Rentals Vs. REITs: The Detailed Study Of Pros And Cons For The Average Investor

Below we discuss the pros and cons of both: REITs and rentals for the average investor.

The more difficult question to answer is HOW to invest in real estate?

Most people understand that they should invest in real estate, whether it's for income, long-term appreciation, diversification or even inflation protection.

Many investors who traditionally invested in rental properties do not trust - or bother to understand the stock market, while most investors who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with real estate.

This has led to very biased opinions on the topic of REITs vs. Rentals – with rental investors not giving REIT investments a fair shake and vice versa.

Recognizing that one is not necessarily better than the other; and that it depends from one investor to another, it’s not an “either/or” question and both approaches can work just fine. In this sense, the best approach to pick is mostly a question of:

Personal situation

Risk tolerance

Return objectives

Current valuations

I have myself worked on both sides of the fence, first as an analyst for a +$150 million private equity real estate investment firm, and later as a professional REIT analyst. I have invested a considerable portion of my net worth in both asset classes for years and believe to understand the pros and cons of both approaches.

To help you make your own decision, I seek to provide an objective study of the pros and cons of REITs vs. rentals based on my own experience.

source

We will break down this review according to the following key topic points:

Investment Risks Income Return Total Return Taxation Management Investor profile Conclusion

Rentals vs. REITs: Investment Risks

The definition of risk is very subjective, and its assessment will depend from one investor to another. REIT investors will tell you that rental properties require a lot of work, tenants may damage the property, rents will get unpaid, and that you could even get sued.

Rental investors, on the other hand, will tell you that stocks are extremely volatile, that you have little control, and that you are at the mercy of speculators who dictate short term market performance.

There's some truth to both of them and therefore it really comes down to your personal assessment of risk. Here's why I believe that rentals are riskier investments:

REITs are the clear winner here. The underlying asset is the same: Real estate. However, structured as a public REIT, investors enjoy wide diversification, only moderate leverage, liquidity, and professional management. By holding a well-diversified portfolio of REITs, investors have never lost money in the long run, but many concentrated rental investors file for bankruptcy each year.

Rental vs. REITs: Income Return

The comparison of the income return component is more complicated because:

REITs will generally invest in lower-yielding properties with higher growth profile.

REITs use less leverage than rental investors to reduce investment risk.

REITs also do not pay out all their cash flow to investors and will generally retain ~30% for future growth reinvestment.

REITs pay passive income, whereas rental investors must work for it or hire a property management company.

So, if you only look at the surface numbers and compare the average dividend yield of REITs with the average cash flow yield of a rental, there's no contest: The rental is the clear winner.

However, once you take the above factors into account, the differential becomes less meaningful.

Small-cap REITs (most comparable to rentals) currently trade at an 8% cash flow yield on average. This includes some overvalued, fairly valued, and some undervalued REITs. By being selective, at High Yield Landlord we have put together a diversified portfolio of 19 undervalued REITs that has a 10.42% cash flow yield with a low 68% payout ratio:

Source: High Yield Landlord Real-Money Portfolio

The 10.42% cash flow yield is after management cost and is achieved with only limited leverage at an estimated 36% LTV. Unless you live in a cheap market like Detroit or Cleveland, the rental investment is unlikely to reach the same cash flow yield with the same leverage and after all expenses.

As such, the winner in the income section is not so clear. My take is that it's about equal. But much more work is required on the rental side.

Rental vs. REITs: Total Returns

Historically, REITs have returned more than 11% per year. In comparison, private equity real estate investments returned just 7% on average, or a ~4% annual underperformance.

In other words, if you had a million dollars 25 years ago and invested it in REITs rather than in private equity real estate, you would have nearly two and half times more today. Interestingly, REITs crushed private peers with much lower average leverage, better diversification, a stronger focus on quality properties, and less risky strategies in general.

source

While this outcome may sound surprising at first, it's very much expected and even normal. There are real economic reasons why REITs outperform and why this outperformance is expected to continue.

Faster growth: REITs grow cash flow at a much greater rate thanks to better access to low cost capital, professional management and scale. Full cycle approach: Private investors take on way too much leverage – leading to exceptional returns in good times, and disastrous results in downturns. It's not uncommon for rental investors to use up to 80% leverage, whereas REITs are more conservative and use only 30% on average today. Economies of scale: Size brings cost down. Compare replacing 100 roofs vs. just one. Or walking into a bank as a multi-billion-dollar REIT vs. an individual investor. REITs are able to save costs on many fronts.

Rental investors will commonly tell you that they earn astronomical returns, often stating returns in the 20 to 30% range. This is nonsense and you should not let them seduce you with these misleading returns. Warren Buffett from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) became the richest man on earth by averaging about 20% per year, so believe me when I say that Rental investors do not average these returns consistently. Rental investors very commonly (1) underestimate costs, (2) overestimate returns, (3) do not look at returns over a full cycle.

Looking at another comparison of REITs vs. private Real Estate: The results are the same - REITs produce much greater total returns in the long run:

source

Rental vs. REITs: Taxation

When it comes to taxes, rental properties are more tax efficient than REIT investments. Rental investors can take depreciation starting on the first year, and by doing so, they can lower their "income" with a non-cash expense. Moreover, they also can deduct all the other property-related expenses, including interest from income. Exactly how much a rental investor pays in taxes will depend on a case-by-case basis, but many investors are often able to earn cash flow completely tax-free for many years.

REIT investors won't enjoy the same advantages of depreciation and may have greater tax burden, but they can use tax-deferred accounts.

The importance of taxation in the end depends from one investor to another, but it should not be major determinant factor for most investors.

Rental vs. REITs: Management

REITs are passive investments. Rentals are active investments. That already says it all. The management of rentals includes but is not limited to:

Finding good quality tenants: Advertising online, making house showings, running credit checks, assessing the tenant's integrity through interviews.

Legal work: Signing the lease, getting a deposit, setting up a limited liability company, finding a good lawyer for when the need comes.

Maintenance: Roofs will leak, toilets will get clogged, carpet will get stained, etc.

Contractors: Interview them, check any referrals, manage and control the work and cost.

Customer service: Tenants will call you at all time of the day and night. Some will be easier to handle, and some will be extremely picky and difficult. You will know what you got only once the lease is signed and the person moves in.

Financial stress: A rental investment is likely to represent a significant portion of our net worth, and it will cause financial stress whenever repairs come up, property taxes are raised, tenants do not pay their rent on time or at all, you get sued by tenants or contractors, banks require payments.

You get the point. This is not a passive investment and taking care of all of this work next to a full-time job can quickly become a burden that's simply not worth taking - regardless of how high the return may be. You can delegate some or all of it to a property manager, but you will still need to work, but now also pay a manager.

With REITs, once you have made your investment selection and built a diversified portfolio, you can take a buy and hold approach. Even better, you can hire professionals to help you select the best REITs of the moment at a very affordable price – when compared to what a property manager would cost you.

Rental vs. REITs: Investor Profile

Based on the above comparison, it does not take a genius to figure which asset class is preferable for the average investor. Rentals are much riskier, concentrated, highly leveraged, illiquid and work intensive investments – making them unsuitable to most investors.

While I believe that most investors would be better off investing in REITs rather than rentals - you may want to consider the latter if you fit in one of the below profiles.

You are entrepreneurial and have extra time

Managing properties takes time, expertise, and a lot of work in dealing with tenants and property upkeep. In many cases, owning rentals gets closer to operating a business rather than just collecting passive income from an investment. But if you have the time and the right mindset, this is just fine and may even prove to be enjoyable. Entrepreneurial investors also may find creative ways to create value and boost returns beyond rental income.

You distrust the financial market

Not everyone one is fit to investing in REITs. If you are one of these investors who panic over daily price fluctuation, rental properties may give you a sense of peace and stability.

Investing in REITs necessitates patience and emotional discipline. If you recognize that you have had poor success investing in stocks due to your emotional biases, you may have better success investing in private markets.

You could use some tax optimization

Private real estate has valuable tax benefits to certain specific people who may deduct all property-level expenses, plus depreciation and interest expenses. Especially the deduction of depreciation can prove to be valuable since it's a non-cash expense and properties tend to appreciate over time. The tax benefits depend on a case-by-base basis. In my personal case, I pay lower taxes investing in REITs than rentals for instance.

Conclusion: Rental Property vs. REIT investment

Whether you decide to invest in rentals or REITs, one thing is clear: You should invest in real estate.

Real estate (VNQ) has generated up to 4x higher total returns than the S&P 500 (SPY) from 1997 until 2016:

source

Even better, these superior returns were achieved along with higher income, diversification benefits and lower risk on average.

Overall here are the results of the rental vs. REIT contest:

I have presented ample evidence to why REITs are better than rental investments in most cases and I put my money where my mouth is.

The portfolio that we manage for High Yield Landlord has been funded with about 50% of my net worth and represents the 19 best opportunities out of ~200 REITs right now.

We like to say that managing rentals is a huge hassle, but analyzing REITs is no walk in the park either. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join us today before the price increase! CLICK HERE for Free Trial

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.