Intra-Cellular Therapies: A Blossoming Lotus

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mehdi Mehdiyev as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

I was looking through many promising late stage trials, but couldn't find one I could really fall in love with. I just wanted to pick up one that will have great effects with the lowest possible side reactions. And, at the same time, be one that can be used in the treatment of several diseases or painful conditions.

Normally, I try to find small-cap companies with promising technologies, undervalued assets at their worst share performance and start my analysis thinking about their market opportunity. This time was different, as I could not withstand the charm of a new, possibly best in class, solution.

The company is Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), with its leading drug candidate Lumateperone (ITI-007). I will try to explain why I fell in love with this drug candidate and why I believe that the company has a very promising future.

With respect to the company's several clinical stage drug candidates, I will try to focus on their lead candidate, Lumateperone. From my point of view, it can be a blockbuster drug itself with major effects in the antipsychotic drugs market. Lumateperone is now in Phase 3 clinical trials for two indications: schizophrenia and bipolar depression. At the same time, it is being researched for the treatment of behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, depressive disorders, autism and sleep disturbances.

Current Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder Treatments

These treatments started in the early 1950s when the Federal Food and Drug Administration approved Thorazine (Chlorpromazine) as a first-line treatment for schizophrenia and related conditions. It had a lot of side effects, including, but not limited to, movement problems, sleepiness, dry mouth, low blood pressure upon standing, and increased weight. Its serious side effects were the potentially permanent movement disorder tardive diskinesia, neuroleptic malignant syndrome, and low white blood cell levels. It was the first antipsychotic drug and there were no alternatives for years.

Currently, there are a number of antipsychotic medications approved for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These medications are used to ease symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. These drugs work on chemicals in the brain such as dopamine and serotonin. They are so-called "second generation" or "atypical" antipsychotics, such as:

Aripiprazole (Abilify)

Aripiprazole lauroxil (Aristada)

Asenapine (Saphris)

Clozapine (Clozaril)

Iloperidone (Fanapt)

Lurasidone (Latuda)

Olanzapine (Zyprexa)

Paliperidone (Invega Sustenna)

Paliperidone palmitate (Invega Trinza)

Quetiapine (Seroquel)

Risperidone (Risperdal)

Ziprasidone (Geodon)

And even newer ones:

Brexpiprazole (Rexulti)

Cariprazine (Vraylar)

If you research each of them, there are different side effects including, but not limited to, uncontrolled movements of the body and face, muscle stiffness, vomiting, indigestion, sleepiness, and restlessness. And they all have one common side effect: weight gain. Of course, they are much better than the drugs used in the 1950s, but there is still a huge way to go.

How Lumateperone Differs

Lumateperone possesses a unique and novel mechanism of action. It has multiple acting mechanisms: 5-HT2A receptor antagonist, partial agonist of presynaptic D2 receptors, antagonist of post-synaptic D2 receptors, and serotonine transporter blocker. The drug also enhances NMDA- and AMPA-induced currents in medial prefrontal cortex pyramidal neurons via activation of the D 1 receptor. These attributes provide antipsychotic and antidepressant efficacy - all that is needed in one drug. You can read more about Lumateperone's mechanism of action from this Nature Journal article: "Dopamine D 2 Receptor Occupancy of Lumateperone (ITI-007): A Positron Emission Tomography Study in Patients With Schizophrenia."

Our body, and especially the CNS, has a number of complicated mechanisms of tiny receptors that play a key role in not only conscious functioning, but in all vital functions. In CNS disorders, any tiny detail is always important, and we can see unique multiple mechanisms of action of Lumateperone through modulation and the uptake of major serotonine and dopamine receptors involved in brain activity during disease progressing conditions.

What About Safety?

According to an article in the Schizophrenia Bulletin, in "Phase-2 trial and Phase-3 preliminary data, Lumateperone was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo." 603 patients with schizophrenia were treated for up to one year with lumateperone tosylate (ITI-007), 60 mg QPM. From the above-mentioned article, there was this major point as well: "Mean body weight decreased from SOC antipsychotic baseline with long-term lumateperone treatment." Meeting primary endpoints in clinical studies, this drug shows a safety profile similar to placebo with evidence of weight loss in patients who were previously treated with SOC medications.

What We Have

There is positive Phase 2 and Phase 3 preliminary data:

There is no approved antipsychotic drug with such a safety profile currently. Existing therapies are associated with significant weight gain and extrapyramidal symptoms.

Potential indications for bipolar depression, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia (including AD), depressive disorders, other neuropsychiatric conditions (including autism), and sleep disturbances.

Because of its unique mechanism of action, it can be applicable for long-term mood disturbances. The drug's potent effects on serotonin 5-HT 2A receptors, serotonin transporters, and D 1 receptors probably accounts for lumateperone's improved psychosocial function as well.

What About Market Size?

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, schizophrenia is one of the top 15 leading causes of disability worldwide. Despite its relatively low prevalence, schizophrenia is associated with significant health, social, and economic concerns. The prevalence of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders in the U.S. ranges between 0.25% and 0.64%, which makes a range of 800,000 up to 2,000,000 people in the U.S. only.

An estimated 2.8% of U.S. adults had bipolar disorder in the past year, which equals more than 6 million people. Around 4.4% of U.S. adults experience bipolar disorder at some time in their lives. The global antipsychotic drugs market size was valued at $11.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

What About Funding?

Intra-Cellular's market capitalization is $757 million. As per the company's recent annual report, it had $347.5 million total cash, cash equivalents and investments (as of Dec. 31, 2018). Their new drug application (NDA) for lumateperone is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The PDUFA target action date is Sept. 27, 2019.

The company's net loss in 2018 was $155.12 million (which includes $118.16 million in primary cash used in operating activities). The higher losses in 2018 (versus 2017) were due to Phase 3 expenses and setting up its own sales and marketing division. Even with such losses in 2018, the company seems well funded through 2020.

Besides the lead candidate, company has a proprietary PDE1 inhibitors platform with an ITI-214 drug candidate. ITI -214 has been found to be safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cognitive disorders in Parkinson's disease. Phosphodiesterase 1, or PDE1, is an enzyme that plays key role in many CNS disorders. But at the same time, PDE1 inhibitors can have potent activity to prevent heart failure.

Risks

The FDA might ask for more data. Of course, there is always the chance that the FDA can require more data on clinical efficiency and safety. But given the last communication between the FDA and the company, and taking into account the safety profile of the drug candidate (usually this is among the major concerns of the FDA), I would say there's only a small chance of that happening.

Dilution. We should still consider that there might be some small risk of dilution at the end of the year after PDUFA. Even though the company has enough cash on the balance sheet, we can not exclude the possibility of such a decision strengthening the company's funding for the marketing stage.

Lack of marketing and commercialization experience. The post-approval phase is very important for each new drug. Intra-Cellular has no marketed drug experience in the past and is now preparing for commercialization by setting up its own sales and marketing team. Of course, they are taking notable steps in regard to this matter, and the appointment of John A. Bardi as senior VP responsible for commercialization is one of such steps -- he was the VP of Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:OTSKF) and worked with the ABILIFY sales team in the past. But, again, this is going to be the first product of the company and risks always remain.

My overall advice for those who are interested in investing in biotech or any other sector: Investment involves risk. As a general rule, you should only trade in financial products that you are familiar with and understand the risks associated with them.

Conclusion

The company has a really nice candidate for a multibillion-dollar market. Efficiency plus its safety profile makes it a potential blockbuster drug in future. Even 10% of the market share can bring potential annual sales, which will be more than the current market capitalization of the company. Even if we exclude the potential of additional indications for Lumateperone and PDE1 inhibitors platform future development, the company still seems undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.