The bond market cares more about nominal GDP than real GDP.

Although rates have crept higher in the following days, the reaction to the GDP print was negative as it pertains to the opinion of the bond market.

After the Q1 GDP print, interest rates fell across the curve.

Why Did Rates Fall On The "Strong" GDP Print?

On Friday, the BEA released the Q1 GDP figures which widely beat consensus expectations, rising 3.2% quarter over quarter (QoQ).

Under the headline number revealed much weaker results than the top-line "beat" suggested which is why nominal interest rates fell across the curve and rate cut odds actually jumped after the print.

A few days later and rates across the curve have already moved on hundreds of new factors but let's take a look at why rates reacted to the report negatively.

In year over year terms, real GDP accelerated to a new cyclical high of 3.21%, a positive sign that made economic bulls rejoice.

Real GDP Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The BEA used what looks like an oddly low GDP deflator which makes the "real" figure appear stronger but this will get squared in the second and third revision so I don't suggest there is anything nefarious going on.

The bond market cares about growth and inflation or nominal growth. In year over year terms, nominal GDP growth decelerated 11 basis points to 5.10% and has declined for two consecutive quarters. This is the first reason that interest rates refuse to rise to the level that many strong economic bulls want; nominal growth is decelerating, not accelerating.

Nominal long-term interest rates, over a longer horizon, will typically move in the direction of the rate of change in nominal growth.

Nominal GDP Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If we look at just consumption, or about 70% of total GDP, in nominal terms, we see a 100 basis point deceleration from 5.18% to 4.18%. The bond market noticed that 70% of the economy is decelerating rather sharply and the other factors, (30% of the economy) are pushing growth higher.

Nominal Consumption Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If we go back to the real or inflation-adjusted figures for a moment and look at real final sales, or GDP minus inventory gains, we still see a year over year acceleration but not to a new cyclical high.

Real final sales growth moved higher from 2.59% to 2.74% but remains lower than the Q2 peak of 3.07%.

Real Final Sales Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

The same calculation, final sales (GDP minus inventory) but in nominal terms shows a 94 basis point deceleration over the past three quarters.

Underlying demand, growth excluding inventory (which ultimately nets to zero) has been decelerating since the summer of 2018.

Nominal Final Sales Growth Year over Year (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

Flipping back to real or inflation-adjusted figures one more time, we can see the QoQ breakdown of the 3.2% headline GDP print.

Consumption growth was only 1.2% in real terms and durable goods consumption growth printed down 5.3% QoQ, the worst reading since the great recession.

Residential fixed investment (housing) was also lower.

Real GDP Breakdown QoQ Annualized Rate (%):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

If we look at the contributions to GDP, we can see that inventory + government spending added 1.06% of the 3.2% number and net exports added another 1.03%.

If we total inventory, government spending, and net exports, that accounts for 65% of the gain in Q1 GDP.

Real GDP Breakdown (Contributions To Headline Rate):

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

As a result of a broad deceleration in nominal figures, the bond market lowered interest rates after the report.

Interest rates have crept higher in the past few days but still sit at just 2.96% on the 30-year Treasury rate, nearly the same level as they were at the end of December at the height of the stock market meltdown.

For long-term interest rates to rise materially, and for a sustained period of time (12 months), nominal growth (inflation + growth) needs to accelerate.

30-Year Treasury Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If you are in the camp that suggests nGDP growth will accelerate through the end of 2019, then long-term rates should rise.

If we continue to see decelerations in nGDP growth, long-term interest rates shouldn't be expected to move materially higher for a sustained period of time.

Given that 70% of the economy, looking at real or nominal figures, was weak, and a majority of growth is being pushed higher by a minority share of gross domestic output, factors that tend to oscillate strongly, the base case should be for continued decelerations in nominal growth.

Identifying Economic Inflection Points EPB Macro Research uses composite leading indicators and a wide range of economic data to properly prepare for inflection points in the economic cycle. The most opportunity and the largest changes in asset prices occur during positive and negative economic cycle inflection points. The consensus is consistently offsides at major turning points. Learn where the economic cycle is going and what that means for your portfolio with a no-risk 14-day free trial of EPB Macro Research. Click Here To Get Started For Free

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.