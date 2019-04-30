IBM Announces Small Dividend Raise

Back in February, I discussed why I thought we would see a smaller than normal dividend raise from technology giant IBM (IBM) this year. I saw the company looking to potentially save a little cash as it will also suspend its buyback for a few years thanks to the pending Red Hat (RHT) purchase. On Tuesday morning we got the dividend raise, and it turned out to be exactly what I was expecting.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share, which is a nickel per share increase from the prior amount. As the press release details, this is the 24th year in a row where the payout was increased, and the firm has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916. The chart below shows a history of the dividend since the financial crisis. The chart values represent the increase for that given year, so for example, the raise to $6.48 annually comes in as the "2019" year, but the company will only pay out three times at that raised amount during the year.

(Source: IBM financial information page)

Coming out of the financial crisis, there were 7 straight years where the dividend was raised by double digits, percentage wise. The last four years have seen a bit less, with the percentage being smaller and smaller as seen in the chart below. This year's raise came in at less than 3.2%, not even matching last year's 4.7% which itself was the smallest in quite a while.

Interestingly enough, there will be those who see this new dividend level as a bit of a disappointment. Bloomberg was calling for a hike to $1.64 per quarter, and perhaps given the reduction in the share count over the past year, the company could have done more. From February 2018 to 2019, the share count came down by 3.4%, so using that figure, the total amount of cash dividend payments could actually decrease over the prior year period since this year's raise was less than 3.2%.

As I've discussed many times recently, the more than $30 billion deal to purchase Red Hat was going to impact capital returns. IBM announced a two year buyback suspension starting next year, and this smaller payout increase adds into that narrative. It didn't help that the most recent earnings report was a bit lackluster, as a stronger dollar continues to hurt the company's top line. Assuming the Red Hat deal closes later this year as expected, IBM will have a lot more debt on its hands and thus some cash preservation is needed.

In the end, IBM raised its dividend by 5 cents per share per quarter, which is exactly what I figured. Reducing the share count helped to drive the dividend increase, but the payout jump was limited thanks to the pending Red Hat deal. IBM shares are a great income generator yielding nearly 4.7% currently, but investors would like to see the stock do a bit better than it has compared to the overall market in recent years. It wouldn't surprise me if the dividend sees even smaller growth the next couple of years as the company looks to get the balance sheet back on track (assuming Red Hat deal is completed).

