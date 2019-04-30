Natural Gas Prices Are Bottoming - Get Ready To Go Long

Keep in mind that storage builds will remain large into the end of May, but if prices stay here, the increase in power burn should offset the excess supplies.

A storage report of +115 Bcf would be much higher than last year's +62 Bcf and +70 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the almost time edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Prices are bottoming, get ready to go long...

Natural gas is finally bottoming out with the recent storage build projections largely priced in.

On a technical basis, we also are seeing a bottom forming, but prices pulled back slightly after hitting the near-term downtrend line.

For those who are watching natural gas fundamentals closely, natural gas storage builds will be quite sizable into the end of May. So in terms of relief from the fundamental side, the light at the end of the tunnel is not quite here yet. But one thing we know from our analysis is that if prices remain here into the summer, the surplus in the market will dwindle away as power burn and expected LNG demand increase eat away the excess supplies.

For the time being, a combination of slightly bullish weather is still being overwhelmed by the excess in production. We see the fundamental balance in the surplus to the tune of ~5 Bcf/d. But there are signs that production continues to stall which is offering a more constructive outlook on prices.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

On a risk/reward basis, going long July contracts around $2.55/MMBtu would offer a very asymmetric risk profile. We think July should conservatively trade up to $2.75, and if mother nature cooperates, then maybe even $3.

But for those who think natural gas prices will go over $3 this summer, we don't think that will happen. Power burn demand will start to decrease as prices increase, so the offset would push the market back into surplus.

For now, the trade is to go long. But it's important to remember that the end of May will show injections larger than normal. We need to see cooling demand get a boost via higher CDDs before taking a long position.

