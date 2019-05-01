Growth Concerns Continue To Dog Check Point

Although not my favorite idea in security software (having expressed preferences for Palo Alto (PANW) and CyberArk (CYBR) in the recent past), I thought Check Point (CHKP) looked undervalued back in January even allowing for the suboptimal growth profile of this security company. Shares rose better than 15% since that last update, though the post-earnings sell-off has cut that in half and left the shares lagging Palo Alto, Fortinet (FTNT), and CyberArk (by a wide margin) since then.

Once again the key concern around Check Point is whether the company can generate enough growth, particularly now that the company is clearly sacrificing margin to pursue growth. At today’s valuation, I’m pretty ambivalent about Check Point. I believe this company would/will fare better in an economic downturn due to its large, well-established legacy customer base, but it’s tough to make money long-term in low-growth software companies and I’m not sold on the idea that Check Point has a plan in place to drive a meaningful acceleration in growth, particularly when 2018 was a strong year for the sector and Check Point didn’t really participate.

Mixed First Quarter Results, With Billings The Main Issue

Check Point reported better than 4% revenue growth, which was fine relative to expectations. Product revenue was down almost 5%, marking seven straight weak quarters, while subscription revenue did grow 13% year-over-year. Gross margin was fairly stable, staying above 90%, as lower-margin product sales were a smaller part of the mix. Subscription gross margin did slip almost a point, though, and I’d keep an eye on that number in future quarters.

Operating income declined 2%, more or less in line expectations, but operating margin slipped below 50% for the first time in over 10 years as the company continues to increase SG&A spending in an attempt to drive better revenue growth.

Deferred revenue rose a little less than 13% for the quarter, but billings grew only a little more than 3%. On one hand, it’s well worth noting that the Street expected a relatively soft billings number, so there shouldn’t be anything surprising about it. On the other hand, this was still a pretty weak growth number in what is the easiest year-over-year comp in 2019, so the lack of a beat here is maybe not the strongest sign of reinvigorated growth.

A Modest Shift In Guidance, But Still Waiting For The Reignition

With management’s guidance for the second quarter, it basically looks like more of the full year’s growth is being shifted into the second half. Check Point is far from the only company fitting that profile (it’s commonplace in industrials now), and I’m not as concerned about that here as I’d be for some companies, but it doesn’t help the bull argument.

In the meantime, Check Point continues to look for an overhauled sales effort to drive better results. The company is still in the process of trying to shift the sales effort away from a more transaction-oriented philosophy to one more focused on “architectural sales” and more comprehensive business relationships. Infinity Total Protect is still an important part of that, but it is still a small part of the business (a single-digit percentage of sales) and not all customers have sounded overjoyed about this offering.

Check Point is also trying to address some legacy issues in its sales channel with its new Check Point Engage initiative with its channel partners. Time will tell if this makes a meaningful difference, but with Palo Alto recently shifting some of its sales focus, maybe there will be some incremental opportunities here.

In the meantime, several of the major players are trying to carve out refreshed identities to drive better sales execution. Fortinet has really been pushing the converged networking/security angle (SD-WAN), but I’m not completely convinced the products/solutions they’re offering are really strong enough to make that work. Palo Alto, on the other hand, is pushing a more familiar message that they offer the best platform and the only platform that a customer really needs. For its part, Check Point is not only trying to improve its sales intensity, but also talk up the capabilities of new sixth-gen offerings and recent additions like Infinity and Dome9 (which seems to have pretty solid customer interest).

The Outlook

I do like the new Maestro offering from Check Point, but I’m skeptical that it will be a big needle-mover for the company in terms of driving real growth acceleration. I likewise think ITP will take time to really make a major difference. I’m more bullish on Dome9 (cloud security), but it seems probable that Palo Alto will market hard against this offering.

With an inline quarter, I don’t see the need to change much in my model apart from some fine-tuning. The end result is a basically unchanged long-term revenue growth rate around 4% and a slightly lower adjusted free cash flow growth rate. Against a trailing long-term growth rate of more than 8%, I’m clearly not a super-bull on the prospects for Check Point’s sales efforts to drive sales growth to a higher level on a sustained basis. For that to happen, I believe Check Point would need to invest in or acquire more disruptive technology that goes against its traditional fast-follower philosophy. Not surprisingly, my fair values don’t change much either, and with the share price move since my last article, I see the prospective annualized return down more to the mid/high-single-digit level.

The Bottom Line

While Check Point has some annuity-like characteristics that create a valuation backstop, I don’t see enough upside here to be all that excited about the shares. A lot of names have shot up (CyberArk comes immediately to mind) and I suppose there could be a relative value argument here, particularly if the end-market (or stock market) turns, but I’d prefer to wait until the shares offer more upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.