Old Republic International: Long-Term Income Play Opportunity

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) last week reported another quarterly earnings beat and has now raised its dividend for 37 years. Shares are currently trading just above the $22 level. The stock has an interesting valuation at present. Old Republic International has earned $2.55 over the past four quarters. When we divide this number into the present share price, we get a price to earnings ratio of 8.77. This number is well behind the firm's 5-year average of 11.7. Definitely a good start.

However, investors many times have gotten stung by investing in a stock with a low P/E ratio. This is why we always look at the book, sales, and cash flow multiples to see if we are getting the same value in these areas. Presently, Old Republic is reporting a book multiple of 1.2, a sales multiple of 1.0, and a cash flow multiple of 9.0. These numbers are definitely in "value play" territory and come in at a nice discount to what the insurance industry is currently trading at.

Investing in a proven dividend growth stock at these type of valuations always interest us. Therefore, let's dive into Old Republic's dividend and discuss its stability, growth, and forward-looking trends.

Based off an annual payout of $0.80, Old Republic's yield currently comes in at 3.57%. Although shares have rallied aggressively over the past five years, Old Republic's average yield over the same time frame is only slightly over 4%. This is a good starting point as many investors use the dividend yield to try and get a read on how expensive or cheap the respective stock is.

With respect to dividend growth, we like to go back 5 years to see what the underlying trend is and to see if growth is keeping up with inflation. Old Republic's 5-year average annual dividend growth rate comes in at just under 2%. We would be looking for more here primarily for the preservation of our purchasing power. Growth rates such as these probably explain why Old Republic has been able to grow its dividend consecutively since 1982.

When we delve into the stability of the dividend by looking at the payout ratio, we can see that the dividend makes up approximately 45% of what the firm is expected to report in earnings this year. This number is right in the sweet spot for what we look for and it is good to see that the payout ratio continues to decline.

Although analysts who follow this stock expect growth both this year and next, the jury is still out for 2021 and beyond. The dividend will obviously come under pressure if earnings remain stagnant. What could alleviate this scenario though would be a strong balance sheet as it could be leveraged in the short term to keep that dividend growing.

At present, Old Republic reports an interest coverage of 11.38. Although there isn't an issue at present with operating profit covering debt on interest payments, this ratio has been declining since 2013. The debt to equity ratio though has been declining and comes in at a very attractive 0.19. Suffice it to say, the company's financials look to be on a solid footing and should not impede the dividend being paid even if an unexpected event were to arise.

If we look at a multi-year weekly chart, we can see that we have divergences on volume and momentum compared to price. Volume continues to increase alongside the share price and no buying momentum has been lost either as we can see from the RSI indicator. Taking this chart into account and coupling it with the firm's valuation, we would be projecting a bullish move from here.

Therefore, to conclude, the one issue we would have with Old Republic's dividend at present would be the growth rate. We have no issue with the stability of the payout and, as mentioned, the valuation looks attractive. Dividend aristocrats attract hordes of long-term investors primarily for their track records. One seems to have the opportunity here of picking one up at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.