Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) CEO Ingvild Sæther on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ingvild Sæther - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jan Rune Steinsland - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Webber - Wells Fargo

Fotis Giannakoulis - Morgan Stanley

Now for opening remarks and introductions, I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingvild Sæther, Teekay Offshore Group's President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Before Ingvild begins, I would like to direct all participants to our website at teekayoffshore.com where you will find a copy of the first quarter 2019 earnings presentation. Ingvild and I will review this presentation during today's conference call.

Please allow me to remind you that our discussion today contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from results projected by those forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the first quarter 2019 earnings release and earnings presentation that are available on our website.

I will now turn the call over to Ingvild to begin.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you Jan Rune. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2019 earnings call. With me today I have Jan Rune Steinsland, CFO of Teekay Offshore Group.

Starting with slide 3. Our large and diversified portfolio of forward revenues stands at approximately $5.4 billion at the end of Q1 2019. This provides significant cash flow stability to Teekay Offshore, and this is before including any contract options or upside from oil price and production tariffs on certain FPSO contracts.

On top of this stable portfolio, we have additional upside to earnings from redeployment opportunities towards spot markets and improving market fundamentals. I would also like to underline the relatively low counterparty risk from working with a very strong customer base.

Turning to slide 4. In the first quarter 2019, Teekay Offshore delivered solid results both operationally and financially. We generated adjusted EBITDA of $188 million and the underlying business is basically performing in line with the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a very strong quarter.

The reduction in adjusted EBITDA of $101 million from the prior quarter is primarily driven by the absence of the $91 million Petrobras settlement realized in the fourth quarter, as well as a decrease of $6 million of a non-cash item.

We entered into a new six-year contract in our CoA segment this quarter, which confirms how our CoA portfolio continues to create value for our customers with flexibility and offsite security for closing pipeline.

During the first quarter, we agreed to a contract extension for up to three years for -- on the Piranema Spirit FPSO with Petrobras as previously announced and we saw significantly improved results from our towage segment driven by very high fleet utilization from our contract for the Kaombo Sul project in Angola. The project employed our vessels for approximately 380 days.

We also made good progress on the extensive 2019 financing and refinancing programs, including closing in April a new important $440 million long-term debt facility that will be used to finance our four LNG fuel shuttle tankers currently under construction at Samsung. We also yesterday closed a US$100 million FPSO refinancing.

I will now turn it over to Jan Rune to go over the financial results.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thanks Ingvild. Turning to slide 5. Adjusted EBITDA of $188 million was up $28 million compared to first quarter 2018 from higher earnings in all six business segments. Compared to fourth quarter 2018, adjusted EBITDA is down $101 million.

As Ingvild mentioned, this is primarily driven by the recognition of $91 million of revenue related to the Petrobras settlement in fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted for this and a non-cash item in the FPSO segment, we are basically in line with fourth quarter.

Our FPSO segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $94 million, down $14 million from the fourth quarter. $6 million of the decrease was attributable to lower amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit and it is the last quarter we have this non-cash item included in our P&L. The timing of certain maintenance bonuses, especially related to the Libra FPSO in the fourth quarter 2018 accounts for the majority of the remaining decrease.

Our Shuttle Tanker segment adjusted EBITDA came in at $67 million, basically in line with $69 million in the previous quarter, when we remove the impact of the Petrobras settlement related to the HiLoad DP unit that is in the shuttle segment.

In our FSO segment, adjusted EBITDA of $23 million was down $2 million, primarily explained by positive contract amendment under Randgrid FSO in the fourth quarter and fewer calendar days in the first quarter. Our long-distance towage segment generate adjusted EBITDA of $4 million, which improved by $5 million over the last quarter, driven by a 96% fleet utilization this quarter.

I will now turn the call back to Ingvild to cover our operating performance in more detail.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Jan Rune. Turning to slide 6. We continue to focus on securing charter contract extensions and new contracts for existing FPSO units. The contract extension with Petrobras is for up to three years for the Piranema Spirit FPSO. This extension came out of Petrobras, triggering their contractual extension option and allows production on the existing Brazilian field out to as late as early 2022.

Petrobras has a termination right with a 10-month advance notice that gives them flexibility based on what they decide to do with the field. The new contract is expected to improve adjusted EBITDA by $25 million in 2019, compared to decommissioning the unit and going into layoff mode.

We continue to monitor and work with Alpha in their efforts to list the remaining conditions precedent to close our conditional seven-year charter arrangement for the use of the Varg FPSO for the tedious oilfield development. We are concerned about the delay in getting oil conditions lifted and timing is becoming an issue.

The Ostras FPSO arrived in Namibia in March for a layout, while marketing it for both new contracts and a potential sale. Lastly, we note that operationally we had a strong quarter, with 99% commercial uptime for the units on contract.

Looking at slide 7. Our Shuttle Tanker segment delivered strong results this quarter, with 99% uptime for the TC and CoA shuttle tankers. In our CoA segment, which makes up about 30% of our shuttle fleet, we signed a new six-year contract with BP for the Lancaster field that will occupy 0.3 of the vessel with rates in line with our recent fixtures. Our fleet continues to have high and consistent utilization, confirming the tightness in this segment.

We are making good progress on our newbuildings and launched our first newbuilding the Aurora Spirit in late March 2019. The remaining vessels continued to be on time and on budget and we are looking forward to their delivery later this year throughout 2020 and the last vessel early in 2021. Total remaining CapEx for the six vessel newbuilds program is estimated at $664 million at the end of first quarter.

We have received two innovation awards for these groundbreaking vessels. The environmental footprint from these vessels are reduced by 50% compared to the vessels they are replacing, measured in CO2-equivalent emissions and bunker volume and cost is also reduced by 50%.

Turning to slide 8. Our FSO segment continues to generate strong and consistent results reflecting high uptime. In April, we sold the Pattani Spirit FSO for $16 million.

Moving to slide 9. We saw very strong operational and financial performance from our Towage segment, which has returned to profitability this quarter. This was a result of our large contract for Total's Kaombo Sul project in Angola, with five vessels performing mobilization and field inflation services for 380 days. While earning visibility is generally low at this segment, we expect to generate positive EBITDA for the full year 2019.

I will now turn it back to Jan Rune to go over our recent financing in more detail.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thanks, Ingvild. As you can see on slide 10, we've had a very busy quarter and we made good progress on our extensive 2019 finance and refinancing program. As previously announced, we secured financing on favorable terms for our first four shuttle tanker newbuilds with Canadian and Norwegian export credit agencies and commercial banks.

The facility carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.25% with a tenor up to 12 years and an average profile of 18 years. We are actually drawing the first $80 million under this facility today. We have also continued to work on the financing for the remaining two vessel newbuilds and we expect to close sale and leaseback transaction in the second quarter.

We are also progressing the refinancing of the $400 million outstanding balance of our shuttle tanker revolving credit facility with commercial banks. The new terms are at LIBOR plus 2.5% with a tenor of five years and probably most importantly this refinancing reduces our annual amortizations from about $100 million per year to about $54 million per year. The deal was substantially oversubscribed and is expected to close in May subject to customary documentation that is also progressing well.

And lastly, we have agreed with commercial banks terms to refinance the Piranema, Voyager and Varg FPSO with a $100 million revolving credit facility. We will be making a $35 million balloon payment on the existing financing to date and will draw $100 million of the new financing either today or later this week. The new facility will be reduced to $45 million over a three-year tenor bearing LIBOR plus 3%.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Jan Rune.

Turning to slide 11. We can see an improved offshore market. The increase in global oil prices has resulted in increased fleet cash flow for E&P companies and this is supporting renewed interest and investments in offshore production and logistics.

Turning to slide 12. You can see the increased activity is translating into new projects. In the FPSO market contract awards this year could be higher than at any time in the past five to seven years. In the North Sea, it's typically smaller fields where redeployments offer an attractive value proposition to the customers. In Brazil, it is typically newbuildings with high production capacity. Each of these new units for Brazil require, an investment of between US$1.5 billion and US$2 billion with up to 25-year contracts.

Turning to slide 13. With growing offshore oil production, we also see growing demand for shuttle tankers to move this production to shore. Several fields generating demand for shuttle tankers are currently in development in the North Sea and Brazil, with another 16 potential field developments being sanctioned by the end of 2020.

In addition to the growth in demand there is also replacement demand at approximately 40% of the existing DP2 fleet is retiring by 2025. The shuttle tanker market has always been very industrial in nature where most vessels are on long-term contracts and now reads both markets. With limited newbuilds to be delivered over the next few years, we continue to expect relatively strong demand and rates for our Shuttle Tanker segment.

Turning to slide 14, to conclude this presentation, I want to take the opportunity to remind you of our top business priorities in 2019; maintain safety standards and operational excellence; secure FPSO charter extensions and redeployments; increase profitability in existing business; execute contemplated financing initiatives; and strengthen balance sheet through delevering.

All of our new assets are operating well with high uptime and to the customer's satisfaction. As our customer are increasing their investment budget in our core markets being the North Sea and Brazil, we are quite optimistic about the opportunities that we expect to see for Teekay Offshore, the recent extension of the Piranema FPSO being one of those opportunities. As you all can see from the material, there is quite a lot going on in Teekay Offshore.

Operator, we are now available to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will take our first question from Michael Webber with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Michael Webber

Hey good morning guys. How are you?

Ingvild Sæther

Good morning Mike.

Michael Webber

Hey. Ingvild I wanted to start off with -- I wanted to actually go through some financing questions in the transaction we saw this morning, but I kind of first want to start off with your comment around the Varg which kind of cryptically kind of commenting the timing is becoming an issue. Can you expand on that a little bit in terms of the different factors in play there and what some of the repercussions around that may be?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes, we have been talking about the Cheviot's project for Varg for the last 12 months and we have been working hard to even longer to do all the preparations for that project and it's still a project that we very much would like to do.

We have all the execution plans ready for that. But as we talked about in the last couple of quarters there are still some financing conditions that needs to be lifted for us to proceed and we know that Alpha is still working very hard on that. But when we say that timing is becoming an issue, we need to see that fall into place in the next very short while.

Michael Webber

Right. I mean is the implication that you can either market it elsewhere? I guess maybe kind of frame up the context around the alternatives there and I guess yes just help us frame the context there? Is there marketing elsewhere I mean--

Ingvild Sæther

The base case is definitely that we want to do the project. And we are in mainly -- and the very close dialogue with the yard and the yard suppliers and with everyone involved in this project. But at some point, you need to get it over the finishing line and start the actual execution. We have a project team standing by and the yard has the big project team standing by and we need to get started.

So, that is really what I mean when I say timing is becoming an issue and -- that we need to get the execution underway and unless we are able to satisfy all the conditions then at some point, we will need to start to look at other alternatives for the assets.

Michael Webber

Okay. All right. No, I appreciate that. And maybe just turning to the refi work, there's some number of updates in here, but I guess you're going to actually lay out the entirety of -- I guess what the maturity schedule looks like today. So maybe inclusive, I guess of the FPSO refi that closed in April.

And then maybe I guess with and without the shuttle refi that needs to -- I guess maybe with and without the shuttle refi that needs to happen in May, can you kind of -- can you give us a ballpark on what your total amort and maturities would look like in 2019 versus your cash flow?

Jan Rune Steinsland

That was a more global question than I had prepared…

Michael Webber

Well, just the balance sheet, if I assume you get the shuttle tanker deal done right? What's your commitment then or your obligation for the rest of 2019?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Well, I think I'll just highlight that the shuttle call revolver has been a burden for us. It's been $600 million that is amortizing over six years with $100 million each year. And we're now cutting the $100 million back to $54 million. So that's a gain of $56 million per year or $30 million per quarter and that's a significant contribution. So I think that's a -- that's the main message.

And I think on the four newbuilds, we have a profile there of an average of 18 years, so that's close to the lifetime of the units, which is 20 years. And so we have a very good match there. And that's been in general an issue for us that's a very capital intensive industry that we have long-lived assets and we have also relatively long contracts and then we have financings that we have to -- that are amortizing quicker or have shorter tenors.

So all of this is stretching out and improving matching between us with lifetime and financing. And there's large -- on the move, so I think to go into what the total 2019 amort will be high? I don't really have that at hand but --so I'll have to do that -- we'll cover that another time.

Michael Webber

Well, no. Like you've incurred the debt obligation for the company, for the rest of 2019 even if we -- I mean we can include the shuttle refi or not right, but that's not a particularly nuanced or overtly detailed question. Just a vague number would be helpful.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yes. We'll come back to that on another opportunity to give a more overview on it when we've finalized our financing and refinancing program for the year. So we'll disclose more of that in the coming earnings calls. And as I mentioned, we have other things that we will close in second quarter too. So we'll provide a picture of that later on.

Michael Webber

So, I'll follow-up offline. Okay. And I guess just the deal this morning with Brookfield taking Teekay's remaining GPs today, fair warrants and the remaining equity pushes them closer to the 80% threshold. Does that impact the way you guys are going to go about handling the refi work that you'll give us a full picture on I guess at some point in a later date?

Jan Rune Steinsland

No. This transaction is quite new to management. So we have not taken any of the various motivations that Brookfield might have had for doing this transaction into account in any of our financing work.

Michael Webber

Okay. All right guys, thanks for the time.

Thank you. We will take our next question from Fotis Giannakoulis with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Yes. Hi, guys, thank you. I want to follow-up on Mike's question. We're pretty much trying to understand what kind of cross businesses do you have with Teekay Parent? What kind of functions are they performed by Teekay Parent? And if you will have to unwind completely this relationship and take on these functions, what would be the monetary impact for both sides?

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you, Fotis. Well, we are already 18 months into the -- since the transaction, the original transaction with Brookfield took place. And in this period we've had a -- we buy some shared services from the Teekay Group and at the same time we have been building up some more of the standalone functions like we have Jan Rune, for instance, being hired as the CFO.

So over that time we have built of CRO to be more as a standalone company, and then have the ability to operate in a standalone basis. Going forward, I expect that we will continue that kind of separation, but there might still be some shared services together with the Teekay Group and we know that that will be available for us if we should choose to do so.

Fotis Giannakoulis

And is this going to have any impact on your G&A? I understand that Teekay Parent has guided the reduction of its parent G&A. I was wondering, if this will have an impact on your G&A?

Jan Rune Steinsland

So, as Ingvild says, we're transferring certain service that we're today buying from Teekay Corp. to the in-house. And we don't see an increase in overall G&A based on that process.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Thank you. That's very helpful. And going a little bit more on the segments, you reported a very strong improvement on your anchor handlers on the towage business. Can you give us a little bit more color on that? How do you expect to be the run rate EBITDA for this segment?

And how important is this segment for you? Is there a possibility that you will divest this segment and redeploy this capital in the Shuttle Tanker business or the FPSO business, which seems to be more of a -- to have a greater importance for you?

Ingvild Sæther

Yes. I think the Kaombo Sul project which we just did in the quarter, really plays to the strength of ALP. Because there the customer require multiple vessels for different operations, such as towage and field installation. And we were able to use of the five vessels at the same time and for a total of 380 days. And there are basically not as many companies out there that can do such an extensive job with the towage vessels, the specialized towage vessels, with the CP and very high Bollard pull capability.

So we saw that and the towage segment went from minus one in Q4 to plus four in Q1. And that is in the market that is still quite, I would say -- well, still as best at the very early stages of recovery. So that points to some of the upside that we can see in this segment.

I don't think that we will see the same strong results in the -- in the rest of the quarters of the year, because it was driven by this big project, but I think it speaks to the upside that we will have from this segment when the market returns and activity picking up.

Whether this is a core segment for us or not, I think, we talked a bit about it last quarter as well. This is a niche segment and with very specialized vessels and at the moment we don't think we would get anywhere close to the value of these vessels if we were selling them. So we are excited about the segment, whether it will be core in TOO for the longer-term, depends on how the markets develop.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Thank you very much. One last question. Can you remind us what is the outstanding debt on the UMS? And if I'm not mistaken, this is due for repayment in the third quarter. Is there going to be any extension of that loan?

Jan Rune Steinsland

Yes. There is some $40-odd million outstanding on the Arendal Spirit and as you say there's a maturity coming up during the year and, yes, we'll have a look at that.

Fotis Giannakoulis

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Thank you. At this time there are no further questions. I will now turn the conference back over to Ingvild Sæther.

Ingvild Sæther

Thank you and thank you all for joining us today on this first quarter call for Teekay Offshore. Thank you.

Jan Rune Steinsland

Thank you.

