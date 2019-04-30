Amarin: Expect A Q1 Revenue Beat

Q1 is supposed to be the slowest quarter for prescriptions, yet growth is most likely higher than Amarin's internal targets, which only aim for 53% YoY growth in full-year revenues.

Prescription Growth Indicates A Strong Q1

Amarin (AMRN) is conservatively targeting 53% YoY growth in revenues to $350m in 2019. On their Q4 2018 conference call, management mentioned that Q1 is seasonally the slowest period for prescriptions, as there is a lower number of patients refilling prescriptions, indicating that internal growth estimates for Q1 could be lower than the full-year 53% growth target.

Yet, prescription growth, according to Symphony Health, grew by 58.2% YoY on a retail basis in Q1 and management did say that wholesale shipments are tracking "quite closely" to retail trends on their Q4 conference call in February. Given the high shipment price/prescription in Q4 of 2018 at $143, using the same quarter-on-quarter price decline of 15% seen in Q1 2018 versus Q4 of 2017 indicates a price/prescription of around $120 in Q1 2019. With total prescriptions having grown by 58% YoY, Q1 revenues at Amarin should be around $75m (+71% YoY). This would be a 12% revenue beat versus consensus. Even if shipment prices/prescription were flat at $112 with Q1 of 2018, revenues should still hit $70m or 4% higher than consensus.

Either way, Q1 revenue appears set to outpace Amarin's internal targets, which were likely below 53% annual growth. And there is also the "wild card" of substantial sales contributions starting to kick in at Amarin from its sales partner in the Middle East, which has now been knocking on doctors' doors in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon since Vascepa received approval in July 2018. While the populations of both countries are small, the mortality rate from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Lebanon is 47% (here) and 36% in the UAE (here) - both much higher than the US rate of 33%, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

Prescriptions in the US have been growing at a faster pace ever since the ground-breaking data from Amarin's Reduce-It trial were released at last November's conference of the AHA. This was further bolstered by favorable mentions in the New England Journal of Medicine and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), as well as favorable reaction to late-breaking data from the Reduce-It trial, announced at the ACC conference in March as well as at the American Diabetes Association at March end.

April Showing Strong Start For Q2

Prescription data from Symphony Health show that retail prescriptions of Vascepa grew by 65% YoY during the first two weeks of April, with new prescriptions jumping by 72% YoY - both all-time highs (see Figure-1). Market share also reached an all-time high of 47.5% (see Figure-2) by the second half of April, pushing down the presence of rival generics and Lovaza. Once again, the growth rate of 65% YoY in total prescriptions for the first half of April is above Amarin's target of 2019 revenue growth of only 53% YoY.

Figure-1: Vascepa Prescriptions (Index: 10/21/16 = 100)

Source: Symphony Health

Figure-2: Vascepa Market Share

Source: Symphony Health

Q1 Preview - Lower Losses And Stronger Cash Flow

While Amarin stated at the outset of this year that they would be building up inventory of fish-oil EPA - Vascepa's key ingredient - at a rate of twice their expected 2019 revenues of $350m, this should cause some deterioration in gross margin, which hit a high of 77.4% in Q4 of 2018. But on the Q4 2018 conference call in February, Amarin's CFO said that gross margins should be flat for most of the year until the FDA's approval of Amarin's expanded label leads to higher sales, which would take the gross margin up to 80%. To be on the safe side, I'm assuming a slight decline in gross margin to 76.6% versus the 77.4% level attained in Q4 of 2018. SG&A has some moving parts that make it tricky to estimate, but here are the two main points behind my assumptions:

R&D should be flat with Q4 levels, despite the lower needs now that the Reduce-It trial has ended, but Amarin did state that Q1 R&D would be larger than the rest of the year due to preparations for filing its sNDA with the FDA, which was achieved on March 28th. Because of this, I'm estimating flat levels of R&D with Q4 of 2018 at $12m. Operating expenses have two items that essentially wipe each other out: the higher payroll for the new 250 new sales representatives should increase expenses by around $12.5m per quarter (assuming an average annual salary of $200,000 per sales rep), but the payments to third-party marketer, Kowa, which Amarin stopped using, should result in an $11.5m reduction in marketing expenses. All in all, total SG&A should only be slightly higher at $93m in Q1 versus $92m in Q4 of 2018.

Given the above assumptions, Q1 operating loss should be -$35m versus consensus estimates of -$39m, and GAAP EPS should only be -$0.10 versus consensus estimates of -$0.12. Below is the comparison of my estimates relative to consensus estimates.

One more important point is that, while an inventory build of EPA might be a negative drag on cash flows, Q4 2018 accounts receivable were at a record $67m (87% of Q4 revenues), which should boost cash flow very positively.

Figure-3: Amarin Q1 Estimates Versus Consensus

Source: Amarin, Motorhead research, & Bloomberg IBES

Key Issues For 2019 Guidance Beat

Several things have happened since Amarin had their last earnings conference call in February, which could impact earnings positively this year. They are as follows:

Late-breaking data from the Reduce-It trial presented at the March 18th ACC conference drew further interest in Vascepa. The key data at the ACC showed that Vascepa has a 30% relative risk reduction rate (RRR) for total CVD events (initially, it was 25% RRR rate for "major adverse" CVD events). Additionally, it was discovered that Vascepa reduced secondary CVD events by 32%, third events by 31%, and fourth events by 48%. Fifty percent of patients who have experienced a cardiovascular event have a recurrence within one year, while 75% have recurrences within three years, according to Reduce-It trial results (see details here). This implies that doctors could be prescribing Vascepa to their CVD and diabetes patients for longer than originally expected. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) gave Vascepa the "thumbs up" at their March EPA in their March 28th conference. While they refrain from outright endorsing any products, they did update their Living Standards of Care saying Vascepa should "be considered for patients with diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or other cardiac risk factors on a statin with controlled low-density cholesterol (LDL-C), but with elevated triglycerides (135-499) to reduce cardiovascular risk." (more details here). According to the Center for Disease Control, there are an estimated 30m diabetics in the US, so this widens Vascepa's addressable market. Amarin not only filed and received fast-track treatment with the Canadian health authorities, but it just announced today that they also filed an sNDA for label expansion as well. Amarin IR confirmed that the fast-track treatment of Vascepa's approval process in Canada will be 215 days (just over 7 months) versus 355 (almost a year).

2019 Outlook: Consensus Is Too Low

Given the current growth rate of Vascepa, prescriptions is 65% during the first two weeks of April, on top of the 58% YoY growth in Q1 - supposedly the slowest quarter for Amarin - my estimates for 2019 revenues is 18% higher than that of the Street's estimates ($431m versus $366m; see Figure-4). The key point here is that this growth is being achieved without FDA approval for label expansion, which points to much higher growth once Vascepa's label expansion is approved by the FDA. It implies that an increasing amount of US doctors are prescribing Vascepa off-label, to patients with triglyceride levels lower than the current label's recommendation of 500 mg/dL or more.

My assumption is that the FDA does give Vascepa fast-track treatment in the approval process for their expanded label and sales take off at an even faster rate from Q4. Amarin's CEO, John Thero, noted on the Q4 2018 conference call that, while it's hard to estimate, roughly 10% to 20% of physicians won't prescribe Vascepa to patients with triglyceride levels lower than 500 mg/dL until the label is expanded to include lower TG levels. The same goes for health insurers. So the FDA approval for Vascepa's expanded label will open the Vascepa to a vastly expanded addressable market.

The key assumptions I use for my 2019 earnings estimates are as follows:

Q2 revenues grow by 55%, Q3 at 60%, and Q4 by 80% after the FDA gives Vascepa fast-track approval and receives approval for favorable label expansion by October. We should know whether Vascepa receives fast-track treatment by the FDA on Day 74 after filing on March 28th, which is when the FDA usually gives a progress update on sNDA filings. This would point to a June 10th possible announcement of fast-track treatment of Vascepa's sNDA. Fast-track treatment could be as short as five to six months from filing, so September to October approval of Vascepa label expansion is possible. Gross margins should expand towards 80% by Q4, with a level of 79% in Q2, 79.5% in Q3 and 80% in Q4. I recently met with Amarin's top supplier of fish-oil EPA in Tokyo (Nisshin Seifun) and they mentioned that competition has been stepped up among the 3 EPA suppliers for Amarin. SG&A estimates are basically for R&D to come down to minimal levels of around $10m and less from Q2 through Q4, as expenses for clinical trials and FDA filings fall off from Q2. Operating expenses are guided to rise by $25m to $40m for the year, so I simply use the average and add it to 2018 G&A of $135m. Consensus estimates differ from mine for SG&A most likely because they are using the upper limit of additional $25m to $50m in G&A spending this year. Consensus is clearly too low on their sales estimates in light of the prescription data, but also too low in their gross margin assumptions. This is most likely because they haven't spoken with EPA suppliers in Japan. I meet with two of them every quarter, and it is clear that Amarin will not settle for less than 80% gross margins once they start buying in bulk. Nisshin Seifun even saw its share of the supply base reduced for a certain period of time due to not coming down with prices. If Nippon Suisan - the world's largest EPA supplier who co-developed Epadel, Japan's equivalent of Vascepa, with Mochida Pharmaceutical back in the early 1990s - comes into the fray, prices for EPA could come down even more, as Nippon Suisan is the only EPA supplier that catches its own anchovies to refine into EPA.

Figure-4: 2019 Earnings Estimates Versus Consensus

Source: Amarin, Motorhead research, & Bloomberg IBES

Vascepa Could See Peak Sales of Over $15bn

Given the exceedingly favorable response to Vascepa at both the ACC and ADA conferences, one can now envision both CVD and diabetics worldwide as the addressable audience. If pre-diabetics are included, the market could be vastly larger. Vascepa has patents protecting it from generics for the next 10 years in the US (11 years overseas), which gives it plenty of time to penetrate the market. Assuming 30% penetration of the major markets in Figure-6 (excluding pre-diabetics), potential sales just for CVD and diabetic patients points to $15.8bn in peak sales. This assumes an average shipment price of $150 per prescription in the US and 2/3 of that ($99) overseas, as socialized medical systems outside the US will demand lower prices, usually around 33% less.

Europe Is The Next Big Frontier For Vascepa

The next big catalyst beyond the FDA's approval of Amarin's label expansion in the US is fast-track approval in Europe and then China. Amarin intends to file for approval of Vascepa in Europe this year and the process is expected to take around 9 months, Amarin's CEO John Thero told me, with sales expected to start ramping up from 2020. The number of CVD patients in Europe is 85m (link here), roughly the same as the US, but the number of diabetics comes to 66m (link here), which is more than double the size in the US (see Figure-5).

Furthermore, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently stopped recommending omega-3 fatty acid and DHA treatments for CVD in Europe (see details here). While some interpreted this as negative news for Amarin, it actually increases the need for swift approval of Vascepa in Europe, as Vascepa contains only highly purified EPA and no DHA. Rivals like Omacor (Lovaza in the US) are now officially "not recommended" in Europe, as they have low efficacy and DHA (bad cholesterol), opening the door for Vascepa. When I spoke with CEO John Thero in March, he said that the need for Vascepa in Europe has clearly increased because of this and Amarin will use their upcoming label expansion as leverage to market Vascepa in Europe either on their own or via a partner.

China To Be Vascepa's Largest Market

When I asked CEO John Thero about the outlook in China, where the mortality rate due to CVD is 45% - highest among large countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) - he said that they have already been preparing to file with Chinese authorities for over a year now and hope to have some positive news soon. Clinical trials started last July in preparation for filing with the Chinese health authorities. According to the WHO, there were 230m CVD patients in China as of 2010, and this is predicted to grow by 50% by 2030. Amarin's patent for Vascepa expires in 2030, so China should be a huge area of growth for the company.

Figure-5: CVD Mortality Rate By Major Counties

Source: AHA, World Heart Federation, Eurostat, Nature, Statcan, WHO, & ACC

Figure-6: Vascepa Penetration Matrix By Country's Patient Population

Source: Amarin, AHA, ASA, European Heart Network, IDF Diabetes Atlas, EM Consulte, WHO, Eurostat, Nature, Statcan, & ACC

Late-Breaking Reduce-It Data & ADA Endorsement Make Amarin Even More Attractive M&A Candidate

Given the late-breaking data presented at the ACC conference now gives the Reduce-It trial an upgraded RRR rate of 30%, versus 25% as previously announced, this puts Vascepa ahead of Lipitor's 25% RRR rate, which could potentially make Vascepa a similar blockbuster drug, with peak sales of over $14bn. Not only did the ACC conference show that Vascepa, when taken with statins, reduces CVD risks by 30% - something that could not be achieved by statins alone - but it also reduces secondary CVD events by 32%.

The fact that the ADA all but endorsed Vascepa as a recommended treatment for diabetics in order to avoid CVD risks has now increased the potential addressable market for Vascepa in the US and Europe by 56% to 265m patients, based on my estimates of each major country's patient population (see details in Figure-6).

So the best potential suitors for Amarin, given these outcomes, would be Pfizer (PFE) or Novo Nordisk (NVO), given each company's expertise in both the CVD and diabetes markets. Naturally, there are other suitors who would find Amarin attractive as well. But Pfizer would seem like the biggest beneficiary, not only due to its contacts in the CVD market via its Lipitor product but also because it could easily double the price of Vascepa - which is not expensive to begin with - and sell it as a package with Lipitor, as Vascepa is an on-top-of-statin treatment. Novo Nordisk has a diabetes product portfolio that could benefit from Vascepa, now that it has been recommended by the ADA, and this could put some life into what has recently become a lull in Novo's product pipeline. Amarin is still one of this year's most attractive buyout candidates in the pharmaceutical world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.