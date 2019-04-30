UGAZ: Mother Nature Offers A Rebound In The Short-Term

Despite my long-term bearish view on UGAZ, I expect the ETN to rebound in the coming week, thanks to deteriorating weather guidance.

Investment thesis

The Velocity Shares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) continues to linger close to its yearly lows, following an improving natural gas fundamental picture, driven by strong natural gas builds, ramping output, and deteriorating speculative positioning. Despite my long-term bearish view on the flammable complex, latest weather guidance brings tailwinds on UGAZ and its proxy, natural gas futures, that are likely to trigger a short-term recovery.

UGAZ - VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN

UGAZ is a tactical trading tool providing 3x exposure to its reference index, the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Excess Return Index. This ETN is not intended like a buy and hold investment, since returns can vary greatly from its initial exposure, given its compounding effect and excessive concentration on prompt month natural gas futures.

Besides, in terms of costs, UGAZ's offers an expense ratio of 1.65% and a 60-day average spread of 0.09%, which are slightly higher than its peer, BOIL. Nevertheless, the ETN copes with that with a greater gearing and vast liquidity.

Natural gas stocks

US natural gas stockpile continued to advance during the April 12-19 period, up 7.38% (w/w) to 1,339 Bcf, EIA shows. This second robust consecutive inventory build enables gas seasonality to improve significantly compared to last year level, establishing now in a surplus of 4.5% or 58 Bcf, but still remains in a deficit of 25% (w/w) to 445.2 Bcf. Despite that, the recent uptick in storage brings headwinds on UGAZ shares, and US gas supply rampup should continue to weigh on the complex.

On the supply-demand side, the balance deteriorates compared to last week. Aggregate supply advanced marginally, up 0.4% (w/w) to 94.9 Bcf/d, amid slightly accelerating marketed and dry production, up respectively 0.9% (w/w) to 100.9 Bcf/d and 0.7% (w/w) to 90 Bcf/d, which was partly offset by dipping net imports from Canada, down 3.9% (w/w) to 4.9 Bcf/d.

In the meantime, aggregate gas demand decreased moderately, down 6.5% (w/w) to 73 Bcf/d, following plunging residential and commercial needs, down 20.6% (w/w) to 15.8 Bcf/d and decelerating Mexican exports, down 11.1% to 4 Bcf/d. With a ramping gas output and weak seasonal gas demand, UGAZ's downside should persist and is unlikely to improve until summer start.

Speculative positioning

Latest Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) release by the CFTC on the April 16-23 period, shows a decrease in net speculative positioning, down 12.9% (w/w) to 60,595 net short contracts.

While the decrease eased compared to last week, this third consecutive dip is attributable to the same factors as last weeks. Indeed, short bets mainly drove this decline, declining 3% (w/w) to 295,529 contracts, but were partly offset by long accumulations, up 0.75% (w/w) to 237,934 contracts. With this decrease, UGAZ shares plunged 13.18% (w/w) to $22.53 per share. Going forward, net spec length should continue to weaken, amid fundamental catalysts' absence and spring-like temperatures.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning decrease eases (w/w), losing 202.35% or 16,091 contacts, whilst UGAZ's year-to-date decline accelerates, down 20.91% (w/w) to $31.7 per share.

Fundamental modifications

In my last note released on April 4, I expressed my bearish view on the natural gas market and its proxy UGAZ shares, following weak fundamentals and mild weather forecasts. Since then, UGAZ lost 17.25% to $24.85 per share.

Going forward, the gas backdrop remains weak, and nuclear capacity uptick should further weigh on the natural gas complex. Indeed, in the last days, nuclear outage dipped significantly, establishing in the lower historic range, which should significantly weigh on gas demand.

According to the latest National Weather Service weather guidance, temperatures intensify in the US, expected to get colder than normal in the Northeastern and slightly above normal in the West and Southeast. Consequently, these developments should somewhat sustain gas demand in the beginning of May. Nevertheless, natural gas demand is likely to remain weak, given spring-like temperatures, and further weigh on UGAZ shares.

The natural gas setting points towards further bearishness in the medium to long term, amid strong storage builds and dipping speculative positioning. However, the flammable complex is close to reaching yearly lows, putting the commodity into a positive setup sustained by colder-than-normal weather forecasts.

That being said, I expect a short-term appreciation on UGAZ shares, although my long-term view remains bearish.

