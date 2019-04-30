Why Amarin Is Stuck In A Trading Range

Shares of Amarin (AMRN) are trading in a relatively narrow range since the start of 2019 and the buyout rumor-induced rally (which happened at roughly the same time biotech stocks started to trend higher). Since then, we've seen another buyout rumor in February (Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was rumored to be the potential suitor in January and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in February), the company presenting more positive data and Vascepa being added to American Diabetes Association ('ADA') guidelines. On top of that, Vascepa prescriptions are making new highs almost every week. And yet, that was not enough for the stock to trade higher and make new 52-week highs. In this article, I summarize the recent developments and lay out the potential reasons why the stock hasn't made progress in the last few months.

Everything is going the right way, but it looks like the market needs more

As I mentioned in the introduction, everything is going the right way for Amarin so far in 2019:

The company handily beat Q4 revenue estimates and provided what I believe is very conservative 2019 revenue guidance of $350 million, which translates to 50%+ Y/Y growth and which represents acceleration from 26% growth in 2018.

The company presented additional REDUCE-IT results at ACC in March, showing Vascepa has achieved a 30% risk reduction in total cardiovascular events (including subsequent events).

Vascepa was added to ADA guidelines in late March, a pleasant surprise as the ADA embraced Vascepa before label expansion to include REDUCE-IT data.

The company submitted the sNDA to the FDA for Vascepa's label expansion in late March.

Vascepa prescriptions are growing rapidly, and I estimate that the current annualized net sales run rate is in excess of $350 million.

On top of all the positive developments, Amarin has been the subject of two buyout rumors in the first quarter - Pfizer in January and Novartis in February. So, why are we not seeing the stock make new 52-week highs? While I don't know the exact reason or reasons, I will try to answer that question with a couple of points and risks to the thesis (in no particular order).

1. Investors are not entirely happy with Vascepa's prescription growth. Amarin did its best to temper investors' expectations when it guided for $350 million in net sales for 2019, and so far, sales are tracking handily above that level. The first quarter of the year is the most challenging for pharmaceutical products, and especially for products like Vascepa, where patients can ration capsules or skip a prescription or two early in the year to cope with insurance deductible resets. And despite that, Vascepa is delivering robust prescription growth which I believe will accelerate in the following weeks and months.

The initial drivers for Vascepa's growth acceleration were the REDUCE-IT results in late September 2018 and the publication of results in early November 2018. The additional driver in early 2019 was the sales force expansion - from 150 to 400 people. And, of course, all the above drivers I mentioned are not one-time boosters of growth, they have long tails, but we can't really quantify the impact of each separately. I believe the recently published additional data showing Vascepa has an even more pronounced impact on subsequent cardiovascular events, and its addition to ADA guidelines will provide an additional boost to prescription growth in the following weeks and months.

Going forward, we should see additional waves of growth acceleration:

Sales force productivity ramp up . It takes time for new reps to become fully productive and it also takes time and effort to convince physicians to start writing more prescriptions (it takes more than a few visits on average to really make an impact). I believe this impact will be more pronounced in the second half of the year.

. It takes time for new reps to become fully productive and it also takes time and effort to convince physicians to start writing more prescriptions (it takes more than a few visits on average to really make an impact). I believe this impact will be more pronounced in the second half of the year. Label expansion . I believe the FDA will grant Priority Review to Vascepa and that approval may come as early as September 2019 (and if not, we wait until January 2020). I believe this will be a trigger for additional sales force expansion, and more importantly, the launch of a DTC (direct-to-consumer) campaign . I think label expansion is by far the most significant catalyst for Vascepa's prescription growth acceleration because it will allow the company to launch the mentioned DTC campaign and as the company's reps will have more freedom to discuss the results with physicians and to more aggressively promote Vascepa's REDUCE-IT-based benefits.

. I believe the FDA will grant Priority Review to Vascepa and that approval may come as early as September 2019 (and if not, we wait until January 2020). I believe this will be a trigger for additional sales force expansion, and more importantly, the launch of a . I think label expansion is by far the most significant catalyst for Vascepa's prescription growth acceleration because it will allow the company to launch the mentioned DTC campaign and as the company's reps will have more freedom to discuss the results with physicians and to more aggressively promote Vascepa's REDUCE-IT-based benefits. Improved coverage . REDUCE-IT results were presented too late in 2018 to make a significant impact on 2019 formularies, but I expect significant coverage improvements in 2020 and I don't think those improvements are gated by the lack of REDUCE-IT data in the label, though I do expect some plans to stick to the label before improving Vascepa's coverage status (which means we should see additionally improved coverage in the 2021 coverage cycle).

. REDUCE-IT results were presented too late in 2018 to make a significant impact on 2019 formularies, but I expect significant coverage improvements in 2020 and I don't think those improvements are gated by the lack of REDUCE-IT data in the label, though I do expect some plans to stick to the label before improving Vascepa's coverage status (which means we should see additionally improved coverage in the 2021 coverage cycle). Additional REDUCE-IT data publication in the following quarters and years should continue to make an impact on Vascepa's prescription growth.

It is possible that investors are not fully satisfied with Vascepa's prescription growth to date, but we are still in the very early stages of growth and I don't have any concerns regarding the execution of Vascepa's long-term potential.

2. The FDA may not approve the sNDA. The mineral oil issue may pop up in the review or the AdCom if the FDA decides to hold a meeting prior to the PDUFA date. This issue has been debated to death last year, and while it is likely to get mentioned, I don't think it is going to lead to an FDA rejection. However, it is possible that some investors are not as convinced as I am, so, it is possible that this is part of the negative narrative keeping the stock in the mentioned range over the last few months despite all the good news coming out.

3. Exclusivity issue - lawsuits against generic manufacturers. This is not new and litigation has been ongoing even before REDUCE-IT results were announced, but this is by far the biggest risk to the long thesis on Amarin because if Amarin loses in court and Vascepa goes generic, this is effectively a thesis killer. I see that as unlikely given the number of issued patents Amarin has. Teva (NYSE:TEVA) seems to agree and has decided to settle with Amarin - the settlement allows Teva to launch a generic Vascepa in August 2029 and there are two filers left (West-Ward Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)). I do not think this is a major concern for investors or a point the shorts are aiming at because the company's valuation would be much lower if there was a major risk of the company main and only asset going generic in 2020 or 2021.

4. Good news already priced in. This is another possibility and a plausible one and we may need more positive developments to push the share price higher. Some of the points above could be a catalyst for the stock in the following months:

Priority Review for Vascepa and sNDA approval in September 2019.

A settlement with one or both remaining generic filers.

Upward bend of Vascepa's prescription growth trajectory in the following months.

5. Large gains take time to get digested. After all, the stock is up more than 500% since late September 2018 and this is another plausible reason for the stock being stuck in a range for several months.

6. Disappointed short-term speculators. This is likely a source of excess supply - buyout rumor-motivated speculators are probably net sellers over the last two months.

7. Biotech stocks have been in consolidation mode since early March. This is probably one of the more important reasons Amarin has not traded higher in the last two months. However, given the number of positive updates, I think Amarin should have outperformed IBB during that period. Instead, Amarin has actually underperformed IBB since March - IBB is down 7.7% from its early March high while Amarin is down 17%.

Overall, I don't see reasons investors should be concerned with the lack of upside movements over the last few months.

Conclusion

There are several reasons for Amarin being stuck in a range over the last few months, and we may need more positive developments to break out of that range. A stock cannot go up all the time and we've already seen it rise significantly since REDUCE-IT results were published in September 2018. Sometimes it just takes time for the stock to digest its prior large gains. Amarin is well capitalized to execute going forward ($249 million in cash and equivalents at the end of 2018 and cash burn should decline rapidly as Vascepa sales growth accelerates in the following quarters) and it remains my largest holding and my confidence in its long-term growth prospects remain intact.

