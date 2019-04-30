Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) CEO Phil Sanders on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 8:30 PM ET

Mike Daley

Thank you. On behalf of our management team I would like to welcome you to our quarterly earnings conference call. Joining me on our call today are Phil Sanders, our CEO; Ben Clouse, our CFO; Brent Bloss, our COO; Shawn Mihal, President of our Retail Wealth Management Business, Waddell & Reed, Inc.; and Amy Scupham, President of Ivy Distributors Inc.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of our comments and responses may include forward-looking statements. While we believe these statements to be reasonable based on information that is currently available to us, actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied due to a number of factors that we reference in our public filings with the SEC. We assume no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Materials relevant to today's call, including a copy of the Press Release and Supplemental Schedules have been posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.waddell.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Phil.

Philip Sanders

Good morning. Thanks for joining us. Today we've reported net income of $32 million, or $0.42 per share for the first quarter, compared to $46 million, or $0.60 per share during the prior quarter. Recall it the fourth quarter of 2018 included a $16 million gain from the revaluation of our pension liability.

During the first quarter, the market environment represented almost a mirror image of what we experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. Supported by a more dovish monetary policy tone from both the Federal Reserve and the ECB, growing optimism on trade negotiations with China, trading U.S. recession fears and a stabilizing outlook for the Chinese economy, global equity markets stage to powerful rally. In fact, the S&P 500 index delivered its best quarter since the third quarter of 2009, immediately following its worst quarter since 2011. While the tone of the market has certainly been more positive recently, there is still a fair amount of debate around these issues, which could result in continued bouts of volatility, pending more clarity around the path forward.

While we welcome the recent uptick in investor sentiment, the flow dynamics into actively managed equities remain challenging for both our Company and the industry in general. Furthermore, recent market volatility has not been helpful in reversing this trend.

We remain confident that active management will play an important role in our clients' long-term financial solutions. And as investors seek out financial guidance and realize the merits that can come from a long term financial plan built around distinct investment products, we believe our diversified business model will be a strategic advantage.

Ben will go into further detail shortly, but at a high level, we continue to experience slow headwinds in both our unaffiliated distribution channel and our wealth management business. While some of our challenges can certainly be attributed to industry trends, we have also had to work to improve investment performance for some of our key strategies, transition to a more open architecture platform in our wealth management business, strengthen our sales infrastructure. We have made meaningful progress in all of these initiatives, but results do not come overnight.

As previously discussed, we spent the better part of last year realigning sales leadership, and reallocating and working to better direct our resources in order to more effectively service all of our distribution channels. While we would certainly like to see a quicker payoff from our efforts, we are focused on getting the right structure in place for sustained long-term success. Rest assured, this remains a key priority for our organization.

Investment performance for the past quarter was solid as eight out of our top 10 largest strategies, representing almost 73% of our assets, ranked in the top half of their respective MorningStar peer groups. Furthermore, four of these top strategies registered top quartile performance for the time period. On a trailing one, three and five year basis, investment performance continued to steadily improve across the complex when measured by the percentage of assets ranked in the top half of their respective MorningStar universities.

For the past two and a half years we have been steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our investment management, and risk management resources and capabilities. We are encouraged to see these efforts paying off, but understand there's more to be done here.

A key component of our strategy going forward is evaluating opportunities with regard to our product line. We recently introduced seven equity strategies in a model delivery format, providing the marketplace a new way to access existing strategies. It is important for us to continue to offer vehicle flexibility across our distribution network, offering model delivery provides key Ivy equity strategies at an attractive price point and helps us remain competitive and adaptable to investor needs.

Turning to our Wealth Management business, or what we have, in the past, called our broker dealer business. We have made significant strides since the beginning of the year. Referring to this important part of our Company as a wealth manager is an important distinction that better frames the way our associated independent financial advisors do business. Advisors, associated with Waddell & Reed focus on financial planning and finding long term solutions for clients, rather than having a pure focus on transactions or individual products.

In an industry where trust, partnership and goal setting are foundational to progress and success, we believe wealth manager better defines the business in our focus on client results. As we continue to work on evolving that business, progress was evident throughout the first quarter, including technology enhancements, expanded advisory programs, and the stronger practice development programs.

Following our January announcement of the agreement with Refinitiv, formerly Thomson Reuters, to deploy the Thomson ONE advisor desktop solution, we have begun a pilot program for the advisor workstation called Waddell One [ph], which provides a single access point to core applications and systems. The first phase of a broader launch to all advisors is expected later this year.

Other aspects of the business administration program center on an aggregated data platform and streamlined workflow, which will be rolled out over the coming months. Also, in March, we introduced a text capture program for mobile and desktop use, allowing advisors to communicate with clients through texting.

Additionally, advisory programs were expanded during the quarter as we introduced a new third party strategist program called Guided Investment Strategies that offers a wide range of portfolios, including both ETF and mutual fund options. We also expanded the range of asset managers available through Guided Investment Strategies and other advisory programs, providing advisors and their clients additional choice and flexibility as they build investment plans.

As we continue to improve the advisor experience in the support we provide, we introduced in April our custom coaching and practice building program called Great Practice Solutions or GPS. The program allows advisors to review key aspects of their business, access direct coaching from industry experts, and personalize a plan for growth and continued progress.

All of this progress moves us toward the forefront of the industry standard independent model, while focusing on attracting and supporting productive experienced advisors, seeking a differentiated service model. We are particularly encouraged by the progress made in our advisor productivity levels today, which reached an all-time - which reached all-time highs during this quarter.

In addition, our recruiting teams are now being put in place and we have recently enhanced our recruiting package, which we believe is market competitive, and should position us well to grow through the addition of productive advisors in the future.

Let me now turn it over to Ben to cover our financial and business results.

Benjamin Clouse

Thank you, Phil. And good morning, everyone. As Phil noted, we reported net income of $32.1 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to $46.5 million, or $0.60 per share during the prior quarter. The fourth quarter of 2018 included a $0.16 positive impact from the annual revaluation of our pension liability while the first quarter of 2019 included a $6 million or $0.06 per share benefit from gains on our seed and corporate and investment portfolios.

I will start by covering asset flows and then dive deeper into our financial results for the quarter.

Assets under management ended the quarter at $71.7 billion, a 9% increase compared to the prior quarter, while average assets under management of $70.1 billion decreased 2%. Net outflows of $1.8 billion improved meaningfully from the challenging fourth quarter flow dynamics, but we experienced some notable carryover effects and sales remain subdued.

That slowdown persisted across our retail distribution network as both our unaffiliated distribution channel and our wealth manager experienced softer sales in the quarter. Coming off the volatile fourth quarter, investors have been slow to return to actively managed equities. Given our more equity focused asset mix, we experienced only a modest lift in flow activity.

In general, investors continued to pursue more defensive strategies such as fixed income at the expense of international and higher beta domestic equity strategies. Outflows for our international core equity, and science and technology strategies remained somewhat elevated during the quarter. While our emerging market equity and high income strategies also continued to experience outflows, it was at a significantly reduced rate from the previous quarter.

On a positive note, our small and mid-cap franchises continue to resonate in the marketplace. And we are optimistic that steadily improving performance across a broader array of products is laying the groundwork for a much improved flow outlook in the future.

Within the institutional channel, net outflows were $216 million. The $500 million of redemptions we signaled last quarter had not occurred as of March 31. However, we still expect those redemptions in the second quarter, with $300 million of the $500 million already coming out in April.

We continue to believe we're past most of the instability in our institutional channel. As a reminder, the institutional channel currently comprises less than 6% of our total assets under management.

Assets under administration in our wealth management business ended the quarter at $56.1 billion, increasing 9% compared to the fourth quarter, primarily due to market appreciation. Adding to Phil's recap on our progress, transforming our wealth management business, we ended the quarter with 1,367 advisors and advisor associates and as we expected, the first quarter attrition was slightly elevated as a result of the annual transition of advisors producing below our minimum production levels.

We believe the pace of advisor attrition is at or nearing its longer term norm. As Phil mentioned, we reach new highs in advisor productivity with average productivity of $400,000 for the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2019, a 40% increase compared to the same time last year.

As a reminder, the previously announced increase to the compensation payout rights for independent financial advisors went into effect January 1, and its impact is included in our reported results. We continue to expect that this reinvestment in our business through what we believe is a best-in-class compensation grid will be fully offset by savings from a reduction in our field office footprint and the corresponding support overhead by 2021.

Turning now to financial results, operating income decreased $8.9 million, as revenues declined 5% which was partially offset by lower operating costs compared to the prior quarter. In addition to the lower asset levels, revenues were impacted by two fewer days in the quarter. Effective management fee rate was unchanged from the prior quarter at 63.5 basis points and was lower by 2 basis points from the same quarter a year ago consistent with our expectations of the impact from the fee reductions we made in the second half of 2018.

Operating costs declined by $3.9 million or 2%, partly due to variable distribution costs, which moved in line with a reduction in revenue, but were somewhat muted by the change in the advisor compensation grid. Controllable expenses, which includes compensation, G&A, technology, occupancy and marketing, were $104.5 million for the quarter, and were $1.8 million lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily related to lower G&A expenses on certain discretionary spending, in addition to some timing of project related expenses that won't be evenly distributed through 2019 and are expected to be heavier in the remainder of the year.

We made solid progress on our advisor technology package in the quarter. However much of that spend will be incurred throughout the remainder of 2019 and into early 2020.

As we look at our controllable expense space, we continue to believe in our ability to exercise expense discipline and offset the increases from incremental technology spending and inflationary pressures over the near-term. Given the expense performance in the quarter, our expectation is that controllable expenses will increase in the balance of the year, but be lower than our $440 million expectation at approximately $435 million for the full year of 2019, dependent, primarily on our continued technology rollout.

The effective income tax rate was 24.6% for the quarter and was within our guided range. Based on current share prices, we expect an additional tax charge in the second quarter for the shortfall from the vesting [ph] of restricted shares of approximately $2.4 million. We continue to expect the tax run rate to be in the range of 23% to 25%, excluding the impact of any additional non-recurring or discrete items.

Finally, we ended the quarter with cash and investments of $814 million. We made further progress toward our goal of $250 million in share buybacks by the end of 2019 and ended the quarter at 78% complete against that target.

One final point on capital management. We have been pleased with the flexibility of our current capital return program between the sustainable dividend level and an opportunistic share buyback plan. During this time period, our cash and investment balance has remained relatively consistent. We believe this strategy provides an attractive - provides attractive current returns to stockholders as our growth plans take hold and drive our future results.

As we look forward, we plan to continue our practice of tightly managing cash balances at or below their current levels, while maintaining the flexibility our balance sheet affords us to pursue our organic growth plans, as well as attractive inorganic opportunities, should they become available in both the asset management and wealth management spaces.

Operator, we would now like to open the call for questions.

Daniel Fannon

Hi, thanks. Good morning. I guess just a follow-up on the last comments here around capital management, the maintaining of cash balances that are around current levels. But I guess is there a bit of a change in tone around M&A, because it seems like you're mentioning both asset management, as well as wealth management in terms of potential uses. Can you talk about what's changed or what might be of interest to you?

Philip Sanders

Good morning. This is Phil. I think while we've been talking about this for some time now. I think it's fair to say that we spent the last two years doing a lot of things to restructure the Company and transition the wealth management side of our business. We had some things to fix in terms of investment management and the asset manager.

So I would just say while we've always been open to it, I think probably our ability to execute on that, and our appetite for that is probably a little bit - maybe more open minded to that today than we've always been. I think we're just in a better position to execute on that and move forward.

So as we - as Ben indicated, we see opportunities or the ability to have an appetite, either on the asset management space, but also the wealth management space, where we've made significant progress in transforming that business. So we've been able to kind of restructure the Company and reposition it over last couple of years while still maintaining significant cash balance.

And so as we indicated for quite some time, I think the balance sheet's been an area of strength of the Company. And that balance sheet strength and liquidity affords us optionality as to how we look to return capital to shareholders or investing organic growth or potentially see inorganic opportunities if they come available.

Daniel Fannon

Great that's helpful and I guess a follow up on expenses. Appreciate the updated guidance. I guess, longer term, is there - as we think about 2020 and beyond, is there a growth rate that we should be thinking about on a more normalized level or is there a focus on keeping things flat, just thinking a bit more longer terms on the expense outlook?

Benjamin Clouse

Yeah. The further you go out, of course the harder it is to predict, but we don't have an expectation that would significantly differ from inflationary pressures in the longer term. And as I've mentioned, I think on our previous call, while we expect some elevated cost as we work through our technology transformation, we believe, as that concludes our run rate will moderate as we are sun-setting or winding down older systems at higher costs in lieu of better and more efficient processes.

Daniel Fannon

Got it. Thank you.

Jeff Drezner

Hi this is actually Jeff Drezner sitting in for Robert Lee. I just had a quick question in regards to you calling out the declines in the insurance product sales contributing to the lower broker-dealer evidence is there something that changed about the business model that's driving this perhaps?

Amy Scupham

Jeff can you repeat the question please?

Jeff Drezner

All right sorry. Sorry?

Shawn Mihal

I'm sorry. So Jeff. Was the question - this is Shawn. Is the question related to the insurance sales within the wealth management space?

Jeff Drezner

Yeah.

Shawn Mihal

Yeah. And then the association to - I'm sorry I missed what that other part was, it was hard to hear what you were saying?

Jeff Drezner

Apologies. Is there something about changes in the business model that perhaps driving these declines in the sale?

Shawn Mihal

No. I would say that there's really no changes in the model. We tend to see a little bit of variability with insurance sales and we've seen some fluctuation between various different insurance products, where, in the past we've seen more increased sales in variable annuity side moving over to more of an index annuity side of the business, but it chunks just to be some fluctuation in that insurance side of the business so there really hasn't been a change to the business model that has impacted overall sales in the insurance side.

Jeff Drezner

Great. Thanks. And if I could just follow up with one, quick one just in regards to growing the advisor force and perhaps when you might get back to thinking about growing that?

Shawn Mihal

Yeah, absolutely. So this is Shawn again. So we are focused on growing the advisor force, we are in the process of standing up additional recruiters inside of a centralized model supporting our three regions across the country. It's been a core concentration for us as we've been working over the last 24 months or so to really get the wealth management side of the business in a position where we thought it was appropriate working through a new productivity level and working towards a sport structure model that we believe is highly competitive along with a recruiting package that is competitive.

So we're absolutely focused on that growth model and are actively working on our recruiting pipeline.

Jeff Drezner

Great. Thanks very much.

Kenneth Lee

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Appreciate the detail on operating expenses going forward, but just to dig in a little bit more, a lot of moving parts given the seasonality and changes to headcount, but what's a good way to think about run rate for compensation expense going forward?

Benjamin Clouse

Well, Kenneth, it's Ben. I don't think we expect a whole lot of change in the comp run rate. As you know, we tend to be a little bit seasonal in particular to benefit and tax caps that are often incurred in the first quarter. We also had a very modest amount of severance in the first quarter. But I don't expect any significant change in the comp run rate through the year.

Kenneth Lee

Got you. And just one follow-up. In terms of the underwriting and distribution fees and expenses within the retail broker-dealer and unaffiliated channel, what the expectations going forward for those items?

Benjamin Clouse

I think both of those will move tightly with revenue, where, as I mentioned in my comments, there's a little bit of divergence in correlation between the two in the wealth management space because of the incremental grid changes that we've made for the beginning of the year. But I think going forward, on a run rate basis, we wouldn't expect those to not be correlated going forward.

One reminder, especially as you look to prior periods would be to note that as we transitioned our grid really in '18 moving in '19, we have some incremental U&D revenue in the wealth manager space for the charges related to services we're providing to our advisor force. So again, as you look at the prior periods you might see a lack of tight correlation there. First quarter, though, should be pretty indicative of the ongoing run rate.

Kenneth Lee

Great. Appreciate the details. Thanks.

Benjamin Clouse

Sure.

Brian Wu

Good morning this is Brian Wu on for Bill Katz thank you for taking my questions. Regarding the wealth management business, we noticed the yields or fee rate on the fee-based and brokerage AUA declined quarter over quarter. Could you speak to what is driving the underlying trend over the last several quarters, how much of that is perhaps due to mix or market factors or perhaps pricing changes due to competition?

Benjamin Clouse

I might start, Brian; and Shawn, please chime in. I think the most significant driver there is the fact that revenues will lag assets a bit in that space, in particular for advisory products. In our model, advisory products are all but mostly billed at the beginning of the month based on asset level.

So as you think, for example about January 1, asset levels were lower and then moved their way up through February and March. That's probably the major driver that you would see there impacting the rate. I'll defer to Shawn if he has other intel on that but I think that be far and away the biggest impact there.

Shawn Mihal

No, that's absolutely correct and that's one thing we have been focusing on with the fourth quarter performance, as we saw the declines in assets levels proceed through fourth quarter. It has taken some time while we've seen some recovery into the first quarter with that billing process being at the first of each month based on an asset basis, at that point, the last billing on advisory assets for the quarter was on March 1. So assets were inclining over the course of January, February into March. But it will take some time to recover back to that asset level which we will have when we started the fourth quarter of last year. I agree.

Brian Wu

Yeah. That's very helpful. And just to follow up, there's a notable step down in the wealth management margin. How much of that is due to the adjusted payout grid, if you could dimension that versus any other factors? And then is there - is that a reasonable level you expect going forward?

Benjamin Clouse

I would say that's certainly partly due to the grid change, Brian, but I would say the topic we just discussed was also a large driver of that margin impact. And to add on to what Shawn said, assuming asset levels hold their current or better positioning into second quarter, we should see some significant improvement there.

Brian Wu

Great, thank you for taking my question.

Benjamin Clouse

Sure.

Sameer Murukutla

Hey, good morning, guys. This is actually Sameer Murukutla on for Michael Carrier. I had a quick question related to the balance sheet again. As you highlighted you have a relatively strong balance sheet. But can you provide an update and how much, like, minimum cash you would like to keep on hand? And then maybe what do you believe is the appropriate size as a seed overtime.

Benjamin Clouse

I wouldn't offer a particular dollar figure for the amount of cash on hand. We obviously have some working capital needs that, I think, are pretty modest and we have some regulatory capital requirements that are quite small. As we continue to look at our balance sheet, I'll try not to be repetitive to our comments, but we want to preserve the flexibility that we have there, but balance that with opportunities we see for growth whether that be organic or inorganic.

In regard to our seed portfolio, we have something in the neighborhood of $250 million to $270 million of seed currently, that's part of our product incubation and development process, which we think is of course key to our asset management business.

I think that will continue to be at a similar or perhaps somewhat moderated level as we think about that going forward and of continue to evolve our product portfolio.

Sameer Murukutla

Okay. Thank you. And just one follow up. When you just look at the wealth management side of the business, as you highlighted, productivity has been steadily increasing as you have lost them to lower producing advisors. But I guess, just on the total AUA, that's been negative. Now, how should we look at that moving forward? Is it a very important figure for you guys? And if it is, what could turn that around?

Shawn Mihal

So good morning. This is Shawn again. Yes. It is an important figure for us and it's something that we continued to monitor. We're working through a number of initiatives with our advisor field force that's focused on understanding that AUA number impacts to their overall business as well as our demographics of our client population that tends to move that number with respect to those that have entered into more of a distribution phase respective to their assets and holding with regard to the total AUA. So it is an important number for us. We're continuing to watch it.

But certainly our recruiting efforts will be something that we're focused on to continue to grow the business. As Ben had mentioned in his comments, focusing on opportunities in the wealth management space, that where M&A may be appropriate, will be another area that we're continuing to focus. And then the organic components of it with our existing advisors and supporting them from a growth perspective of overall understanding the flow demographics and continuing to provide opportunity that preserves that the AUA with respect to their individual practices.

Benjamin Clouse

I would also add, this is Ben, that I think we're very focused on the transition from brokerage assets to advisory assets. We have, aside from a fourth quarter blip, historically been positive in the advisory assets flow. Although, we continue to work against the headwinds of clients exiting more brokerage based investment accounts.

Mac Sykes

Good morning, gentlemen.

Philip Sanders

Good morning.

Mac Sykes

I would just say one statement and then two quick questions. First, I would just say a nice progress in the repurchase program. I think since 2017, you reduced the share count by $7 million shares and 9%, so it's - and keeping the cash level. So I think you deserve more credit for that.

Could you just dive a little bit deeper into the recruiting aspect of wealth management? I mean how is the platform differentiated today versus the peers that you may be trying to recruit from? And then as you think about recruiting going forward, how important is improving the productivity number for the firm overall versus just trying to get more scale the platform? Thank you.

Shawn Mihal

Yeah. Good morning, Mac. This is Shawn. Yeah, on the recruiting front. Absolutely it is something that we are focused on and looking at the components of productivity, in comparison to scale is something that we will focus on as well. We are focused on the opportunities that will most be aligned to advisors that are looking to join a differentiated support model. So certainly as you look across the industry of the commoditized business model with association to broker-dealers and investment advisors, we feel that we've created a support model that is more unique and dynamic aligned to helping advisors grow their productivity.

So scale is an important component of it, productivity is as well. And we certainly don't want to sacrifice the productivity sides. Our intent is really to focus on those advisors that are already what we deem to be in the high performing type categories, having some experience, being in that neighborhood of over 125,000, driving towards 200,000, but where we can put them into our turnkey programs and help them really grow their practices and build them up to the higher levels of productivity.

So while there is in can be some impact as you recruit in that range. We are certainly focused on structure that we put in place that really helps those advisors grow their business.

From an overall model differentiating factor, we've implemented a number of initiatives in the technology space, which is one of those commodities type approaches that you have to compete in. But it's an area where we continue to invest, because we know that that's an area of focus that will continue to drive for the future.

And those other areas that really differentiate us throughout the industry. Wealth solutions group which is a dedicated advanced sales support team that we've implemented, in the course of November through fourth quarter going into the first quarter, which we've been standing up.

We've implemented the practice development group, which is focused on what comments you've heard about before; our Great Practice Solutions, GPS program, which is a turnkey program designed for coaching, as well as identifying those areas inside a practice for an advisor, where they need to focus to really bring their practice to a next level.

We've invested into a diamond service group, which is a higher level of concierge type service for those higher producing advisors. So really working to support that model, as well as our field leadership structure, which we reorganize, which is really dedicated to providing that day-to-day support to advisors in the field, so helping them from a growth perspective.

So something that's a little differentiated in the independent space where typically those types of services don't exist which will really help drive that productivity. We understand that scale is a component that we need to focus on, which we will be really focused on that aspect of recruiting and which we talked about earlier.

And we are driving those initiatives to work through the recruiting, particularly with a more competitive recruiting package. So a lot of opportunities, what we see here for the future as we lay the groundwork over the last few years from a product perspective another commoditized type of approach of what you need have on your platform.

But we have rolled out a number of initiatives in our products space particularly related to the advisory programs, which are not only just supporting an open architecture platform. but having a wide variety of also turnkey asset management programs that are available to advisors as well as they look to provide that opportunity around their practices that they can offload some of the investment management responsibilities while they focus on building client relationship.

So collectively total in the package we would build a more differentiated model in the independence space which will gives us an opportunity to continue to focus on growth.

Mac Sykes

Okay. Thank you.

Daniel Fannon

Thank you. Just wanted to follow up if you could talk about April at all in terms of if growth sales have picked up or any change in redemption activity many, color on the current quarter outside of the redemption on the institutional side of roughly $300 million so far in [indiscernible].

Philip Sanders

This is Phil. I'll start and if Amy wants to jump in. I don't think we've seen in total a significant change in the month of April, compared to what we experienced in the first quarter. We've seen a little as we mentioned in the prepared comments that outflows have remained a little bit elevated in international core in science and technology. And we've seen a moderation in the outflows, especially in emerging market side, so that's a positive.

We've seen some things come back to life a little bit towards the latter part of the month in terms of sales and less redemption, but overall I would say that the trends in the month of April are pretty consistent with what we have experienced in the first quarter, too early to call marked improvement in that regard.

And Amy, I don't know if there is anything to…

Amy Scupham

No. I think that's good. Thanks.

Daniel Fannon

Okay. Thank you.

Philip Sanders

Yeah.

Philip Sanders

Okay, everybody, no real closing real remarks. I appreciate you tuning in and we will catch up to you down the road. Thank you.

