issues are not specific to Ross Stores. I get the feeling that there’s more here than what management wants to reveal – that maybe its suspecting it might loose market share or its ability to continue growing.

While Ross Stores has grown strongly over the last decade with an average earnings increase of 18% per year, its future earnings growth while still strong, is expected to slow to around 10%.

While I think Ross Stores will continue operating profitably, I don’t feel overly confident with Ross Stores future growth rate due to managements remarks.

Stock Valuation

Ross Stores has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 18% per year over the last decade. The forecast growth rate is 10% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 10% gives a forward PEG of around 1.9 with a 2021/01 PE multiple of 18.5x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Ross Stores is overvalued with a stock price of $98. Its fair value would be around $53.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Ross Stores chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Ross Stores’ stock price has trended upwards to peak in 2018. The stock then pulled back late in 2018 along with the stock market as it pulled back from its all-time high. The stock then rallied this year along with the recovery in the stock market.

In the short-term the stock could continue with its rally and could trade past its 2018 peak. The strong rallies seen last year and late in 2017 could be replicated again this year. These six-month rallies surged the stock price $30 higher and when added to the $76 low of this years rally gives a short-term target of $106 (which could be reached within six-months).

Ross Stores has a history of earnings growth and this growth is expected to continue. Over the longer term Ross Stores has the potential to continue trading higher and will probably do so as long as its earnings continue to increase at a reasonable growth rate.

Conclusion

Ross Stores has plans to increase its stores by 5% for the 2019 fiscal year. The company operates in the discount retail market as an off-price seller. While this market segment is profitable, it faces significant competition from other off-price sellers. However, I don’t think that online retailers like Amazon are much of a problem as Ross Stores customer base likes to walk into physical stores to bargain hunt.

Ross Stores strong historical growth is expected to continue at a slower rate. The company operates profitably with decent margins and moderate debt levels. The stock price is somewhat expensive with a forward PE multiple of 18.5x and its forward dividend yield is only 1.1%.

The main concern I have with Ross Stores’ future growth is with management’s lack of enthusiasm in their earnings call. The statements made by management give me reason to be cautious. While I don’t see any reason to sell the stock, I am a little hesitant in buying the stock as I think it’s over valued. Paying high prices for stocks is OK as long as they provide future growth, but when there are concerns over its future growth then I'll remain cautious and stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.