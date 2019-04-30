Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) CEO Dennis Knowles on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lumber Liquidators First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Danielle O'Brien. Please go ahead.

Danielle O'Brien

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Let me reference the Safe Harbor provisions of the US securities laws for forward-looking statements.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future operating and financial performance of Lumber Liquidators.

Although Lumber Liquidators believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements are included in Lumber Liquidators' filings with the SEC.

The information contained in this call is accurate only as of the date discussed. Investors should not assume that the statements will remain operative at a later time, and Lumber Liquidators undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed in this call.

Now, I'm pleased to introduce Mr. Dennis Knowles, CEO of Lumber Liquidators. Dennis?

Dennis Knowles

Thank you, Danielle. And good morning, everyone. Today, I'm joined by Charles Tyson, our Chief Customer Experience Officer, and Tim Mulvaney, our Interim Chief Financial Officer.

As we began 2019, we set the foundation for success to grow our business. Our new marketing agency is now onboard and we continue to make investments as we evolve our omnichannel approach with a sharper focus on customer engagement, particularly in our Pro and Installation businesses.

Additionally, with the solid liquidity position in front of us and the settlement of legacy product issues behind us, we are confident that we are in the best position to execute our transformation strategy.

Turning to our first quarter results, we reported net sales of $266 million, an increase of 2% over Q1 of 2018. Comparable store sales were down 0.8%, which is in line with the guidance we provided last quarter.

The business saw momentum through the quarter as we ramped up our digital marketing and introduced promotion, and these impacted comps by more than 100 basis points.

Additionally, we continued to encounter weakness in our bamboo category, which is approximately 7% of our business. Bamboo products are facing a secular shift in consumer demand, and that is not unique to Lumber Liquidators.

Merchandise sales were up nominally and traffic was down 1%. We continued enhancing the value proposition for both our Pro and Install customers, and Installation was up 13% and Pro penetration topped 30% of sales. Sales growth for these areas continue to outpace the overall company.

As we drive topline growth, we are also focused on improving profitability through a number of initiatives focused on sourcing, transportation, assortment and pricing.

Tim will go into details on our margins, but tariffs themselves remain a headwind for us, amounting to roughly 200 basis points in the quarter. however, margins were up 10 basis points sequentially as the tariff impact was offset by our cost mitigation and other inventory elements.

Our expectations for tariffs remain unchanged in the immediate turn and we remain focused on efforts to counter these impacts. As we mentioned last quarter, we expect incremental improvement in margins throughout the remainder of the year.

We have spoken about our core strategic priorities for 2019 that are focused on growing the business, enhancing the customer experience and, ultimately, driving margin expansion even in the face of tariffs.

We're executing on these priorities and are seeing success even in the earlier stages of these plans. The first quarter was highlighted by modernized and improved marketing and promotional efforts with our new advertising agency, digital advancements, strong growth in Pro and Install and early success in our new store format.

First, as previously discussed, we onboarded our new advertising agency in March to help bolster our marketing efforts. This put advertising in a transitory period and, as a result, drove higher spend throughout the quarter.

We are pleased with the early results from their work, which drove sales during some of our largest promotional events. We'll continue to work on optimizing our advertising and promotional activity. We remain confident that with the right marketing mix, we'll see significant brand awareness among customers that drive traffic and growth of our business.

Second, our digital efforts, both in-store and online, continue to be the primary component of our enhanced customer experience. Under Charles' leadership, the team has grown our product display capabilities and positioned us as a stronger competitor.

Our omnichannel approach ensures that we can meet our customers' needs at every touch point and instantly deliver the information they need, whether they are physically in our store or shopping online from the comfort of their own home.

To that end, we are excited that we have recently launched our new PICTURE IT floor visualizer tool, which is both an online tool as well as an in-store resource for our associates.

I personally watched our associates utilize this new tool to aid customers and I believe this exciting technology will drive sales. Charles will speak more about this, but I'm incredibly pleased with the capabilities that we're bringing to our sales force and the experience we are delivering to our customers.

We believe the compilation of our digital and technology enhancements will drive traffic and accelerate revenue growth.

Third, our Installation and Pro business remains growth drivers for us and are significant contributors to our comparable store sales. We expect this to continue as our knowledgeable associates work to cross-sell our installation services.

We will also continue to grow our Pro business by broadening who shops in our stores. Through our enhanced capabilities and unique customer experience, we're bringing in interior designers, influencers, contractors and others who have haven't previously experienced our unique offering.

Finally, I want to highlight the success of our new store format in Altamonte Springs, Florida and our plans to leverage the learnings from this store.

Given this layout is a first for Lumber Liquidators, we have the opportunity to bring the best parts of our Altamonte Springs location and make any appropriate tweaks where we feel they are needed in four additional locations we plan to open or retrofit this year.

It's still early in the journey, but we like what we're seeing and the store format is accomplishing our desired goals of exposing consumers to more product and driving traffic.

As we look out to the remainder of 2019 and beyond, we're excited about what lies ahead for Lumber Liquidators. Our transformational work over the last 12 months has helped us set the foundation for success.

Our settlement of cumbersome legacy product issues has provided us with much welcome clean air and is allowing us to focus on accelerating our strategy to unlock value within the business.

In the near term, we will move quickly in implementing our modernized marketing and digital initiatives, expanding our Pro and Installation capabilities, and leveraging our new store format to help us better engage with our customers and, ultimately, drive market share and revenue growth.

At the same time, we will be disciplined in our cost structure to ensure our sales growth is most effectively leveraged against a reasonable SG&A. We believe the output of our strategy will yield an improving financial profile.

In the near term, we are reiterating our full-year 2019 guidance, which commits to the incremental improvement and revenue growth and margins throughout the year.

Lastly, we will be hosting an Investor Day later this year where we will provide insights into our updated 2021 financial guidance. We are excited for the opportunity to engage with our shareholders and unveil a roadmap into our long-term growth outlook.

I will now turn the call over to Charles.

Charles Tyson

Thank you, Dennis. As we continue to execute our strategy to improve our customer experience and drive traffic, I'm very pleased with the results that our digital team is delivering from an omnichannel perspective, which have resulted in an increase in customer acquisition, user conversion rates, and average order size.

Importantly, we have driven an increase in online penetration of total sales from approximately 4% in the fourth quarter of 2018 to 6% in the first quarter of 2019, which shows our investments in digital are beginning to yield positive results.

Let me walk you through some of our biggest achievements to date. We launched our first digital catalog to enhance the online experience for our customers. As a result, we experienced increased online engagement and traffic, and drove greater efficiency through our marketing spend for the quarter.

The digital team also launched our PICTURE IT floor visualizer tool on April 1 in all our stores and online after beta testing in the fourth quarter. The response from our customers and store associates have been tremendous. This tool is helping our customers more easily envision how a new floor will look in their home by superimposing our floors on to pictures of the customer's rooms.

It also enhances the customer experience by enabling rapid viewing of multiple floor selections during the selling process, allowing for faster conversion both online and in-store.

Our store associates have quickly adopted this tool as they find it helps close sales when customers can more effectively visualize the product in their home.

While we are only in the rollout, we are excited by the revenue conversion this tool is driving and our marketing teams are currently developing plans to further promote awareness of this unique customer offering.

We are beginning to transition to more contemporary digital-focused marketing channels, which is guided by consumer demand for more personalized experiences.

We continue to refine our media mix through the quarter and were pleased with the acceleration in new orders as we moved into the back half of the quarter. We are testing our way into a more productive media spend, with a focus on a hyperlocal strategy, both on and offline.

Regarding the work we're doing on our brand strategy, we're making solid progress and are anticipating the execution of some market testing late in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2020.

We also spoke about our sourcing efforts, driving cost reductions in the face of tariffs. We're beginning to see the benefits of our cost mitigation work in cost of goods and our sourcing teams continue to execute on our expanded multicountry sourcing strategy to drive longer-term gross margin improvement.

Ahead of sourcing is extensive experience managing multilayered projects and finding cost-efficient solutions. It has already made immediate positive impact to our sourcing functions.

Turning to our products and stores, we've been pleased by the performance of our new AquaSeal brand and we'll be expanding our assortment in this brand as we move through the upcoming quarters.

We also believe we're outpacing the industry growth in our vinyl category. Our teams are continuing to innovate and introduce new SKUs to the category to help offset weak performance we're experiencing in bamboo.

Finally, we're pleased to see strong early performance from our new store prototype store in Altamonte Springs, Florida. As a reminder, it has a larger footprint, larger sample boards, deeper number of SKUs in stock and caters to Pros and has a design center.

The enhanced store experience, specifically the larger sample displays, are driving positive sales outcomes, as well as a broader assortment of stock products, which is driving higher conversion.

The ability of the customer to easily access a wide assortment of accessories is also driving higher attachments, enhancing margin performance. Our goal will be to open two additional stores and remodel two existing stores this calendar year using our best learnings and insights from our Florida prototype to enhance the customer experience.

This test is in its initial stages, but early traction leads us to believe that this store will deliver higher sales per square foot on an annualized basis, well beyond our current prototype.

As we continue to focus on increasing the conversion of our foot traffic, we will also be testing a number of new stocking strategies in the coming quarters. This will increase the availability of the breadth of our offerings in our stores.

Further, our teams have begun refining our end-to-end supply chain, with specific focus on improving inventory performance and opening capacity to focus on new categories.

Our merchants are beginning to explore additional product categories that are adjacent to our customer offerings. We are also exploring partnerships where we can leverage our brand, knowledgeable associates and product assortment.

Overall, we have a number of exciting initiatives to fortify the way we do business and interact with our customers, while yielding the highest possible return on our investment.

I will now turn it over to Tim.

Timothy Mulvaney

Thanks, Charles. Good morning, everyone. In the first quarter, net sales were $266 million, an increase of 1.7% over last year with comparable store sales down 0.8%. The overall net sales increase was driven by 13% growth in Installation sales, supplemented by a 0.7% uptick in merchandise sales. The overall 0.8% comp decline was driven by a 1% decrease in traffic that was slightly offset by a small increase in our average transactional value.

Merchandise sales were negatively impacted in the Texas market where we compared against the peak of the Harvey storm recovery in the prior-year period.

In terms of category performance, we continue to see strong growth in vinyl products with offsetting softness in exotic solids, most notably in bamboo. Without these items, comparable store sales would have been positive.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 35.2% compared to 36.3% in the equivalent quarter a year ago. The 110 basis point drop was more than fully explained by the 200-plus basis points of tariff costs, partially offset by our cost mitigation efforts and a favorable mix towards vinyl.

Merchandise warranty costs were also favorable in the first quarter of this year.

Gross margin was sequentially up 10 basis points from the fourth quarter's 35.1% adjusted gross margin. The improvement was comprised of more than 100 basis points of incremental negative tariff effect, more than offset by small benefits across several elements including cost mitigation efforts, transportation and merchandise warranty.

There remains a small incremental tariff headwind. However, as our cost mitigation efforts roll fully through inventory, the higher tariffs and our cost mitigation efforts should nearly offset each other and we should see incremental improvement in the gross margin through the rest of the year. As a reminder, we typically are a bit more promotional in Q2 and in Q4, which will have a tempering effect.

Turning to SG&A expense for the first quarter, this was $97 million compared to $96 million in the first quarter last year. SG&A in the recent quarter included incremental legal and other costs of $1.8 million related to the DOJ, SEC investigations and certain other legal matters. Costs related to these items in last year's first quarter were $3.3 million. Both periods' items are tabled out in the press release.

When excluding these items from both periods, adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $95 million or 35.8% of sales, an increase of $2.1 million or 20 basis points from a year earlier.

It was driven by higher payroll and occupancy costs related to the opening of 22 new stores in 2018. In addition, as previously announced, the company ceased finishing floors at its facility in Toano. The net effect of this was to move certain allocated costs from gross margin to SG&A with, ultimately, no effect on the bottom line. These were all offset by approximately $2 million in lower advertising spend, which reflects our transition to a new advertising agency and efforts to reduce resources in areas we assess as less effective.

For the quarter, we recorded an operating loss of $3.4 million compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in Q1 of 2018. We had an adjusted operating loss of $1.6 million in the quarter compared to last year's $1.9 million adjusted operating profit. The tariff impact was the single largest contributor to this decline.

Before moving on to our expectations for the remainder of 2019, let me address our liquidity. Subsequent to quarter-end, and as previously announced, we paid $33 million related to the DOJ and SEC settlements. Our expectation related to the previously announced Gold settlement remains the same.

We will fund $1 million of the $14 million cash portion upon the court's preliminary approval, expected in the next few months. The funding of the remaining $13 million depends on the court's final approval. If that is granted in 2019, our funding would consist of two installments – $6 million funded upon final approval as early as September and the remaining $7 million in January of 2020. If the final approval isn't granted until 2020, our funding would happen in a single lump sum at that time.

On March 29, 2019, the company amended its credit agreement, consistent with the terms that we previously announced and providing additional borrowing capacity of up to $50 million, while extending the maturity until 2024.

As a reminder, this credit agreement includes a base term loan of $25 million and a revolving credit agreement with $42 million drawn as of March 31, 2019.

We had liquidity of $130 million, consisting of availability under our credit agreement of $113 million and cash on our balance sheet of $70 million. Our liquidity at year-end was approximately $80 million, but this was prior to the amendment. Subsequent to quarter-end, we did borrow to pay the $33 million related to the DOJ and SEC settlements.

As we said we would, during the first quarter, we reduced inventory to approximately $300 million and we paid down accounts payable to take advantage of discounts available to us. These two largely offset. We did grow customer deposits by 18% during the first quarter as business accelerated as the quarter progressed.

We are reiterating our 2019 guidance and expect revenue to be up in the mid-single digits and comps to be flat to up in the low-single digits for the year. This is driven by the full anniversary of our Installation expansion, tougher comparisons against the Hurricane Harvey storm benefited markets in 2018, as well as forecasted slower industry growth.

In terms of adjusted operating margins for the year, we are targeting flat to 50 basis points of expansion, which would put us in the 1.9% to 2.4% range.

Our 2019 guidance assumes the 10% tariffs remain in place. Movement in either direction could meaningfully impact the numbers.

In addition, as previously noted, we have included $2.3 million of nonrecurring expenses in 2019 weighted toward the back half of the year related to the relocation of our corporate headquarters.

Finally, we envision a return to operating profitability on an adjusted basis in Q2 as the cost mitigation initiatives catch up with the tariff impact more fully in Q2 and early in Q3 as these items turn through our inventory cycle.

On the investing side, we plan to open 10 to 15 new stores in 2019. We expect capital spending to be $15 million to $18 million. We anticipate cash paid for for taxes will remain nominal and that the valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets will remain in place for the year. We see cash paid for interest to be in the $3.5 million to $4 million range.

Thank you all for your time this morning. With that, I'll hand it back to the moderator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Geoff Small with Citi. Please proceed with your question.

Geoff Small

Good morning, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. I just wanted to delve into the same-store sales result in the first quarter. Can you help us understand how merchandise sales evolved through the quarter, how you're seeing overall comp sales trend early in 2Q? And just curious if you did, in fact, see an impact from the announced litigation settlements on your topline results?

Dennis Knowles

Good morning, Geoff. This is Dennis. The comps were a bit clunky through the quarter. With a relatively good January, February was probably our worst month in comparison, and we saw that improve into March, as Charles mentioned, as the new agency come on board and we saw that acceleration in both the comp sales from February and in new orders.

As it relates to the merchandise comps, we were pretty pleased. We continue to see the strength in vinyl categories\, as Tim mentioned. Bamboo continues to be a drag for us. I said in my prepared remarks, it's about 7% of our business and it's going through kind of a secular shift where it's going from a solid to an engineered. And at one point, we had a pretty large amount of our assortment sales were in the solid categories.

So, as we work to mitigate the headwinds we're facing there with the other categories, we're seeing our performance improve, but really think that's going to be – we're going to face that headwind on bamboo until about the third quarter of this year.

As it relates to the litigation headwinds being in the news, we were actually pretty pleased not to see any kind of impact that we thought was material. In fact, as you heard Tim say, we actually – our new orders started to accelerate towards the end of the quarter. So, I would say that we felt very prepared to handle the news being out there about the settlements. I felt like we had our stores prepared to answer any questions as well as our corporate team. So, all in all, we were pleased with how things landed.

Geoff Small

Geoff Small

Charles Tyson

Charles Tyson

The store itself is a different experience if you haven't seen it. The interaction from a design center and the PICTURE IT technology that we have allows customers to see the product, the larger product and those SKUs that are displayed with larger display boards are contributing a higher balance of sale. And as you see, the trend in the flooring business, wider boards, 7-inch, 9-inch boards, it's much easier for the customer to really envisage what that product looks like in our stores. So, we're seeing good positive results from the impact of larger displays.

The fact that we have all of our accessories out on the floor allows for higher conversion and we're seeing, and that also impacts, obviously, the overall average ticket and the gross margin performance of that ticket.

So, the store design itself has got specific things that are different than what we do today that are driving the overall positive financial performance and the topline of that store.

We're in the middle of looking at both of those remodels, to look at the implication of the capital required to remodel them. We believe that we will get a positive ROI on that. I'm not going to share specific dollar numbers on the remodels themselves, but we've run those numbers, we believe that the model works based on the volume increase and the gross margin performance that we expect to get through the remodel.

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

So, as far as the capital outlay for the storage, it's still a work in progress. And our second store will give us a lot of insight. We're actually meeting at this new store to walk through with the team to kind of look for areas where we can reduce some of the capital expansion and make sure we don't – make sure that the customer experience doesn't suffer.

And then, on the – to Charles' point on the remodels, we have a number of stores in the company that we feel we can convert to this new format, but we need to get a couple of them done to, as Charles said, make sure we understand what the costs are, how much of a disruption it is to the business while we do it. So, both early on in the test, but so far we're really pleased with what we see.

Charles Tyson

Geoff Small

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Budd Bugatch with Raymond James Financial. Please proceed with your question.

Budd Bugatch

Budd Bugatch

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Budd Bugatch

Budd Bugatch

Timothy Mulvaney

Timothy Mulvaney

Budd Bugatch

Budd Bugatch

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Budd Bugatch

Budd Bugatch

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Budd Bugatch

Budd Bugatch

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Seth Basham with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Seth Basham

Seth Basham

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Seth Basham

Seth Basham

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Seth Basham

Seth Basham

Charles Tyson

Charles Tyson

Both events were anniversaried from a year ago. Our media mix, as we've talked about previously, was different with a higher penetration of digital spend, which is consistent with the strategy that we say we're executing too. And also, a lot of good work and analytics being done by a new agency on our media mix program. And so, we are happy with the productivity of both of those events.

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Seth Basham

Seth Basham

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Simeon Gutman with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Josh Kamboj

Josh Kamboj

Danielle O'Brien

Danielle O'Brien

Josh Kamboj

Josh Kamboj

Timothy Mulvaney

Timothy Mulvaney

Josh Kamboj

Josh Kamboj

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Josh Kamboj

Josh Kamboj

Charles Tyson

Charles Tyson

And then, it helps our sales teams on the floor drive conversion. They can take a customer over the wall, they can explain the good bit of [indiscernible] underlayment. So, it really helps drive the selling process. And we intend to look at other opportunities to expand not just within the new store prototype, but how do we take a greater advantage of our accessory business. So, yeah, there's work for us there to drive benefit.

Josh Kamboj

Josh Kamboj

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Laura Champine with Loop Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Laura Champine

Laura Champine

Timothy Mulvaney

Timothy Mulvaney

Laura Champine

Laura Champine

Timothy Mulvaney

Timothy Mulvaney

Laura Champine

Laura Champine

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of David MacGregor with Longbow Research. Please proceed with your question.

Robert Aurand

Robert Aurand

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Robert Aurand

Robert Aurand

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Robert Aurand

Robert Aurand

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rick Nelson with Stephens, Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Rick Nelson

Rick Nelson

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Rick Nelson

Rick Nelson

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Rick Nelson

Rick Nelson

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Rick Nelson

Rick Nelson

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Rick Nelson

Got it.

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Rick Nelson

Rick Nelson

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Greg Melich with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Oliver Wintermantel

Oliver Wintermantel

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Charles Tyson

Charles Tyson

Oliver Wintermantel

Oliver Wintermantel

Timothy Mulvaney

Timothy Mulvaney

Oliver Wintermantel

Oliver Wintermantel

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Brian Nagel with Oppenheimer & Company. Please proceed with your question.

David Bellinger

David Bellinger

Charles Tyson

Charles Tyson

David Bellinger

David Bellinger

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

David Bellinger

David Bellinger

Dennis Knowles

Dennis Knowles

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I'll turn the floor back to Mr. Knowles for any final comments.

Dennis Knowles

Thank you, operator. Let me say thanks again to the LL team, our vendors, our customers and our shareholders for your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our next quarter's performance. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes todays' teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for you participation.