Trevi Therapeutics IPO: At Phase 3 Of Development

On the liabilities front, as of December 31, 2018, Trevi reports total liabilities worth only $4.2 million. Besides, investors will probably appreciate the payment of loans in 2017. Note that the financial debt was non-existent in 2018.

Trevi will need additional financing for the commercialization of nalbuphine ER for pruritus. The market should expect further sale of equity in the future.

With one candidate at Phase 3 of development, Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) should interest IPO investors. Besides, the market will probably like the massive market opportunity. The total market for pruritus therapeutics was $11.09 billion in 2018. With that, it is not ideal that the company expects to deliver top-line data in the first half of 2020. Investors may have to wait some months to see the share price move.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a treatment for neurologically mediated conditions.

Source: Prospectus

The company's lead product candidate, nalbuphine ER, is intended for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease.

The illness targeted by Trevi has common pathophysiology that appears to be mediated through opioid receptors in the central nervous systems. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Company's Website

Trevi Therapeutics has one product candidate at Phase 2b/3 of development. As shown in the image below, Trevi estimates that it will release top-line data in the first half of 2020:

Source: Prospectus

The company is currently developing three more products. However, they are still at Phase 1 of development. The market should not react to the data of the trial in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of development. With this in mind, investors should study the results of the Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of nalbuphine ER.

FDA-approved for pain indications, Nalbuphine is a mixed k-opioid receptor agonist and m-opioid receptor antagonist. In August 2016, the company completed a Phase 2 trial involving 63 patients with pruritus. Trevi Therapeutics assessed the proportion of patients showing 30% reduction from baseline to week 10 in seven-day mean WI-NRS scores.

The trial with 162 mg showed a mean 2.51 point reduction in WI-NRS score as compared to an average 1.75 point reduction with placebo. 44% of patients were responders as compared to 36% of patients treated with placebo.

While the results were acceptable, there were several patients who discontinued treatment before the end of the trial. With this in mind, investors may decide to wait until Trevi conducts new tests with a more significant amount of patients.

The table below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Concerning safety, patients tolerated well nalbuphine ER. See the table below for more information on the results obtained:

Source: Prospectus

The size of the market appears to be significant. The Global Pruritus Therapeutic Market Research Report noted that the total market for pruritus therapeutics was $11.09 billion in 2018. Besides, it is expected to be $17.99 billion by the year 2026.

Balance Sheet And Financing Sources

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported $7.2 million in cash and total assets worth $10.5 million. The amount of property and equipment was $0.149 million, which appears to be small. Trevi Therapeutics seems to lease additional equipment. Read the lines below on this matter:

Lease expense under operating leases, including leases of office equipment was $53k and $112k for the years ended December 31, 2017 and 2018, respectively."

Source: Prospectus

The image below provides a list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, as of December 31, 2018, Trevi reports total liabilities worth only $4.2 million. Besides, investors will probably appreciate the payment of loans in 2017. Note that the financial debt was non-existent in 2018. See below for more on the list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

The total amount of contractual obligations is not worrying either. Note, in the image below, that contractual obligations are equal to $0.55 million:

Source: Prospectus

The company preferred selling convertible equity over debt financing. In 2018, the total amount of preferred stock was $115 million. Investors should not worry about the potential stock dilution from these securities. Note that as the IPO goes live, the market expects the company to convert these securities. See below more details on this matter:

The automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of our convertible preferred stock and the accrued dividends on our convertible preferred stock into an aggregate of 10,198,224 shares of our common stock upon the closing of this offering (based on an assumed closing date of December 31, 2018 and giving effect to the issuance and sale of 6,849,315 shares of our Series C preferred stock for aggregate gross proceeds of $10.0 million in the third and final tranche of our Series C financing in January 2019)"

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

In 2018, research and development expenses increased by 130% amounting to $14.07 million. Investors should get to know that R&D expenses should increase in the future. Bear in mind that Trevi has three candidates at Phase 1 of development. The longer the list of candidates, the more significant the expenditure in R&D. See below more details on the top of the P&L:

Source: Prospectus

Investors should notice the cash burn rate. Keep in mind that cash in hand usually drives the share price of biopharmaceutical companies. In 2018 and 2017, the FCF was equal to -$7 million and -$18 million respectively. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

The cash burn rate should increase in the next two years. Note that the company expects to have the cash until 2020:

Based on our current plans, we believe that the anticipated net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2020." Source: Prospectus

As a result, the company may raise additional capital in one or two years. Sale of equity leads to stock price depreciation, so investors should remember the date.

Use Of Proceeds

Trevi estimates that it will use the proceeds from the IPO to complete the PRISM trial and the Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with chronic liver disease among other programs. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Trevi will need additional financing for the commercialization of nalbuphine ER for pruritus. The market should expect further sale of equity in the future. Thus, investors should be ready to suffer stock dilution. See below the explanation from Trevi on this matter:

We will be required to obtain further funding through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, collaborations and licensing arrangements or other sources to complete the clinical development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis or any other indication." Source: Prospectus

Stockholders

Market participants should appreciate the list of shareholders. There are many institutional investors holding shares of Trevi Therapeutics, which should interest other institutions. See below more details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Capitalization And Competitors

After the IPO, the company expects to have $79 million in cash and no preferred stock. With 15.4 million shares, at $15, the total market capitalization should be $231 million. The enterprise value should be equal to $231.4 million. See below the expected capitalization:

Source: Prospectus

The following companies compete with Trevi Therapeutics:

- Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

- Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF)

- Addex Therapeutics (OTC:ADDXF)

- IRLAB Therapeutics

ADMS is a revenue-generating company and has several approved products along with some product candidates. ADMS reports an enterprise value of $83 million. The valuation of ADMS makes the expected enterprise of Trevi a bit expensive. See below the pipeline of ADMS:

Source: Adamas

With an enterprise value of $7 billion, HLUKF should not be used to assess the valuation of Trevi Therapeutics. Besides, Addex Therapeutics trades in the grey market, which does not offer adequate liquidity. With this in mind, ADDXF should not be used to value Trevi Therapeutics.

Conclusion

Trevi Therapeutics expects to have $79 million in cash and almost no debt. Additionally, many institutional investors are holding shares of Trevi Therapeutics, which may interest other money managers. Besides, the market opportunity is significant. It is expected to be $17.99 billion by the year 2026. With that, the company is expected to release top-line data in the first half of 2020. As a result, investors may have to wait for more than a year. Savvy individuals may start buying shares in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.