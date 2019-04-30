4 Reasons Why I Like Schlumberger

The company pays a dividend yield of 4.7%, which it could grow in the future as free cash flows improve, and is working on a $10Bn buyback program.

Schlumberger as well as Halliburton’s 1Q18 results showed strong growth in the international markets and this trend will continue in the future although Schlumberger will be the bigger beneficiary.

Schlumberger (SLB) will capitalize on the recovery in international markets where oil and gas explorers have finally increased drilling work. The company dominates international markets, unlike its closest rival, Halliburton (HAL), which gets most of its revenues from North America and could struggle due to weakness at home.

But this isn’t the only reason why I like Schlumberger. The company also has a rock solid balance sheet, marked by low levels of debt. It also has ample liquidity and generates free cash flows which should help meet the near-term debt maturities. Schlumberger is also a shareholder-friendly company which pays an above-average dividend yield of 4.7% and has been returning cash to shareholders through buybacks. I believe Schlumberger is a great stock that investors should consider buying.

International Advantage

Drilling activity is finally picking up in the international markets following years of underinvestment in the oil and gas sector. In their latest quarterly results and conference calls, the management of Schlumberger and Halliburton (link here and here) talked about how they’re witnessing an increase in the number of final investment decisions, exploration spending, and rig deployment in international markets. The North American market, however, remains weak. Although Halliburton has talked about improvement in pricing levels in North America in the coming quarters, I believe the industry continues to face headwinds and prices may not improve until the end of the year, as I’ve discussed in my recent article.

This contrast between the future outlook of North American and international markets was evident from the quarterly performance of both companies. Schlumberger saw its international revenues climb by 3% but dropped by 3% in North America. Similarly, Halliburton’s North America revenues fell by 7%, but international revenues climbed by almost 11%.

The positive outlook for international markets gives Schlumberger an advantage since unlike Halliburton and a majority of other oilfield services companies, Schlumberger does most of its business outside of North America. Schlumberger typically gets 60% to 70% of its revenues from international markets where it holds a dominating position in a number of oilfield services sub-segments.

Schlumberger’s market leadership. Image: Schlumberger Investor Presentation, March 2019.

Schlumberger is in a better position to capitalize on the international recovery, which is also sustainable since it is coming on the back of the increase in oil prices, which have climbed by more than 30% this year, and improvement in the market’s supply and demand fundamentals. The demand for oil continues to grow while its supply outside of North America from OPEC and major non-OPEC producers has been going downhill. Moreover, the US production growth could start losing momentum following the slowing-down of drilling activity in the first quarter of this year.

OPEC produced 30.4 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter of 2019, as per the US EIA, down from more than 32 million bpd a year earlier. Similarly, non-OPEC oil production from outside of North America dropped by 400,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the corresponding period last year, as per data shared by Schlumberger. That’s come as OPEC has been complying with a production freeze agreement and others have been keeping a lid on exploration spending. The situation has gotten to a point that international explorers need to increase drilling work just to keep production flat. The improvement in the market's dynamics has encouraged international explorers to increase exploration and production activity, which is what Schlumberger and Halliburton have experienced.

The international recovery will likely gather momentum in the future, particularly in regions such as Mexico and China which have witnessed drops in production, as oil prices stay strong. This should lift Schlumberger’s revenues and earnings higher.

Healthy Balance Sheet

A positive outlook alone doesn’t make Schlumberger a high-quality stock, but I believe the fact that the company also has a rock solid balance sheet that is unburdened by much debt does. This puts the company on a solid financial footing which allows it to effectively withstand the downturn, absorb cash flow deficits, make opportunistic acquisitions, and post superior growth than others when the market turns.

At the end of the first quarter, Schlumberger carried a total debt of $16.55 billion. This, combined with shareholders' equity of $36.1 billion, translates into a decent debt-to-equity ratio of 45.8%. That’s lower than the industry’s average of 49.3%, as per data from Thomson Reuters. Halliburton, on the other hand, has a much weaker balance sheet. The company carried a total debt of $10.3 billion at the end of the last quarter and has a much higher debt-to-equity ratio of 107.3%.

In addition to having an under-levered balance sheet, Schlumberger also has solid liquidity of around $6 billion which includes $2.1 billion of cash reserves (inc. short-term investments) and $3.8 billion available under a credit facility. The company also generates strong levels of free cash flows (discussed later). This should help meet the near-term debt maturities.

Schlumberger doesn’t have any meaningful short-term debt maturities but it does have almost $1.7 billion of senior notes maturing in 2020, which includes $499 million of 2.2% Senior Notes and $1.19 billion of 3% Senior Notes (SLB recently refinanced some of its debt which reduced its 2020 maturities by $401 million). I believe the company can easily either use its cash muscle to repay the approaching debt or refinance it by issuing new debt to extend maturities.

Solid Cash Flows

I believe one of Schlumberger’s biggest strengths is that it is a cash flow machine. The company has shown that it can generate strong levels of free cash flows even in a weak business environment. In each of the last four years, for instance, when the industry experienced the worst downturn in decades, which fueled an unprecedented activity decline, Schlumberger has managed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund all of its capital expenditures. As a result, the company ended the years with free cash flows (or operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditures).

Image: Author. Data: SLB SEC Filings.

Note that Schlumberger has recently reported negative free cash flows for the first three months of this year but that was due to a dip in seasonal activity as well as annual employee compensations which typically impacts the company’s first quarter cash flows. The free cash flows clocked in at -$283 million in the first quarter as cash flow from operations of $326 million fell short of capital expenditures of $609 million but cash flows should move meaningfully higher in the coming quarters as seasonal activity picks up in the international markets. On a trailing-twelve-months basis, however, which removes the seasonal factor, Schlumberger earned $2.34 billion, or $2.40 per share, of free cash flows.

Halliburton, on the other hand, delivered $0.66 per share of free cash flows in the same period which shows that Schlumberger earns 3.6-times as much excess cash flows than Halliburton in 12 months. And this is not just a case of one great year. Schlumberger has consistently generated higher levels of free cash flows per share than Halliburton in the last ten years, as per data from YCharts.

More importantly, I believe Schlumberger will generate higher levels of free cash flows in 2019 than in 2018. That’s because the uptick in activity in international markets discussed earlier will push the company’s earnings as well as cash flows higher. At the same time, Schlumberger’s cash outflows as capital expenditure could fall as the company reigns in its spending levels. Schlumberger has pledged to spend between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in 2019 as capital expenditure, down from $2.2 billion in 2018.

I believe the increase in cash inflows from operations combined with the decrease in cash outflows as capital expenditure should push the company’s free cash flows higher than $2.47 billion reported in 2018. This means the company will be left with more cash to spend on shareholder-friendly initiatives, including dividends and buybacks.

Dividends and Buybacks

The oilfield service companies are generally not considered as dividend stocks but Schlumberger is a rare operator in this space which offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.7%. That’s not only higher than the industry’s average of 2.3%, as per data from Thomson Reuters, and Halliburton’s yield of 2.5% but also more than what investors get with sectors that are sought after by dividend seekers. For instance, the average dividend yield offered by the S&P-500, REITs, and utilities is 3.75%, 3.44%, and 2% respectively. Also, note that Schlumberger’s current dividend yield is also substantially higher than its own historical average. The company has offered a dividend yield of less than 3% throughout most of the last ten years, including an average of around 1.5% during 2008-14.

Additionally, Schlumberger also has a solid track record of consistently paying dividends. It is one of those few energy companies which didn’t cut shareholder payouts during the worst part of the downturn. That’s due to the fact that the company earned strong levels of free cash flows during that period which was then returned to investors as dividends. Now that the business environment is finally improving and Schlumberger could grow free cash flows, I believe it could announce a dividend hike in the near future. That 4.7% yield could easily get even better by climbing to 5% if the company increases dividends by just 7%.

Furthermore, Schlumberger has also used buybacks to return cash to shareholders, although its focus has been on dividends. In the last five quarters, the company has spent roughly $100 million per quarter to repurchase shares. The company has bought $822 million of common stock under the $10 billion repurchase plan. This means that Schlumberger has completed just 8.2% of the buyback program and will likely continue repurchasing shares in the future, particularly as free cash flows climb. This can have a positive impact on the stock’s performance.

Conclusion

Schlumberger stock has delivered a strong performance this year, rising by 20% since January, easily outperforming Halliburton which climbed by 9% in this period as well as the broader energy industry which gained by 15% this year as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE). I believe Schlumberger stock will continue to do well in the future as drilling activity in the international markets gathers pace and the company grows revenues, earnings, and free cash flows. The company’s shares, however, aren’t cheap, currently trading 20-times next year’s consensus earnings estimates, as per Thomson Reuters. By comparison, Halliburton is trading 14-times earnings. I believe value hunters should wait for a dip before buying this stock. However, those who are income-seeking investors and want to capture the above-average dividend yield that is backed by a solid balance sheet and free cash flows should still consider buying at this level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.