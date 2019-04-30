Sunniva Inc. (SNNVF) CEO Anthony Holler on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunniva Inc. (OTCQB:SNNVF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Knowles - Vice President, Corporate Development

Anthony Holler - Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Leith Pedersen - Co-Founder & President

David Negus - Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Doug Cooper - Beacon Securities

Rob Knowles

Thank you, and good morning to everyone joining us to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and annual results for 2018.

Joining me today are Dr. Anthony Holler, our Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Leith Pedersen, our Co-Founder and President; and David Negus, our Chief Financial Officer.

We hope you've all had a chance to review the news release, MD&A and financial statements we issued yesterday, April 29, 2019. We'll begin today's call with comments from Dr. Holler, who will provide an introduction, then provide a strategic and operational update, followed by David Negus, who will provide a financial overview. We will then open the lines for analysts for questions.

Before I begin, I want to note that some of the matters we'll discuss on this call, including our business outlook are forward-looking in nature. These matters are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in yesterday's news release, our MD&A and other public disclosure documents which are available on the SEDAR website.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in this call and which are based on our current expectations. We assume no obligation to update the information presented on this conference call, except as specifically required by applicable securities laws.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Dr. Holler. Dr. Holler, please go ahead.

Anthony Holler

Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As many of you are aware 2018 was a challenging year for us on a couple of fronts with respect to the development of our California and Canada cultivation projects. What gets a bit lost amongst those challenges is the successful year we've had from our existing operating businesses, Natural Health Services in Canada and Full-Scale Distributors, our hardware company in California, which generated almost $19 million in revenue, up 17% from 2017 and we expect similar contributions from those businesses this year.

As 2018 progressed, we shift our focus to the California market and the development of our assets there, including solidifying our branding and distribution capabilities and assembling a seasoned management team within the state to run the California operations. While there is still uncertainty around the ultimate decision of federal legality in the United States, we are confident that the end game will see full legalization of cannabis for both medical and adult use across the entire country.

The California on its own currently represents the largest single market opportunity in North America. And while we remain positive on the future for the Canadian cannabis market, we have determined that by concentrating our efforts and our available capital on the development and expansion of our assets in California, we will create more value for our shareholders.

David will be going through the numbers later on in the call. And now I would like to take some time to outline our 2019 plans and outlook. Our goal in California is to become a fully vertically integrated company and to become one of the lowest cost operators producing pesticide-free premium quality cannabis products. And we are well on our way to achieving that goal.

We made great strides towards putting our strategic pillars in place that we believe will give us a competitive advantage. Construction progressed on the purpose-built high technology glasshouse in Cathedral City, which we expect will be completed later this year.

We brought our Extraction Facility into operation. We acquired a distribution company. In early 2019, we launched our first Sunniva branded products into the market. And in early 2020, we expect our flagship dispensary at the glasshouse to be completed, which will showcase our Sunniva branded products. The development of each of these pillars has set the stage for an exciting 2019.

Turning to our Extraction business. Our Extraction Facility began operations in July 2013. While the revenue contribution in 2018 is minimal, the team concentrated on developing a number of product lines and product formulations in stockpiling inventory. This facility has its annual state licenses for both volatile and non-volatile extraction processes, which give us flexibility in the range of products we can produce so that we can pivot when the market demands change. We have optimized the workflow and added equipment to improve the quality of our production and to increase the capacity of the facility.

The current facility has the capacity to produce over 10,000 pounds of biomass and produce 180,000 grams of high-quality pure distillate and 125,000 grams of concentrate on a monthly basis. We continue to source clean biomass through existing strategic relationships, but our reliance on purchasing biomass externally will be reduced as production from the California Campus glasshouse becomes available.

Next, looking at distribution and brands. Compliant distribution is a cornerstone of the highly regulated cannabis industry with track and trace being implemented in 2019. It is also one of the main pillars of our integration strategy.

Late in 2018, we acquired a distribution company Lightyear Logistics, led by Kevin Wilkerson who is now in charge of all of our U.S. operations and is developing our sales and marketing strategy for California.

Lightyear has established relationships with high quality flower growers and dispensaries across the state, which enabled us to immediately begin to generate revenue from packaging and distribution. The integration of the Lightyear management team and our existing team members at the extraction facility went very smoothly with the culmination of efforts, resulting in the introduction of our first three cannabis brands into the market in March 2019.

Establishing our brand presence is important, not just from a revenue point of view, but also establishing our relationship -- our reputation as a supplier of premium cannabis products within multiple product categories.

Our first three brands are created with top tier third-party flower and biomass, purchased from several top growers in the States. The additional products under the Sun Fire and KYNDNESS labels include flower, vape pens and shatter and were launched and put on shelves in strategic dispensaries beginning late in Q1, 2019.

The third brand Herbella is expected to be launched into market in Q2, 2019, with a product focused on premium concentrates. Sunniva intends to develop a house of brands approach for all of its products across all major product lines. Towards the latter part of 2019, we anticipate introducing additional brands that will be designed to showcase the premium cannabis strains that we will be producing from the glasshouse.

As we stated in yesterday morning's press release, we've acquired additional packaging and distribution space in Coachella. The new 6,600 square foot licensed facility will give us the additional room for our anticipated growth and volume of products we can process, package and store, as well as expand our distribution capabilities in Southern California.

The new facility will require minor renovations and we will consolidate our existing automated packaging equipment over the next several weeks. We anticipate that the facility will be fully operational at handling products for us by the beginning of July.

As we shared with you last month, the preliminary estimate of first quarter revenue generated from our product sales in California is estimated to be US$7.5 million or CAD10 million. We are forecasting that we will grow our sales through 2019 with total revenue just from our extraction and branded flower sales to be between $55 million and $60 million or CAD72 billion to CAD78 billion

Now looking at our cultivation business. The primary pillar in our integrated strategy is to achieve large scale production of high quality cannabis. The Sunniva California campus greenhouse addresses the two key issues currently facing the California cultivation industry; sourcing clean, reproducible, pesticide free cannabis and securing large scale production with more operating costs.

The construction of the 325,000 square foot purpose-built high technology cGMP glasshouse facility that Sunniva is leasing in Cathedral City has been slower than expected. Quite simply, there have only been a handful of facilities in the world of similar complexity, designed specifically for cannabis production.

Additional technical design changes incorporated into the final plans, coupled with the projected -- the project experiencing longer than planned construction times, delivery of certain equipment and completion of some of the required regional infrastructure has led us to revise the expected operational date to late Q3 of this year. Once operational, we will commence the onboarding of our genetic material into the propagation and vegetation base for growing prior to the initial move into the flowering base.

The glasshouse is a high-tech facility and we are forecasting that the initial 422,000 square foot flowering base will be planted in two week intervals in the fourth quarter, with the next four following in the first half of 2020, as we dial in the facility to optimal growing conditions leveraging our state-of-the-art climatic control systems.

By the end of 2020, we expect that the glasshouse will be producing from eight base at the design run rate of 50,000 kilograms per year of premium flower with approximately 10,000 kilograms of associated trim.

When fully ramped up, we believe that we will have one of the most advanced and low cost facilities in the state with cultivation costs below $0.50 per gram, and all-in operating cost including; lease payments, and city and state taxes at about US$1.15 per gram.

With the completion of the glasshouse, we are looking forward to 2019 being a milestone year for Sunniva.

Looking at our Canadian medical company, Natural Health Services have also underwent changes in 2018. Late in the year, Dr. Mark Kimmins, previously the Medical Director of NHS was promoted to President.

Along with this move, there were a number of organizational changes designed to streamline our operations and to increase our business development efforts and revamp our business plan with a focus on generating greater patient growth and additional LP revenue capture for sales attributed to NHS.

Our brick-and-mortar clinic model continues to build on its active physician recruitment program. And while we did lose some doctors last year and some conversion of clinic doctors to affiliate physicians, we have successfully recruited an equal number of replacements with 16 doctors now employed in our seven brick-and-mortar clinics.

As medical cannabis becomes more common, we have begun to receive increased levels of interest from doctors wanting to join as well as seeing an increased level of service from the existing clinic physicians.

Our affiliate clinic program where we provide independent clinics are proprietary software for connecting patients to licensed producers and access to our Cannabis Education Platform has also grown. We now have a total of 12 affiliate clinics in Alberta, D.C., and Ontario with over 20 physicians operating from those clinics.

We began our relationship with HelloMD talk for telemedicine services to cannabis patients to provide more Canadian communities with convenient access to medical cannabis. We have completed the initial trial program and are now into ramp-up mode of this service in Ontario.

We announced our collaborative agreement with UNIFOR, which is Canada's largest private sector union, where NHS will be a preferred referral for their members seeking cannabis information, a strong endorsement for the quality of our education and clinical services.

This represents not only a large opportunity for NHS to access a significant number of potential medical cannabis patients, but also highlights the progression of the acceptance of medical cannabis in Canadian industry.

In concluding my remarks, we are very happy with the progress we have made this quarter and are well-positioned for strategic growth in all operating segments. The California marketplace in particular continues to grow at a rapid pace and has presented a number of opportunities to expand our business.

As a management team, we are maintaining our awareness of these opportunities ahead of the completion of The Sunniva California campus. We are excited about the current landscape and look forward to further expansion in California. And we are confident that the new leadership at any test will enable us to capture a larger share of the medical cannabis market in Canada.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to David Negus, our CFO to go through the details of our financial results and to map out the financial outlook for 2019. David?

David Negus

Thanks, Tony. I will provide a brief overview of the 2018 financial results as we anticipate that revenue generation from our California operations in 2019 will begin to overshadow the contribution from our operating businesses in 2018. Therefore, I will focus most of my discussion on the go-forward expectations. Please note that all the figures I will mention are in Canadian dollars, unless specifically referred to otherwise.

2018 was a successful year for Sunniva with revenue from our operating businesses of NHS and FSD increasing 17% year-over-year to CAD18.8 million, primarily driven by an increase in sales from FSD. Our gross margin from these businesses remains strong at 42%, which was similar to last year.

Annual net loss increased to CAD29 million from CAD17.5 million. The increase large losses were largely due to significant progression of U.S. operations with the most significant increases related to personnel costs, legal costs, and insurance.

As Tony already discussed, we have made the decision to focus our cannabis cultivation and extraction efforts in California. As a result, all current development plans for the Sunniva Canada campus in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia have been suspended at this time.

We intend to continue to review strategic initiatives for the Canadian assets. However, we have determined that we will not be proceeding with the previously proposed spin out of the Canadian assets into a separate publicly traded entity.

Looking to the U.S. operations and to the 2019 outlook, Sunniva will continue to be actively balancing our working capital requirements and our capital expenditures as we progressed to completion of the glasshouse.

The capital costs of the lease Cathedral City glasshouse are expected to be US$95 million. As you recall, this building is being constructed for us by our partner, Barker Pacific Group and we will be a tenant when completed. The original budget of US$54 million has increased due to alterations in the design of the building and an increased construction costs.

Of the total UD$41 million increase, Sunniva is contributing approximately US$30 million, of which we have already paid approximately $20 million. Partner [ph] will be contributing the remaining US$10 million of the increased capital cost. In absence of available banking facilities, we continue to be active managing our working capital requirements through small financings as needed. We currently have about $4.2 million of cash on hand, including the proceeds of the short-term financing last week.

As we have previously reported, preliminary Q1 revenue is approximately $14 million, with approximately $10 million of that coming from cannabis products sales in California. Looking at the full year 2019, we are maintaining our previous guidance for cannabis product revenue of US$55 million to US$60 million.

Gross margins in Q1 2019 are expected to be in the 30% to 35% range, due to the higher production costs being realized as operations ramp-up. We expect to see similar results in 2019 for both NHS and FSD as compared to 2018 with modest growth. In 2019, we anticipate the total corporate G&A will decrease as some functions that are currently being performed on both sides of the border will be consolidated in the U.S.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to the operator and then we’ll open it up for Q&A.

Matt Bottomley

Yeah. Good morning. Thanks for taking some questions. First, I just wanted to check quickly on potential normalized margins throughout 2019. Obviously, you'll be relying mostly on wholesale product, looks like for the first three quarters. So you had a fairly high cost of sales in Q4 of about 85%. Just wondering if you can give any goalposts of where you see that going as you continue to construct your glasshouse facility?

Anthony Holler

I think you'll see it ramping towards -- throughout the year towards that sort of 50% target that we're looking at for gross margin. We'll start-off the year slow as we're ramping up operations, but as we get efficiencies throughout the year, we should get close to that 50%.

Matt Bottomley

Okay, great. Just moving to the Canadian operations, any more colours you can give on potential recoveries you might get out of that facility throughout 2019. And also any upfront costs that you guys have occurred. I know, I think you mentioned -- based on losses to the contractors and probably some other smaller things. So, any other colour on exactly where that's sitting that would be helpful?

Anthony Holler

Yeah, I think that the total costs of our Canadian facility are fully loaded in. And what I would say is we continue to look at strategic alternatives related to those assets. But you can anticipate that all the costs are loaded into our numbers in Q4.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Next just on the distribution side of things, can you give some highlights on, I guess on a pro forma or on a forward looking basis. The combination of 420 and Lightyear, how many dispensaries is that, just any operating metrics with respect to what those businesses are doing today?

Anthony Holler

Matt, currently what we're doing is targeting large suspense dispensaries where we have relationships like the Harborside dispensaries in San Francisco in that surrounding Northern California, and some of the large dispensaries in Southern California.

The issue with the dispensaries for us is you have to be able to supply products to them. If your product gets sold out and there's space, obviously, in dispensary, it goes to another product.

So, we've been very careful to nurture our relationships, where we can supply those dispensaries every day basically. So, they don't run out of product, because shelf space is very valuable. And once you have it, the only way of keeping it is by making sure those shelves are filled with products.

So, as we ramp our production, obviously, we're going to expand into a number of dispensaries. But we have to be very careful how we do that because watch out shelf space, you don't want to lose it.

Matt Bottomley

Got you. Last question for me, just on the Q1 numbers, you guys pre-released the 10 million out of the 14 million that's on the brands. I know that you launched two of the three towards the end of the quarter.

So was that 10 million portion backend number with respect to how I look at that on an extrapolated standpoint, did most of that occurred towards the end of the quarter or was it more uniform than that?

Anthony Holler

Yeah. It was – it weighted more towards the end of the quarter, Matt. That's correct.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Thanks. That's all I got.

Anthony Holler

Thank you.

Doug Cooper

Hey, good morning guys. Can you just sort of walk through the Greenhouse just in terms of the timing against of construction finishes late Q3 planting in Q4, what do you expect your first harvest? And when would you ramp up to the 50,000 run rate, you said that was the end of 2020. Did I get that right?

Anthony Holler

No, no. Doug I'll answer that. Thank you. We expect our first harvest in 2019 and think of the harvest being by the time you have -- the small plant there in vegetative, all that sort of stuff things of sort 12 week cycle. So, we would expect we would have our first half before the first harvest before the end of the year.

In 2020, we would expect the facility then to go to fully pace and I would -- we're assuming that we'll be able to get to that rate in the first half of 2020.

Doug Cooper

Okay, great. And then on the extraction facility, what is the gross margin on that business today?

David Negus

It would be north of 50 points on that.

Doug Cooper

North of 50. Okay. And then -- when you -- David when you just talked about Q1, your sort of guidance to the gross margin anticipated 30%, 35%, does that include the existing businesses in them?

David Negus

That is just…

Doug Cooper

That's just the California?

Anthony Holler

That it's just that California, correct.

Doug Cooper

Just California. Okay. I think that's it for me. Thanks very much.

Anthony Holler

Thanks, Doug.

David Negus

Thanks Doug.

Anthony Holler

Thank you. As always, I'd like to acknowledge my appreciation of the dedication and hard work of the entire Sunniva team. We are focused on California and the execution of our strategy there.

Thank you for joining us and we will speak to you at the end of May with the presentation of our Q1 results. Thank you.

