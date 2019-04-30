Technically Speaking For April 30

The number of stocks above their respective 200 and 50-day MA argues strongly that the markets at at/near a high.

An increasing number of voters are hostile to the current economic system.

There's a growing market for left-leaning economic policies. A story in today's NY Times highlights voter dissatisfaction with the increasing number of companies that have paid no taxes. A recent Washington Post story puts the issue into focus (emphasis added):

President Trump’s strongest case for reelection remains the country’s healthy economy, but the potency of that issue for him is complicated by a widespread belief that the economy mainly benefits people already in power, a Washington Post-ABC News poll finds. ... This sentiment runs the deepest among Democratic and independent registered voters but also exists among a significant slice of Republicans. About 8 in 10 Democrats and more than 6 in 10 independents say the country’s economic system gives an advantage to those already in power, while nearly a third of Republicans share that view.

This development means a large section of the electorate is open to the idea of higher taxes and the increased uses of government programs to solve problems. Put in investment terms, political risk is on the rise.

The BEA released the latest personal income and expenditure report yesterday (emphasis added).

Personal income increased $11.4 billion (0.1 percent) in March according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Disposable personal income (DPI) increased $0.6 billion, (less than 0.1 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE)increased $123.5 billion (0.9 percent).

Let's look at the data in chart format, starting with wages and salaries:

The blue line represents salaries while the red line represents supplements. Wages are growing at just under 5% while benefits are slightly over 2.5%.

Next, let's look at spending:

The blue bar represents durable goods, which contracted in December, January, and February but then increased 2.9% in the latest report. Non-durable spending has also fluctuated between growth and contraction. Spending on services is growing modestly.

And speaking of durable goods, consider this news about auto inventories (emphasis added):

The estimated 4,188,200 unsold vehicles on April 1 was the highest inventory number for any month since that reported for July 1, 2017, and just 114,300 vehicles less than the modern-day record set in May 2004, according to the Automotive News Data Center. It's over half a million vehicles more than automakers and dealers were grappling with in the spring of 2007, when the Great Recession was just around the corner. The figures do not include the estimated 18,000 electric vehicles that Tesla had in inventory this month. Bulging inventories, combined with rising floorplan interest rates, are sapping whatever was left of dealers' new-vehicle margins and threaten to unravel the industry's hard-fought pricing discipline if demand erodes further.

Auto sales have peaked for this cycle:

Unfortunately, retail inventories of autos and auto parts are historically very high:

If sales are going to pick-up, now is the time: the potential economic slowdown has been averted, the jobs market is in great shape, consumer confidence is on the mend, and interest rates are lower. If sales don't start to increase, we'll see a slowdown in auto production.

Today, I want to look at two charts: one of the SPY and the other the QQQ. Let's start with the SPY:

The top panel contains the standard SPY candle chart, which shows that prices are at/near record highs. The second panel is the percent of stocks above their respective 200 day moving averages. This number is close to yearly highs. The third panel is the percent of stocks above their respective 50-day moving averages, which has been decreasing for the last few months.

The chart above contains the same data, just with a different index (here, the QQQ). The 200-day EMA line has some additional room to move higher, but not much. Like the SPY chart above, the 50-day EMA has been moving lower the last few months.

There are two ways to read this data. The bullish way is that the number of stocks above their respective 50-day MAs could move higher allowing the markets to move higher. But this ignores the downward trend this trend exhibited while the number of stocks above the 200-day MA moved higher.

The data strongly indicates that the market is near a high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.