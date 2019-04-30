Libbey's (LBY) CEO Mike Bauer on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Chris Noe

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Libbey’s press release and supplemental financials were distributed last night and are available on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section. The replay of today’s live call will be provided on our website later today and will be available for the next seven days. We have also provided a set of slides which will enhance our talking points, and those may be found on our website at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Mike Bauer, our Chief Executive Officer; Jim Burmeister, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Mike Lindsey, our Vice President and Corporate Controller. After our prepared remarks, we will turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

I would now like to turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Mike Bauer, for his opening remarks. Mike?

Mike Bauer

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. Since joining Libbey in late March, I’ve been focused on learning the business and getting to know the people and the culture. I’ve also had the opportunity to meet with a handful of customers, channel partners and end users. It’s early days for me, but I’m incredibly excited about the talent in the organization and the opportunities that lie ahead. The investments we’ve made in customer service, e-commerce, new products and ERP are paying dividends and position as well to further leverage and expand our leading market position.

Let me share a few key observations on Q1. From an external perspective, market conditions for U.S. food service were impacted by the extreme weather conditions we saw in February and the lingering effects of the government shutdown. Both of which impacted restaurant traffic during the quarter. In addition, currency especially a weaker euro at an unfavorable impact on a reported net sales. Despite these headwinds and the ongoing intense competitive environment in which we operate, our USC region delivered low single digit growth, which was offset by net sales declines in our EMEA and Latin America regions.

As a result, our consolidated reported net sales for the quarter declined 3.8% or 2.1% on a constant currency basis. Importantly, during the quarter, we also saw consolidated gross profit margins expand 90 basis points versus Q1 of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.7 million, which was in line with our expectations.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jim Burmeister, who will provide deeper review of the first quarter results. Jim?

Jim Burmeister

Thanks, Mike and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As Mike mentioned, our results this quarter were in line with our expectations even with the headwinds of unfavorable weather in the U.S. and uncertainty in the European and Latin American economies.

These pressures challenged our top line performance in the quarter and led to a 3.8% year-over-year decline in revenues. However, improved pricing, lower depreciation and the solid operational execution across our footprint enabled us to deliver a 90 basis point improvement in gross profit margin over the year-over-year, and an absolute increase in dollars of gross profit. Our adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.7 million, which was down from the $11.9 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

We experienced higher healthcare costs in the quarter, which are driven by a few larger claims that came in during the back half of the quarter and were much harder than our annualized full year projections and run rate. In addition, we experienced higher external warehousing cost in the quarter driven by increased levels of inventory, which we are beginning to work down in Q2. The sum of these two items totaled to around $1 million compared to the prior year.

Our full year expectations for these cost elements have not changed and we are maintaining our previously provided full your guidance. Libbey’s competitive and financial position remains strong, although we are obviously not immune to the macro issues currently challenging our broader competitive economic environment. As Mike highlighted, the government shutdown early in the quarter combined with the unusually severe weather experienced across the country and impacted our USC region and resulted in weaker restaurant traffic numbers during the quarter. Black Box reported a 3.7% traffic decrease for the month of February alone, the lowest dip in almost a year and a half.

Now on full quarter 2019, we continue to execute our creating momentum strategy. Our important component – an important component of this strategy is the continued advancement of our e-commerce platform. E-commerce sales represented approximately 13% of the US and Canada’s total retail sales, which drove an 11% increase overall in the retail channel year-over-year. This is the largest improvement we have delivered in the U.S. retail since the initiative was started and it helps us turn around the stated decline we have experienced in the years prior.

Additionally, new products which we define as tax introduced within the previous 36 months contributed approximately $12.5 million of sales or 7.1% of net sales during the first quarter. The impacts we are seeing in the revenue from e-commerce and innovation from our new product introductions are demonstrating the benefits of our commitment to executing against our strategy.

Our competitors continue to face significant financial and operational challenges, which reinforces our focus and commitment on providing our customers with exceptional service and security of supply in addition to it’s strong new product offerings. Service has proven time and time again to be a key differentiator when customers are making purchasing decisions. We are delivering outstanding service every single day and our on-time and in-full metric or OTIF continues to remain strong and well above 90%. Our commitment to an industry leading service standard will help us continue to execute our strategy and deliver growth and drive towards an additional operational efficiencies with the implementation of our ERP system.

Turning to Slide 5, let’s spend a few minutes discussing this year’s International Housewares Show that took place in Chicago towards the end of the first quarter. At the show we introduced over 135 new products, which continues to reinforce our commitment to driving growth through innovation of new products for our consumers. We introduced 60 new shapes into the beverageware category and we highlighted a new line of improved lids and features for our bakeware and storageware products, which are based on consumer insights and focus group research.

We also continued to rollout products for our floral and candle categories that reflect the latest trends, textures and patterns as well as stackable options for our beverageware and storage products. Overall, our team let me the show how they encourage by our customer’s responses. It was clear that the intense focus we’ve had our new product development over the last few years is positioning us for long term success.

Turning to Slide 6, you’ll see additional details on the performance of our e-commerce platform in the first quarter. During the quarter, our e-commerce sales represented approximately 13% of retail sales for the U.S. and Canada, an increase of 39% versus the first quarter last year. This demonstrates our continued progress towards our long term target of 20%. We were very pleased with our nearly 100% on-time shipping record, while our orders fulfilled through our third-party logistics providers.

Late in the quarter, we extended our newly created healthcare product line called Intuitive Dining to include product selection specifically designed for our e-commerce platform. You may remember that we launched this product line in our foodservice channel back in the fall of 2018. With this move, we are extending the launch into our retail channel.

The secondary launch enables us to market to an aging population and their caregivers, who may still be living at home and that has specific physical needs requiring adaptive dinning products. Over 25 skews of our Intuitive Dining line are now available through our e-commerce platform.

Turning to Slide 7, I’ll begin with a review of our first quarter results. Net sales came in at $175 million, compared to $181.9 million for the first quarter of last year, a decrease of 3.8% year-over-year. Excluding $3.2 million of negative currency impacts, net sales were down 2.1%.

Gross profit increased during the first quarter by about 1% coming in at $34 million, compared to $33.7 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved by 90 basis points, a 19.4% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 18.5% last year. Lower depreciation and amortization and improved sales prices and product mix will lead to the improvement versus prior year.

In addition, we have improved our excess and obsolete inventory management, which led to lower inventory reserves being taken year-over-year. This is partially offset by higher shipping and storage costs as well as higher utility costs in our Latin America region.

First quarter selling, general and administrative expense was $32.6 million, compared to $31.5 million in the prior year. This increase is primarily due to higher benefit in the labor related costs and costs related to our ERP deployment. Interest expense for the quarter was $5.6 million, an increase from $5.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was attributable to higher variable rate interest rates and increased utilization of our ABL credit facility.

The company recorded a tax benefit of $1.3 million in the first quarter, compared to a benefit of $2.1 million in the same period in 2018. Cash taxes paid during the first quarter of 2019 and 2018 were approximately $1.2 million and $1.1 million respectively. For the quarter, we’ve recorded a net loss of $4.5 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $3 million in the first quarter of 2018.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in Table 1 of our press release was $9.79 million, compared to $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter was 5.6% compared to 6.6% in the first quarter last year.

We have been actively managing our trade working capital, which we define as inventories and accounts receivable less accounts payable. During the first quarter, trade working capital increased by $15.2 million to a quarter-end balance of $216.4 million driven by normal seasonality of our business. This compares with $215.9 million at March 31, 2018.

Higher inventories were partially offset by lower accounts receivable and higher accounts payable. We continue to balance inventory with the improved service levels that were achieved throughout 2018. We are committed to lowering our finished goods inventory throughout 2019, we’ll maintain these improved service standards.

During the quarter, capital expenditures were $10.4 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q1 2018. Depreciation and amortization expense was $9.9 million, compared to $11.9 million in the same period last year. We had available capacity of $46.4 million under ABL credit facility as of March 31, 2019. The $45 million drawn in loans outstanding and cash on hand of $50 million.

Moving to Slide 8, I’ll provide a more detailed review of each of our reporting segments. In the U.S., and Canada, first quarter net sales were $109.9 million, compared to a $107.9 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 1.8%. The increase was driven by improved price and product mix in our foodservice and retail channels. This was partially offset by unfavorable channel mix as well as lower unit volumes.

First quarter net sales in Latin America were at $30.4 million, compared to $34.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 11.5%. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased by 10%. Results in the quarter were driven lower by lower volumes in retail and business-to-business channels. Export sales to other Latin American countries showed weakness during the quarter as broader markets in the region where softening during – versus 2018. Part of the sales reduction was offset by selling of richer mix of higher margin products.

In our Europe, Middle East and Africa segment, net sales were $28 million in the quarter, compared to $32.2 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 13%. Excluding the impact of currency, net sales decreased 6.1%. Net sales in the quarter were lower primarily as a result of lower volumes in the business-to-business channels and retail channels. This is partially offset by improved price and product mix. Currency had a $2.3 million unfavorable impact on results during the quarter. And the 2018 comparison period was partially – was part of our record first half for EMEA.

In other, which primarily represents our operations in Asia Pacific, net sales were down roughly $800,000 or 10.5% in the quarter. Currency had a substantial impact during the quarter as sales were down 5.4% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

Turning back to the consolidated company results, Slide 9 walks through the adjusted EBITDA performance impacts for the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, compared to a $11.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Our first quarter 2019 results were impacted by higher shipping and storage cost on the year-over-year basis. Increased freight and warehousing, we’re expected in the quarter as we continue to build out our e-commerce capabilities and to get to work down our elevated inventory levels. Higher benefits expenses and unfavorable utility costs also weighed on this quarter’s results. This is partially offset by favorable sales margins, in addition to the lower inventory reserve that I mentioned earlier.

The impact of downtime our results were somewhere year-over-year as we had rebuilds of two smaller furnaces in the quarter, compared to one large rebuild in the first quarter of 2018. And so number of these factors were timing related in terms of their impact on the quarter, route to our future – full year forecast. Our overall performance at this time is still turning in line with our expectations, as we communicated in the beginning of the year.

We continue to forecast net sales for the full year of 2019 to increase in the low single digits compared to 2018 on the U.S. GAAP basis. Our adjusted EBITDA margin forecast for the range of 8.5% to 10% and we expect capital expenditures to be in the range of $35 million to $40 million. SG&A as a percent of sales is expected to be around 16%.

In the planning perspective, we do not expect the macro environment nor the competitive landscape to do us any favors. Additionally, we are not forecasting – repeated the favorable currency impacts that we had in the second quarter of 2018. While April’s results are trending with our expectations, we were keeping very careful watch on the external environment and we’re ready to adjust our business plan as needed.

Our focus is on what we can control and continue to make progress against our strategic initiatives, designed to maintain and grow our foothold as the strongest players in the global tableware industry. We remain committed to the execution against these key strategic initiatives and driving cash earnings through a disciplined approach.

Under Mike’s guidance and leadership, Libbey will continue to adopt and develop differentiated products for our customers, allowing our business to realize improved margins, while continuing to explore new opportunities for our business.

With that, we’ll now open the call for questions. Christine?

Lee Jagoda

Good morning.

Jim Burmeister

Good morning, Lee.

Mike Bauer

Hi, Lee.

Lee Jagoda

How are you? So just starting with the ERP implementation, can you talk about the ERP expense that was in SG&A and then the ERP that was capitalized in the – in terms of CapEx and how we should think about that trending throughout this year?

Jim Burmeister

Hi, Lee, this is Jim. We haven’t broken out specifically in the quarterly results. I think, if you look back though that what we discussed in the past, we expect the full year spend this year to be around $8 million with about a 50% split being capitalized. If you look at our Q, when we file it though or we would like to note that the change in accounting rules around cloud-based systems is going to put that into an operating bucket for amortization versus as the CapEx line. And we can talk more offline about how that flows through the cash flow statement, but I do want to highlight that.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then, within SGNA, was there any meaningful – if for the CEO transition in Q1?

Jim Burmeister

No.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. So then just switching to gross margins, would you expect the Q1 gross margin to represent sort of the low point for fiscal 2019? And to the extent you have planned downtime in Q2 to drive some more inventory out, what kind of sequential margin improvement is reasonable to assume?

Jim Burmeister

You know sitting here daily I think directionally that’s correct. I don’t know if it’s the answer is that as we’ve said, as market conditions play out, we’re going to be responsible about driving cash earnings. And to the extent that we further in additional downtime to manage inventories appropriately that could have impacted some.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then can you talk about sort of the demand environment in both Europe and Latin America. And then maybe comment a little more on the competitive dynamic given Durbor’s news yesterday.

Jim Burmeister

Yes. Thank you for bringing that up. Start first with Europe, as you mentioned, Durobor, one of the competitors we’ve talked about a few times in the past. It’s the last remaining glass tableware manufacturer in Belgium, announced last night that they are going into bankruptcy again. We watched that cautiously because that doesn’t always mean that it never rises up again, but it is encouraging at least for our standpoint though, we hate to see that happen to anybody. But from our standpoint, it does point to potential upsides in our demand. And so far we’re not hearing about any other stirrings of somebody else coming into to revamp that business. So while we’ve seen a broader cautiousness in Europe, part of a general turn across the region, part of it is as Brexit uncertainty continues, Durobor is stepping down, that gives us a chance to have some upside in back half of the year.

In Latin America, I think we’re seeing a mix of cautious demand in Mexico. We have, we saw some softness also from South America and Central America with some of the unrest going on there that said some timing of certain programs also in the quarter, those numbers make a big move in that size of the region. So we’re still again looking towards what we expected and I think we’re in on track.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. I’ll hop back in queue.

Jim Burmeister

Great. Thanks.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to start with talking about the U.S. segment. You saw a notable improvement in profitability, which I think was impressive given that your foodservice segment was down on a sales basis. Could you just talk about the drivers of that? You did see growth in retail and B2B in that business segment. But you also saw 450 basis point improvement in your EBIT margin. Can you just talk about the drivers of that and how we should be thinking about that moving forward?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. Thanks, Jeremy. It was couple of – yes, we unpacked, it was a couple of key drivers, especially for the USC. First as you mentioned, within the region, we saw growth in sales, which was great to see. Although, we still see pressure on the foodservice space. Our retail business is coming back. It’s good to see, get a good jump, double digits versus prior year, which has been a long time since we’ve seen that kind of improvement after many years of decline before we started down on our e-commerce path.

Also we’re getting good traction in business-to-business. So when we talked about that in the past, things that are a nice long runs, palletized product, low handling that help drive performance. The other factor we would also point out irrationally, because last year, as I mentioned in my prepared remarks in a large rebuild of furnace here in Toledo. This year in Q1, we had two smaller furnaces rebuilt in Mexico, which drove that downtime in Latin America but not in the U.S., so that’s a big pickup as well.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then, I want to kind of think about expectations here. The timing of which – the commentary I think around Q2 you noted you’re not likely to see any kind of currency benefit in the second quarter. You had a pretty strong Q2 last year. So clearly, your top is flat for the year. But I think based on your guidance that you’re reiterating, it sounds like you’re implying, our expectations for flat to negative sales here in Q2, which would imply a pretty healthy pickup, to kind of 3% to 5% pickup in the back half of the year to get to your guidance range. Can you just talk about, one is that expectation around Q2 appropriate? And then secondly, what gives the confidence on visibility in the back half of the year?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. I think Jeremy rain up good points around it, but the comps for last year on a quarterly basis definitely skewed towards big front half and then bleeding off in the back half. And we’re looking at a much more metered approach and have some great high comps in the front half of this year. You saw our results which were in line with what we expected, but Q1 was off of last year. And I think your commentary around Q2 was directionally correct. The back half of last year was definitely a much easier comp and we look at the programs and things we have in place in large customers. Again, returning back to maintaining the guidance that we have.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. So some of this is really based on some programs with customers that you have good visibility on today in the second half.

Jim Burmeister

Yes.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then the other question, just in terms of the international side of your business, which obviously struggled really in all the segments. What do you think that’s – is that reflecting competitive pressures? Is that reflecting localized economies? Is it part of it obviously is decline in foreign currency, but that’s clearly not the majority of it either. Just can you provide a little bit more color on what you’re seeing there? And is that concerning that could be pulling the USC business segments in that direction here you move forward?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. From partially prior to get off Sounders firing at the same time. We’re glad to see the improvements in the U.S. And when I look at the international funds, I think it’s a mixed story. I think if you look at some markets like Latin America, they’re definitely stealing some competitive pressure from increased imports from China. As the U.S., and in Asia have had their trade we’re going on some of that inventories were flowing other places. And it’s been more competitive in some retail channels for example, whereas putting tape. We were pulling some of that back. Europe is more of a question of gentle softness. We’re seeing how things play out. Now if Durobor really goes down and stays down, which looks more than be the case this time, similar to what we saw two years ago when we saw furnace leave the U.S. market and capacity went down, it creates both a volume and a pricing opportunity for the back half, which we really haven’t factored in yet as we wait to see what happens there.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then on the tariff front that’s obviously creating a lot of uncertainty as well. If that changing some of your customers’ order flow, the timing of it is compressing the timing. What type of impact are you seeing from tariffs in terms of how restocking is being done? Any comments on that?

Jim Burmeister

We really haven’t seen any material shifts, Jeremy. I think we’ve seen some opportunities to bid on some business from a security supply standpoint where customers were concerning about the uncertainty to your point. We haven’t seen any major changes in buying patterns though. And I know for example, as you look at China specifically, you’ve seen cases where there’s this sort of higher tariffs but the Chinese government has gone and reduced VAT on exports.com and at some. So really it’s more the uncertainty question where you started, then anything material going on in transactional activity but I can see at least.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions and welcome to Mike.

Jeremy Hamblin

Thank you.

Bill Hoffmann

Yes. Thanks. Jim, I want to chat a little bit about your thoughts on the inventories, even last year you were running them higher with the expectations to support better service levels, any thoughts on how much you can pull out this year and still maintain the service levels?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. Good morning, Bill. This is going to catch up with you. We talked about previously actually, we’re achieving great service levels right now. I’d say, a little bit even higher than we saw during the back half of last year. So we are comfortable, we’ve gotten our blocking, tackling inside running well so we can sustain those levels as we’ve now bleed down some inventory. And we previously guided that we’re in plot at least around $10 million of inventory. Again, focusing more this year on generating some cash and as we get ready to go out and fire debt.

Bill Hoffmann

Okay. Thanks. And then I wonder if you could talk a little bit about what you’ve seen in foodservice trends. I mean, obviously things were really soft, as you can hear January, February. But I wonder if you could talk sort of how things are trending in March, April on a relative basis.

Jim Burmeister

Sure. I mean, I think we indicated a little bit in the prepared remarks. In April is looking decent, but after doing this for two years and likes maths of 35 days into the company, we have a degree of cautious optimism as we should. I think foodservice, it took some hits in Q1. The fact that we talked about in February alone with Black Box coming down 3.7%, that’s a bigger depth than we’ve seen in quite a while. And that channel seems to be still settling into what it’s new normal is with traffic and with the percentage of takeout.

That said, we’re still – it’s a great channel for us and we’re very strong there. And we’ll see some more things, we launched here at end of May at the NRA Show. So it’s still monitoring and trying to make sure we take share where we can across the total tabletop. You’ve seen us over the last many years leverage our commanding position in glass and then expand on the rest of the table at dinnerware and flatware and that continues to be successful for us.

Bill Hoffmann

Okay. And how do you feel like you’re penetrating, you mentioned some of these sort of healthcare products, et cetera. How you’re penetrating those markets?

Jim Burmeister

Healthcare, we’re very optimistic but it’s very early days. I think it’s gotten great responses from the buying groups and customers in that channel that we’ve spoken to. And the smaller shows around that industry that we’ve gone to. We’re also very encouraged by this additional offering, we put in place in the last 30 days on e-commerce because there is a growing part of the population that wants to stay at home and wants to be able to dining and interact with their friends and family with dignity with some additional capabilities that some of the [indiscernible] have provided allow. So it’s a good thing to see most from a healthcare industry standpoint but also a retail standpoint.

Bill Hoffmann

Thanks. Final question. Can you just sort of address your thoughts on capital structure and dealing with the 2021 maturity?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. We were very mindful of that. We’ve said in the past and I’m still committed to, we’re looking to find the right time window to go out and refinance that before it gets current. We had done things structurally over the last few years to increase our focus and capital allocation to managing debt and paying it down with the suspension of the dividend previously. In ours, we’re getting better at managing service and inventory at the same time, flushing more of that to cash as well. So, we’re looking at it right now and looking for the best time to go out with something.

Bill Hoffmann

Great. Thank you.

Lee Jagoda

Jim, just a couple more. Starting with DNA obviously with lower, is that a sustainable level based on the furnace activities and the efficiencies you’re getting out of your rebuilds now?

Jim Burmeister

Yes, Lee. I think for a run rate basis it’s in the right direction. We’ve talked a lot in the last few years about things we’re doing to expand asset life. We’ve talked about the technology we used to look into the furnaces and try to make sure that we’re making much better calculated approaches to when we rebuild to how long we can safely extend lives and still actually reduced risk of any failures. And you’re seeing that start to come through in the marks down of how much depreciation we have as those assets last longer.

We have a number of furnaces in the fleet right now that have actually gone past for full depreciation life. And that’s great. That’s exactly what you want to see. So directionally, I think it’s correct. I’m not sure I commit to a specific number, but you are seeing the fruits of that work inside our engineering and manufacturing base, which is great.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then you mentioned that this year you did the two smaller rebuilts in Mexico versus the one big one last year in Toledo. And I guess that would explain some of the margin shift from Latin America to U.S. in Q1. What are the other furnace plans you’ve got for the balance of the year? And which regions are likely to be affected there?

Jim Burmeister

As you know, we don’t really forecast that out broadly. I would say, that the amount of furnace work year-over-year is lower than last year. We will feather in though some controlled downtime. Again, as we manage inventories, because we are committed to driving cash this year.

Lee Jagoda

And which regions are likely to see some of that downtime?

Jim Burmeister

I think spread across, based on where the inventory sits and how they perform.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then do happen to have the magnitude of the favorable currency impact on revenue in Q2 last year?

Jim Burmeister

In Q2 last year?

Chris Noe

EBITDA was $3 million.

Jim Burmeister

EBITDA was about $3 million. Thank you, Chris.

Lee Jagoda

But from a revenue perspective, do you have that number?

Jim Burmeister

This is looking it up and we’ll get it to you on or offline, we’ve got you know the releases from Q2 last year. But you have free on this call or on a follow-up.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then last one from me. Any update on the China facility strategic process that you let us know about last quarter?

Jim Burmeister

That it’s going well and we have a number of options we are currently actively pursuing. But obviously in the scenarios I doubt, there’s nothing material to report until we get something done. But we’re still committed to finding out the best answer. It got us what it is.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. That’s all I have. Thank you.

Jim Burmeister

Thanks, Lee.

Azeem Haider

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I’ve couple of quick ones. So I’m still new to this story. ERP implementation, is that’s pretty much all the way done or is there a piece of it that’s still remaining to be implemented?

Jim Burmeister

No, Azeem nice to meet you over the call here. We are actually in the early phases of an ERP deployment. The approach we’ve taken and we talked about it quite a bit during our Investor Day last summer. But the current platforms that we have, we have a very fragmented set of ERPs. It’s almost very stereotypical, but we have different ERPs in each one of our regions and sometimes multiple. So we’ve got five separate platforms out there today, all are 20-plus years old. And when you look at the benefits of leaping from that archaic technology to a modern consolidated ERP platform, we see great benefits in doing so. That said, we are in early stages of it. We’ve been vocal about that to every extent possible, we are going to go "out of the box".

In prior lives in my career I’ve seen different variations of how you do ERP platforms. And to be very disciplined around scope and approach, looking over the core process that we do that are well groundwork from other companies in prior decades, we’re going to manage the cost and execution of that project, I believe, well compared to what normally people think of when they hear those three faithful letters. That said, we have some progress already to date. We’ve done – a lot of the foundational work was done last year, work on things like master data and earlier this year, we’ll bring the sales order management processes as a pilot behind our e-commerce platform in North America. But we still have a couple of years ago.

Azeem Haider

Okay, a couple of years. Okay, that’s how we should think about the timeline. And then, just wanted to get some sort of color on the e-commerce sort of trends. It grew pretty nicely last quarter and this quarter. How should we be thinking about the growth trajectory rest of the year for the e-commerce? Is it something similar, more or less? How should we think about it?

Jim Burmeister

Sure. And just to maybe as you’re newer to the story, I mean the broader pictured there as you step back, for years the company had been seeing our retail space falling off. We had originally had to think a pretty strong position and glass beverageware, although it was pilot label in the U.S. As e-commerce came of age, we saw the stronger position in brick and mortar retail being depleted by very, very small position online. In 2017, we lost a major initiative to address that, having put it in place in food content and 3PL capability to support our customers who want to provide two day shipping.

What that has done for us, and you’re starting to seeing the results last year end in this first quarter is two things. One in retail sales itself had e-commerce, say a portion of our sales growing. It grew very nicely this quarter. Also that improved content and that approach, the research that we’ve seen says, that over half of the pursuing decisions now going on in stores and brick and mortar is being influenced by online marketing and sales. So when I look at their overall turnaround in our retail channel in U.S. this quarter, driven by some of those employees we’ve had for the last couple of years, which is great to see.

Azeem Haider

Got it. And they lastly liquidity question. Still pretty decent, but it seems a little down quarter-over-quarter. What is the level of liquidity you think you need to run the business overall?

Jim Burmeister

Well, I think to your point, I think we have an adequate level of liquidity right now. We have been focused on, over time working down the leverage. The leverage is still higher than I personally would like. Of course, I’m the CFO and that’s my job to think that. Last year we talked quite a bit with folks about, we intentionally calling up a bit because we were not having the best service that we wanted to provide to our customers and in our channels that’s very important. The expectation for the stock and on time delivery in e-commerce supply. But also a good service that over our most important channels.

You’re in a highly competitive environment, our ability to fulfill and serve large distributors are trying to manage their businesses and manage their amount of inventory they needed to take as a buffer. It becomes a very important driver. So, we took that inventory hit last year a bit and now as we retain the highest service level and even before we get the benefits of a much, much more integrated ERP platform, a block and tackle have around managing that are giving us – that will bring down inventory and putting our $10 million back towards allocating on debt reduction. So I think we’re on the right path.

Azeem Haider

Okay, cool. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Mike Bauer

Thank you. Just wanted to say appreciate everyone joining us today. And I look forward to meeting you over the coming months. And I wish, you are going to have a great day.

