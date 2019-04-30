Melinta Therapeutics: Undervalued And Underappreciated In 2019

Melinta Therapeutics is now positioned to be the largest pure-play antibiotic company on the market, but the street has yet to show support for the stock.

Melinta Therapeutics is now positioned to be the largest pure-play antibiotic company on the market, but the street has yet to show support for the stock.

Antibiotic resistance is a growing global public health emergency. Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) has decided to take up the critical mission of overcoming antibiotic resistance with their broad spectrum antibiotic portfolio. Unfortunately, the market doesn’t see the opportunity in addressing this issue and has pummeled MLNT over the past couple of years. Despite the need for new antibiotics, the clinical market hasn’t appreciated the company’s products, and the company has struggled to hit expectations as a result. However, I expect the clinical market acceptance of Melinda's products, and the street’s acceptance of Melinta’s prospects will change as the company continues to position itself for long-term growth.

I have been looking to diversify my speculative biotech portfolio, which currently lacks an antibiotic company. Admittedly, I have been avoiding antibiotics since I sold out of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) after the Vabomere approval back in 2017. I have been looking to find a new antimicrobial stock, but they have been decimated over the past two years and have yet to show a resurgence. However, I have spent the first part of 2019 entering small positions in undervalued companies, and I am looking to continue with Melinta, which has been high up on my list after acquiring The Medicines Company's IDB. I believe biotech investors should take a look at this potentially high risk/reward opportunity as the need for innovative antibiotics increases.

I intend to highlight Melinta's progress made in 2018 and thus far in 2019. In addition, I aim to review the company’s portfolio and how their products will distinguish them apart from the other small-cap antibiotic players. Finally, I will lay out my case for a buy in this underappreciated and undervalued antibiotic company.

Company Overview

Melinta merged with Cempra in November of 2017, and then acquired The Medicines Company’s infectious disease business (“IDB”) in January of 2018. The IDB acquisition included Vabomere, Orbactiv, and injectable Minocin and established the company’s product portfolio. As a result, Melinta instantly transitioned into a leading player in the antibiotic arena.

Products

Melinta is one of the primary pure-play antibiotics companies with a prominent portfolio (Figure 1) that contains products that are effective against antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can be successfully implemented in the clinical setting.

The company’s leading product, Baxdela, is the only fluoroquinolone available to treat ABSSSI in adults that consistently impact MRSA. Baxdela encompasses a broad-spectrum gram-positive and gram-negative with nominal drug interactions, which permits simplistic dosing for patients that have comorbidities. The company’s gram positive product, Orbactiv, is a single-dose treatment for ABSSSI in adults that includes MRSA that can be implemented in both in-patient and out-patient settings. Vabomere is a gram-negative product that combines meropenem and vaborbactam for cUTI. It was specially developed to target KPC-mediated resistance. Minocin (minocycline) is another gram-negative product that targets acinetobacter infections in which there is an inadequate number of choices.

These products create a competitive portfolio that can address the developing global the threat of antibiotic resistance and the enduring danger of bacterial infections. I could not find another antibiotic portfolio that is this comprehensive and that is part of a company that is valued around $54 million.

Figure 1: Melinta Product Portfolio (Source: MLNT)

Pipeline Developments

Although the company’s products have been approved, Melinta is working hard to expand their usage and label (Figure 2). In October of 2018, the company publicized Baxdela data from its Phase III trial in adult Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia “CABP.” Baxdela hit all vital primary and secondary endpoints which have motivated the company to submit an sNDA for CABP this year. In addition, Baxdela was able to receive its first ex-U.S. marketing approval in Argentina through the company’s Latin America partner, Eurofarma; which is also preparing applications in other countries.

Figure 2: Melinta Pipeline (Source: MLNT)

In November 2018, Vabomere gained European approval for five indications. This approval is significant principally because Vabomere will have five indications in Europe as opposed to the one in the United States. I am not sure if the company will push for five in the U.S., but it is reassuring the company will have some revenue coming in Europe in the near future.

Although Vabomere is limited to one indication in the U.S., the company will be able to leverage their NTAP Medicare and Medicaid designation for Vabomere that was obtained in August of 2018. The company expects this designation will help them expand Medicare patient access to Vabomere in a hospital setting.

These developments have failed to generate hype, but they are still significant victories for the company. Being able to expand a product's marketing approvals to other jurisdictions and expand its label allows the company to a larger market without committing a great deal of time and funds. Personally, I have my on the CABP indication that will expand Melinta’s exposure to the projected $12.11B antibiotic resistance market by 2026.

My Concerns With Antibiotics

I have two major issues with investing in antibiotics that appear to be weighing down this segment of the biotech sector. The first is the heavy use of generics and older antibiotics in hospitals. Then, the billing for antibiotics can lead to insufficient reimbursement from payers. Although regulatory agencies, health organizations, biotech companies, and governments are attempting to target this issue, it appears to be a lingering problem for the segment.

My second issue is that most big pharma companies sold their anti-invectives segments; most notably was Novartis (NVS) last year. Obviously, they don’t see too much upside to having this segment in their organization. If big pharma is opting out of this arena, I have to expect there is a low probability of an acquisition because it is not worth their time and money compared to other opportunities.

Considering the points above, you can see why I have been hesitant to commit to an antibiotic stock. That trepidation was bolstered when another antibiotic company, Achaogen (AKAO), recently filed for bankruptcy. Is Melinta destined to suffer the same fate?

Optimizing Operations

Encouragingly, the company has taken some steps to reduce OpEx with the objective to save $50-70M in 2019 compared to 2018. The company has reduced the size of their workforce and cut their research and discovery programs. Although it is disappointing that the company has to eliminate their drug discovery program, I believe the company has a strong enough antibiotic portfolio already and needs to spend its funds on extending their reach into the market.

At the end of 2018, the company secured $135M of convertible loans from Vatera. Management pulled down the first $75M earlier this year, and they expect to tap the lingering $60M in before the end of the year. Having this credit facility secured was a significant move for the company because it is expected to provide the company with cash supply necessary to get into 2020.

These actions won’t eliminate the financial risk in the company. However, it does give the company some breathing room to expand their markets and optimize their operations.

2019 Guidance

Melinta had a neutral 2018 with a reported product sales of $46.6M in 2018, of which $14M came from Baxdela and Vabomere (Figure 3). Total revenue was $96.4M with $49.8M coming from contract and license revenue. While 2018 operating expenses came out to be $214M. Melinta ended 2018 with $81.8M in cash and cash equivalents (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Melinta 2018 Sales (Source: MLNT)

Figure 4: Melinta 2018 Financials (Source: MLNT)

As for 2019, Melinta expects to pull in $65M in product sales in 2019, due to double-digit revenue growth in each product (Figure 5). This would be a ~40% increase in revenues over 2018.

Figure 5: Melinta 2019 Guidance (Source: MLNT)

Unfortunately, the company expects their 2019 OpEx to be ~$140M (Figure 5). On the other hand, it is still an improvement over 2018’s $214M OpEx.

So, we see that the company is expecting to increase revenue and cut operating expenses in 2019. Indeed, the company is still expecting significant losses but as the earn vs. burn gap closes, we could see an increase in attention from the market.

Is MLNT Undervalued?

My main reason for looking into MLNT now is due to some of its current valuations. The fact that the company is trading at a market cap of about $54M, and price to sales ratio of 0.46 has me scratching my head (Figure 6). Yes, the anti-infective market is not a booming business and still has some roadblocks to bust through. However, the market continues to ignore the increasing sales and the company expectations to go from ~$47M in sales in 2018 to $65M in 2019.

Figure 6: MLNT Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition, the street anticipates the company’s 2020 annual revenues to be around $118M (Figure 7). How is this stock valued at these multiples considering the expected revenues? Even the price to book is sub-1x, with current cash per share being 7.28.

Figure 7: MLNT Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

I guess the amount of debt, plus the expected payments to Rempex and MDCO, has many investors sitting on the sidelines.

Can the company keep the doors open?

The company has already drawn the $75M from Vatera and has access to an additional $60M to add to the company’s current cash position. This would give management about $230M to work with. Considering the projected gross margin of $55M and OpEx of $140M, the company should come out to be about -$120M for 2019. Assuming that stays the same for 2020, the company should have enough cash to get well into 2020. The major hazard is if the company has to send payments for Rempex and The Medicines Company, which $30M is due to Rempex and $225M to The Medicines Company. Melinta has an ongoing complaint with The Medicines Company, so I am not sure what the outcome will be but is something to consider when entering a position in MLNT.

Although the stock is undervalued in some aspects, the company still has some looming threats to its health. Most notably is the cloudy interaction between the company's previous loan facility with Deerfield and now Vatera. Both have notable covenants that could quickly turn against the company. The Deerfield had a few financial covenants,

deliver audited financial statements for each fiscal year, together with an audit opinion that does not contain a going concern qualification for any fiscal year ending on or after December 31, 2019, maintain a minimum cash balance of $40 million through March 31, 2020, and $25 million thereafter, and achieve net revenue from product sales of at least $63.75 million for the year ending December 31, 2019, and $85 million each year thereafter.

Source: MLNT 10-K

The Deerfield agreement was amended along with the signing of the Vatera agreement. The "Deerfield Facility Amendment" altered some critical covenants in the original agreement, including the reduction of the net sales covenant by 15%. In addition, it reduced the obligation for the company to conserve a minimum cash balance through March 31st, 2020, from $40M, down to $25M.

Without the amendment, the company would be at greater risk of defaulting on their Deerfield agreement. However, the Vatera deal did have some aspects that made me a bit weary; including the fact, Vatera is now the controlling shareholder in the company with 61% of the stock. Now, the company will essentially be controlled by Vatera. In fact, the CEO of Vatera, Kevin Ferro, has been the chairman of the board for Melinta since 2017, so it looks as if Vatera has always been an option. Having a large investor can have some pros and cons to go with it. However, individual investors need to understand their investment is at the mercy of Vatera's ultimate plan here. Perhaps, it is in alignment with management... perhaps, it is not.

I expect the stock to have a dark cloud over it until the company can start cutting down the debt and is able to forecast a cash-flow positive state. The company was able to secure a new loan facility, but at what cost? Who is really in control of the company now? I can see why MLNT has scared off so many investors. Still, I see the potential upside of the company to eventually attract some bargain hunters if revenues start to track along the estimated revenues for 2019 and 2020. If this occurs, I would value MLNT at the biotech sector's average price-to-sales of about 4x; which would give us a market cap about $291M. That might seem rosy compared to the current market cap, but the company has four marketed products that are just starting to establish a market. MLNT is trading as if all their products are now generic and are losing market share... not gaining it. So, despite the looming payments and debt, I see MLNT as undervalued.

Charts

The MLNT charts are not too appealing these days. However, the company executed a one-for-five reverse stock split back in February, so the technicals are still a bit disjointed. Still, the stock has found a trading range between $4.00 and $5.00 over the past month and is moving away from the downtrend lines on the daily chart (Figure 8).

Figure 8: MLNT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at the hourly chart (Figure 9), we can see the share price developing a pennant or symmetrical wedge pattern which can break to the upside. If the share price can break and hold above the top downtrend line on the hourly, we could see an establishment of a new trend.

Figure 9: MLNT Hourly (Source: Trendspider)

Considering the charts above, I am going to wait and see if the share price can break these levels before entering.

Conclusion

Melinta has to focus on executing product sales while limiting operating expenses with the goal of firming up the balance sheet. Management needs to overcome reimbursement issues while working with the sales force to promote the benefits of their products.

Looking at the expected 2019 catalysts (Figure 10), we can see the company anticipating a Baxdela label expansion into CABP in late 2019 once the company files the sNDA. In addition, the company is anticipating Baxalta’s European approval for ABSSSI by Menarini.

Figure 10: Melinta 2019 Milestones (Source: MLNT)

With these milestones, the company believes that they're situated to attain maintainable growth. I am cautiously optimistic about the short-term prospects of the company. The stock has been beaten down over since the merger and MDCO IDB acquisition, but the market has a reason to be suspicious about the long-term prospects of pure-play antibiotics company that is battling the system to get appropriately reimbursed for their products. However, I have some enthusiasm as look at the forecast for the year ahead (Figure 11) and how the revenue growth should help the share price.

Figure 11: MLNT Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company has only hit about 40% of their target hospitals and is still battling to get a proper placement on the formularies. Therefore, there's a lot of potential growth in the U.S. market that could lead to sustained revenues. The company is only about a year into launching their products under their flag and still needs a bit of time before a well-defined trajectory can be drawn. Still, I have to keep MLNT on the speculative side due to the current antibiotic market. It is obvious that the market doesn’t like anti-infective companies, but I can’t pass on MLNT’s current valuation. Although there are debt and looming payments to be made, I see that as a potential downside risk that can be overcome with increased product sales and reduced expenses. However, it forces me to put MLNT on a short leash.

What’s my plan? As I mentioned in the chart section, I am looking for an entry once the stock is able to break out of the current short-term trading pattern. I will keep my position size small and will look to add around earnings reports if the company is able to hit their revenue estimates. If the company fails to hit two consecutive quarters, I will liquidate my position and swear-off antibiotics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLNT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.