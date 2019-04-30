International Paper: Industry Leader On Sale?

I run a backtest on the gap, look at earnings sentiment, and provide a protective options strategy for those holding IP for dividends.

The stock gapped down after negative industry news and then appeared to retrace the gap after earnings: Which of these is the dominant catalyst?

International Paper (NYSE:IP) gapped down to the tune of over 5% in mid-April on news that containerboard prices will likely drop due to excess inventory. We are seeing something similar with DRAM. This is normal: Glut in industries leading to price cuts is common as the economy hits its peak, bringing us into the slowdown phase of the business cycle, which does not necessarily precede a recession:

Materials Demand in the Business Cycle

As output peaks at the end of an expansion, inventory builds up and tends to outpace demand. Companies will tend to reduce inventory during the slowdown phase, and when many in a single industry do this, we see prices fall, hurting overall margins. The material sector, which includes IP, is one of the most affected sectors and tends to underperform in the slowdown phase:

The Gap

So, was this 5% down gap in IP in preparation for this phase? Was it a rational market movement? Perhaps, but the gap is now closing, perhaps as a result of the company posting earnings:

So, we have what appears to be an area gap on the industry news, followed by the gap beginning to close after the earnings release. Yet, the movement pattern afterward shows a bearish pattern: Stocks with opening gaps three days in a row tend to see profit-taking soon afterward. Yet, if the gap on the industry news is truly an area gap, it will close.

I backtested this gap to find that it's not a reliable area gap. While most of IP's down area gaps did fill during the stock's time of strong upward momentum, in 2016, when IP's price nearly doubled. Momentum alone cannot explain this, as the results hold regardless of the holding period used in the backtest; here, we see a two-day holding period:

Since late 2016, gaps of this type on IP did not fill as standard area gaps. We cut out the first year because of the lack of gaps and run the backtest again with a holding period of two weeks. The pattern remains, telling us that gaps of these types should not be taken as bullish:

Thus, we should not see the current upward movement as a stock reversing its overreaction to an industry event. It is better explained by the earnings report reaction. That is, the 5% decline is likely market-rational, but the recent earnings report might be an overreaction.

Management Sentiment

Let's dive into the earnings call transcript to get a feel of management sentiment. We use financial lexical analysis for this, calculating a sentiment score. We compare this score to IP's previous earnings calls' sentiment scores to see if management is becoming more optimistic or pessimistic toward the company's future.

My results show the company's recent earnings call, that for Q1 2019, is much more pessimistic than average. Both year over year and quarter over quarter, we see an 81% drop in sentiment, which we calculate via the change in the ratio of positive forward-looking statements to negative forward-looking statements.

While the call was not net negative, it was roughly even in optimism to pessimism. This is rare for both IP and the average stock. Let's look at some of the statements flagged by my lexical analysis algorithm:

"We have box plants there, and it's a challenge right now. So that demand dislocation or the ability to ship there it looks like it's going to persist for a while until some of these other global trade issues get worked out on steel and aluminum and other things."

- In regard to Turkey, IP expects to see headwinds until political tensions cease. This holds true for the company in other areas, such as Europe and China. The company is addressing these issues by reducing output.

"The Portugal plant is right in the backyard of the Madrid mill and it's so -- it's about capability and integration. And the other couple of plants that came with that, a little bit of integration, but also some high print capability that we lack in France and in the general Mediterranean regions and so this was a way for us to accomplish something that was already in our strategic list and doing it as an output from a sort of European antitrust type of sale, you're able to be made fair acquisition, addressed two of our strategic needs at a pretty good value."

- IP acquired two packaging plants from DS Smith (LSE: SMDS) (OTC:DITHF) this year for $70M. These acquisitions (one in Portugal and one in France) were to address production capabilities for the European market. We will not see whether the $70M was well spent for a few more quarters, but management is optimistic.

"We're facing structural challenges due to the impact of tariffs and a strong U.S. dollar in addition to weaker demand due to the recession in Turkey."

- This statement is somewhat contradictory to the idea of the European acquisition being of strategic timing. Europe is bringing in lower margins due to tariffs, excess inventory, and Forex headwinds.

"Look on April we saw some things that were sort of one off like the delayed harvest in California we know they're out of drought we know the crops are there the harvest is coming in and it's going to start later. So we feel good about that and in our supply chain visibility to customers we have seen the destocking rate begin to slow down."

- Some of the negative aspects of the current situation are simple delays or "one-off" issues. Like a company's stock, a company's earnings have volatility, and this quarter's large sentiment drop might just be an anomaly in the long-run rather than the beginning of a trend.

Overall, sentiment did see a steep drop. However, we will not know for another quarter or two whether IP has begun a fundamental decline in optimism. For now, financial lexical analysis predicts underperformance in the coming quarter.

Conclusion

IP is showing a number of bearish signals relevant in both the short term and medium term. This says little for the long term (over three months), and I actually think IP is a good dividend stock for long-term investors. The company seems to be well-managed and undervalued from an earnings perspective.

But that seems obvious. It is less obvious how to analyze sentiment from the earnings call than to analyze the flat numbers from the earnings report. While earnings seem good, management is expressing pessimism due to political issues, macro factors, and anomalies (e.g., the California drought).

My analysis is mostly bearish. As sentiment and guidance explain roughly 50% more of the post-earnings movement of a stock than do the earnings numbers, I would not be surprised to see IP fall from here. The gap and technical patterns imply the pullback might be coming within the week.

Because many of IP's investors are likely long-term holders and aiming to collect the dividend, I do not recommend selling the stock at this point. This is only smoke, not yet fire. Yet, when there is smoke, we should prepare for fire.

Here's my strategy:

Long 1 lot IP Long 2x Jul19 $45 put Long 1x Oct18 $47.50 call

This strategy grants theoretically unlimited profit in the long direction and short direction in a somewhat symmetrical manner (hence the addition of a long call). You can also reestablish the protective aspect of this play by selling the puts and buying new puts at higher strikes should IP rise past the gap. You need not manipulate this position in the down direction, as you can continue collecting dividends during the drop, deciding on what to do with the 100 shares of IP as well as the two long puts at expiration, in July.

Happy trading!

