FEMSA's First Quarter Was Messy, But Basically Positive

FEMSA missed top-line expectations and OXXO store comps came in a little light, but core profitability was better than expected and there's no sign of meaningful erosion at OXXO.

With the combination of a late Easter and the impact of new accounting standards (IFRS16), it was likely that FEMSA’s (FMX) first quarter was going to be messy relative to expectations, and so it was. Reported revenue was weaker than expected, but I’d argue core underlying trends remain strong. Although FEMSA management still has much to prove regarding the strategic expansion into pharmacies and fuel stations, the OXXO business still offers significant growth potential and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) seems to finally be on better footing.

The shares do not seem radically undervalued, but I do think they still offer some value and a way to add non-U.S. exposure through a very well-run Latin American consumer/retail company.

Messy Numbers, But Core Trends Seem Okay

FEMSA’s revenue grew a little less than 6% over the prior year, and a little less than 4% on an organic basis. Revenue missed expectations by about 3%, with some of the shortfall coming from the later timing of Easter – that wasn’t a surprising event, but modeling the calendar shift impacts can be difficult even for experienced analysts – and some from currency.

Coca-Cola FEMSA remains the largest contributor to FEMSA’s consolidated revenue, and revenue here was up about 5% as reported or 10% on a comp basis, with strong growth (up 14%) in South America and healthy growth (up 7%) in Mexico/Central America. Volume rose 1% on a comp basis, with sub-1% growth in Mexico/Central America (60% of volume) and over 9% growth in Brazil as the company’s strategic repositioning seems to be working. Gross margin eased 60bp on higher input costs, while EBITDA and operating income declined about 1%, though the latter was up 9% on the company-defined comp basis.

Core OXXO results were mixed. Total revenue growth of over 9% was driven by same-store sales growth of 3.2%. That was about 1.5% below expectations, and FEMSA had to deal both with the later Easter and a tougher year-ago comp. Gross margin improved by almost three points, with EBITDA and operating income up almost 13% and “organic” operating income growth of closer to 10%.

The pharmacy (“Health”) business was weaker, with overall revenue growth of a little more than 2% and same-store sales growth of just 1.3%. The comp miss here looked closer to 3%, and FEMSA was hurt in part by forex rates (the store base is spread across Mexico, Chile, and Colombia). Gross margin fell 100bp, EBITDA fell about 1%, and operating income fell about 4%.

The gas station business saw 2.5% revenue growth, but same-store contraction of 7.5% on a 17% decline in volume driven in part by a fuel supply disruption early in the quarter. Gross margin did improve almost two points, though, and EBITDA rose 19%, while operating income rose almost 18%.

All told, while FEMSA missed by about 3% on the top line, the company beat by a wide margin on the EBITDA line (a 13% beat), and by a smaller margin at the operating income line (1%). The EBITDA beat was helped in part by the new IFRS accounting rule, particularly given that a large percentage of OXXO stores (more than 85%) are leased.

The OXXO Opportunity Is An Energizer Bunny (It Just Keeps Going…)

FEMSA added another 234 stores in the quarter, bringing the total to over 18,200, but I don’t believe the business is close to saturated yet. Goldman Sachs analyst Luca Cipiccia did a great analysis recently of the store opportunity in Mexico, and made a pretty convincing case that Mexico could easily support around 30,000 OXXO stores.

While there is one OXXO store for every 2,700 people in the Northeast region of Mexico (Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas) and one for every 3,800 people in the Northwest (Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa), the concentration drops to one per 8,400 in the Southeast and one per 11,400 in the Southwest, and in major cities like Guadalajara and Mexico City, it’s about one per 9,000, with most of the competition being small mom-and-pop stores.

Said differently, about half of OXXO’s store footprint covers just 22% of the population, while the other half address 78% of the population. Remember, too, that FEMSA has driven significant gross margin and operating margin improvements at OXXO over the past decade and that’s without addressing the more concentrated population centers in its potential market.

Ongoing store expansion is just one opportunity for OXXO to grow. The company also continues to work on the in-store assortment. I mentioned the deal to bring ABInBev’s (BUD) Grupo Modelo products into the stores last time, and that agreement is not yet reflected in the results. OXXO also continues to expand its financial services; the company and Amazon (AMZN) announced an agreement earlier this month whereby OXXO stores will accept cash payments for Amazon. Although more fintech offerings will likely hurt the ticket numbers (they’re smaller transactions), they carry very high margins for OXXO, so why not continue to expand the offerings?

Coca-Cola FEMSA Better, But The Jury Is Still Out On Health

It seems to me that the improvement initiatives launched by Coca-Cola FEMSA are starting to have a more noticeable positive effect. There’s still a long way to go, and I wouldn’t say the company is out of the woods, but the arrow seems to be pointing up. Input costs will continue to be a headwind in 2019, but it seems like management has figured out Brazil and should be positioned to generate better results there. I’d also note that there’s flexibility here from a strategic standpoint; management sold the operations in the Philippines back to Coca-Cola (KO), but there are still some strategic options in Latin America.

As for the Health business … scale continues to be an issue. Analysts and investors have been expecting more scale-building deals here, but it would seem that management is being disciplined – a good thing in my view. On balance I think I’d prefer to see FEMSA focus on expanding OXXO into new markets (like Colombia, et al), but I’m not writing off the possibility that a scaled-up pharmacy operation can still be a meaningful positive contributor to FEMSA results down the road.

The Outlook

I haven’t changed my core assumptions all that much (mostly just fine-tuning/adjusting after earnings). I’m still looking for high single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth (around 8%), and low double-digit annualized FCF growth, with OXXO being the prime driver of the business and Coca-Cola FEMSA a little more of a “cash cow”.

The Bottom Line

I think FEMSA shares should probably trade somewhere in the range of $95 to $105, so I don’t think they’re radically undervalued now, but I still think they offer a respectable double-digit annualized return potential, as well as good exposure to Latin American consumer spending through a very well-run company with significant room left to grow.

