Qualcomm Vs. MediaTek: A Long/Short Strategy On Smartphone Processors

Despite both companies producing some of the fastest chipsets on the market, my analysis identified very opposing outlooks for their financials.

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) and MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) are direct competitors in the mobile phone application processor ('AP') market. Their chipsets are used in all smartphones, from low-end to high-end. While Qualcomm is based in the US, and MediaTek is based in Taiwan, both companies have customers globally due to the high performance of their chipsets.

Company Global Market Share (2018) Qualcomm 45% Apple 17% Samsung 14% MediaTek 11% HiSilicon (Huawei) 8% Spreadtrum 5%

Source: Statista

Notable companies with large market shares include Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Both of these companies produce chipsets just for their own lines of smartphones. Their large market shares relates to their own positions as the world's top two smartphone producers. Samsung also utilizes Qualcomm's high-performance chipsets for its higher-end smartphones. Interestingly, Apple also uses Qualcomm's chipsets for their 5G capabilities. HiSilicon is a fully owned subsidiary of Huawei, producing all the chipsets for its parent company. Spreadtrum is the only third party supplier along with Qualcomm and MediaTek. Spreadtrum which is based in China, supplies chips for low-end phones to mainly Chinese customers.

This leaves just Qualcomm and MediaTek, the only two third-party suppliers competing for customers worldwide. Combined, these two companies hold 56% of the global market share. However, my analysis determined opposing outlooks for these two companies. Qualcomm are in the dominant position, with their market share increasing over the past four years from 42% to 45%. The market share for MediaTek however, has dropped significantly from 19% to 11% in that same period. I determined several underlying issues that suggests MediaTek is losing its edge in this space. As such, there is an opportunity to implement a long/short investment strategy that can be utilized in any market condition to obtain a profit.

Chipset Performance

Rank Company Processor Name Phone Centurion Mark #1 Apple Apple A12 Bionic iPhone XS Max 146 #2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Samsung Galaxy S10 (US Variant) 144 #3 Samsung Exynos 9820 Samsung Galaxy S10 (Global Variant) 140 #4 Huawei Kirin 980 Huawei Mate 20 Pro 137 #5 Apple Apple A11 Bionic iPhone X 130 #6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 OnePlus 6T 127 #7 Samsung Exynos 9810 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 125 #8 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G N/A 124 #9 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 N/A 123 #10 Huawei Kirin 970 Huawei Mate 10 Pro 121 #11 Apple Apple A10 Fusion iPhone 7 Plus 118 #12 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Google Pixel 2 XL 117 #13 Samsung Exynos 8895 Samsung Galaxy S8+ 114 #14 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 N/A 114 #15 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE 113 #16 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Redmi Note 7 Pro 112 #17 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Oppo R17 111 #18 MediaTek Helio P90 N/A 110 #19 MediaTek Helio X30 Meizu Pro 7 Plus 109 #20 Apple Apple A9 iPhone 6S Plus 109

Source: Tech Centurion

Based on Tech Centurion's performance ranking of all smartphone processors on the market, each individual processor performance is clearly distinguished. As expected, the quantity of a company's chipsets on the market correlate closely to its market share. What stands out, is the performance of MediaTek's chipsets which lags far behind its peers. While Qualcomm, Apple, Samsung and Huawei all have chipsets ranked within the top 5, MediaTek's best performing chip only comes up at 18th place.

Furthermore, Qualcomm has 9 chipsets in the top 20 vs only 2 from MediaTek. While it could be argued that MediaTek produces lower performance chips targeted to the low to medium-end smartphones, a look at the full list of the 97 chipsets ranked, show that MediaTek only has 18 chipsets vs 37 from Qualcomm.

This is one of the main reasons of MediaTek's rapidly declining market share. Not only are they lagging behind in performance, they are not producing enough chipsets as a third party supplier. Qualcomm's snapdragon chipsets are out competing them in both quality and quantity. I do not see MediaTek able to lower their prices any further given their low margins. As such, I expect them to continue losing market share to Qualcomm, unless they manage to produce some higher performing chipsets.

Earnings

Qualcomm

USD Billions 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019F 2020F Revenue ($) 26,487 25,281 23,554 22,291 22,732 24,500 26,000 Gross Income ($) 16,054 15,176 14,234 12,496 12,982 14,210 15,600 Net Income ($) 7,537 5,271 5,705 2,466 -4,864 6,003 6,890 Gross Margin 60.6% 60.0% 60.4% 56.1% 57.1% 58.0% 60.0% Net Margin 28.5% 20.8% 24.2% 11.1% -21.4% 24.5% 26.5%

Qualcomm's revenue has declined slightly over the past five years. This has been due to the overall weakness in the smartphone industry and loss of revenue from legal disputes. Despite the decline in revenue, it has increased its current market share, and maintained its position as the world's largest fabless semiconductor company. Net profit margin has also been higher than the industry average until 2017, where the legal dispute with Apple began. All royalties due from Apple products were not included in Qualcomm's stated revenue, which in turn decreased their margins.

2018 was an even more horrendous year for Qualcomm. On top of the omission of Apple royalties, Qualcomm incurred a $2.0 billion charge related to the termination fee paid to NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), resulting from the failed acquisition attempt. There was also a $1.2 billion charge for the fine imposed by the European Commission. Finally, a one-time tax charge of $6.0 billion was incurred, relating to the enactment of the new Tax Legislation in the United States, to repatriate foreign income. This pushed earnings deep into the negative. Needless to say, 2018 was a very unusual year with earnings expected to normalize in 2019.

Qualcomm's 2019 revenue forecast just got a significant boost from the settlement with Apple. Last week, Apple and Qualcomm came to an agreement to end all litigation worldwide against each other. Apple has forged a six-year agreement to license Qualcomm's patents, effective from April 1, 2019, with a two-year option to extend and the two companies have also signed a multiyear chipset supply agreement.

While details about the agreement remain scarce, we can expect at least a 15% boost to current revenues, which is the amount of omitted royalties over the past couple of years. In addition, Apple has agreed to pay a one-time lump sum to Qualcomm for payments withheld. The total payment could reach up to $6 billion as reported, but even an amount half of that would be of considerable impact to Qualcomm's bottom line. An icing on top of the cake is the retreat of Intel form the 5G smartphone modem business, following the settlement between Apple and Qualcomm. Intel, an industry leader, would have represented stiff competition to Qualcomm, but now it appears Qualcomm will have free space to run once again.

Combining the Apple royalties with management guidance for 2019, I project $24.5 billion in revenue for 2019. While this may not be that large of an increase, net margin is expected to rise significantly to 24.5%. For 2020, I expect Qualcomm's 5G chipsets to be adopted even further, given it is the only major provider for 5G chipsets, aside from Huawei. With national bans on Huawei products due to security concerns by the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and possibly the UK, it is likely that Qualcomm secures the markets in these regions. The company also has a significant presence in China, with the company just announcing a partnership with a group of Chinese smartphone makers.

With $22.5 billion of share buybacks in 2018, and another $7.5 billion scheduled for 2019 that represents almost 300 million shares being retired (20% of total shares outstanding). Finally, the company has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

MediaTek

USD Billions 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revenue ($) 6,912 6,918 8,938 7,728 7,723 7,700 7,700 Gross Income ($) 3,270 2,816 2,958 2,519 2,729 2,734 2,772 Net Income ($) 1,500 839 766 786 671 670 685 Gross Margin 47.3% 40.7% 33.1% 32.6% 35.3% 35.5% 36.0% Net Margin 21.7% 12.1% 8.6% 10.2% 8.7% 8.7% 8.9%

MediaTek's revenue has been slightly more stable over the past five years. Their net profit margin on the other hand, has decreased from 21.7% five years ago, to just 8.7% in 2018. Their strategy of competitive pricing for the low to medium-end smartphone market has enabled it to keep their contracts with phone manufactures, at the expense of their bottom line.

While MediaTek has remained a constant runner-up to Qualcomm, its positioning as a low cost alternative has been challenged by rising chipset manufacturers such as Spreadtrum and HISilicon (Huawei). HiSilicon had annual revenue growth of 34.2% vs MediaTek's 0.9%. Although it currently only supplies its own Huawei smartphones, Huawei's leadership in 5G technology has prompted CEO Ren Zhengfei, to mention in an interview that the company is "open" to selling its 5G chipsets to rival smartphone makers. Given Spreadtrum and HiSilicon are also based in Asia, they are likely to cross paths with MediaTek's market in this region.

While MediaTek is making an effort to diversify their Internet of Things ('IOT') business segment to become less reliant on smartphone chips, it currently only represents 15% of their total revenue. In fact, the company's revenue for Q1FY19 has dropped 6.18% from the same period last year.

As MediaTek has failed to innovate better performance chips, I do not expect them to be able to expand their market share any further going forward. The best case scenario is the company holding onto their existing market share, which represents stagnating revenue over the next two years. I also do not expect their margins to improve given their core positioning for competitive pricing. MediaTek does have a slightly attractive dividend yield of 3.48%, but their lack of earnings growth, low margins and declining market share seem beyond repairable.

Long/Short Strategy

An equity long/short investment strategy involves taking long positions in stocks that are expected to increase in value and short positions in stocks that are expected to decrease in value. This strategy is designed to minimize exposure to the overall market and profit from a change in the spread between two stocks. This allows the strategy to work in different market conditions.

For the pair of companies analyzed above, the strategy involves taking equal dollar amounts of a long position in Qualcomm, and a short position in MediaTek. These companies make a suitable pairing for this strategy as:

both companies operate in the same industry (semiconductors: smartphone chipsets)

both companies have global target markets

both companies are two of the largest in that specified industry

both companies have opposing outlooks, as analyzed above

both companies have similar betas

Regardless of the movement of the overall market (due to economic factors), or factors that affect the industry as a whole (such as technology adoption), the positions are expected to produce a net profit. A forecast based on consensus analyst estimates of the different scenarios are demonstrated below:

Scenario Company Rating Current Price Price Target Capital Gain Dividend Yield Net Profit Bull Case Qualcomm Buy $86.20 $179.30 +108% +2.9% +71.7% MediaTek Sell $294.70 $400.00 -35.7% -3.5% Base Case Qualcomm Buy $86.20 $90.00 +4.4% +2.9% +5.4% MediaTek Sell $294.70 $290.00 +1.6% -3.5% Bear Case Qualcomm Buy $86.20 $65.10 -24.5% +2.9% +7.0% MediaTek Sell $294.70 $200.00 +32.1% -3.5%

Source: Wall Street Journal

Bull Case: The bull case fits the strategy the best, as it is expected to produce the highest net profit. In the bull case, markets are expected to have strong growth. Both companies share prices increase in line with the market, but Qualcomm's increasing profitability and strong revenue growth are reflected in its share price increasing much higher. MediaTek's share price also increase, albeit a lesser extent due to low margins and stagnant revenue. Net gain from this scenario is +71.70%.

Base Case: The base case indicates that both companies are fairly priced. In this scenario, Qualcomm's EPS is expected to rise in line with increased royalties from Apple. This leads to a slightly higher share price. Meanwhile, MediaTek's struggle to maintain its market share becomes more apparent, and its share price drops slightly to reflect this. Net gain from this scenario is +5.4%.

Bear Case: Markets suffer declines due to weakening US and global economies. Both companies share prices move down in line with overall market. However, Qualcomm's market share dominance guarantees a baseline revenue. In this scenario, MediaTek loses market share to both Qualcomm and the Chinese competitors. Net gain from this scenario is +7.0%.

Risks

This strategy is not completely without risks. If shares of Qualcomm underperform shares of MediaTek, this strategy fails. I identified two risks that might cause this to happen.

Qualcomm's legal troubles: Qualcomm as dominant as it is, was bound to end up with legal disputes with regulatory authorities and other companies. However, Qualcomm has been unusually prone to this problem, and some of those issues have cost the company billions. A small list of Qualcomm's disputes over just the past two years include:

Apple (2017-2019): This dispute with Apple over royalty payments and patent infringement involved court battles in many countries including the US, Germany and China. The dispute was settled just two weeks ago with Apple agreeing to an undisclosed sum and a 6-year licensing agreement with Qualcomm.

European Commission (2018): The EC fined Qualcomm $1.2 billion fine for anti-competitive behavior.

Taiwan Fair Trade Commission (2017-2018): The TFTC settled with Qualcomm for a $1.4 billion payment for alleged violations of fair trade.

Korea Fair Trade Commission (2017-2019): The KFTC fined Qualcomm $200 million (lowered from $800 million) for monopolistic practices.

NXP Semiconductors (2018): Qualcomm paid NXP a $2 billion termination fee after the breakdown of its acquisition attempt due to failure to obtain approval from China.

BlackBerry (2017): $940 million settlement with Blackberry (BB) over arbitration of royalties.

While it is only a matter of time before Qualcomm faces its next dispute, the water does appear to be calm with all major disputes already settled.

MediaTek's Smart Speaker Chips: While MediaTek is known as a smartphone chip supplier, it also happens to be the world's largest chip supplier for smart speakers. The company control's over 70% market share, and clients include industry leaders such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba. While revenue in this segment is expected to increase again this year, it only represents less than 15% of their overall revenue, and I don't expect it to be enough to compensate for their loss in smartphone chipset market share.

Conclusion

As analyzed, Qualcomm's dominance of the global smartphone chipset market is set to be strengthened further, with the new 6-year licensing agreement with Apple, and the exit of key competitor Intel. MediaTek on the other hand, is set to lose further market share, and the company's poor margins are unlikely to improve.

A combination of these trade positions using a long/short strategy would enable investors to achieve a profitable trade with limited downside, in every market condition. Given the recent market volatility, strategies such as this give investors more certainty and assurance in their investment decisions and protect them from unpredictable macroeconomics factors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

