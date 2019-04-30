CareDx To Acquire OTTR For Transplant Management Software

With the deal, CDNA gains an important and complementary piece as it seeks to provide a fuller capability set for the growing U.S. organ transplant market.

OTTR has developed an organ transplant patient management software system for the U.S. market.

CareDx has agreed to acquire OTTR for $16 million in cash.

Quick Take

CareDx (CDNA) announced it has agreed to acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management for about $16 million.

OTTR has developed organ transplant patient tracking software.

CDNA gains a reasonably-priced and well-integrated system as it seeks to capitalize on a growing transplant market opportunity in the U.S.

Target Company

Omaha, Nebraska-based OTTR was founded in 1993 to provide organ transplant patient surveillance and management tools through its software solutions that support integration with electronic medical records systems.

Management is headed by Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer Mike Donnell, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Chief Administrative Officer at the Keck Hospital of USC Transplant Institute.

OTTR’s primary offerings consist of Solid Organ Transplant and Cellular Therapy services.

Company partners or major customers include:

Cerner (CERN)

eHealth Technologies

Hemasoft

XynManagement

Source: OTTR

Market

According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the organ transplantation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2017 and 2023.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing incidence of organ transplant procedures worldwide owing to the growing aging population, an increasing incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, among others.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market owing to a high prevalence of organ failure, rapid development in the already well-developed healthcare sector, as well as higher healthcare expenditure.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

CDNA disclosed the acquisition price as $16 million in cash, which it will pay out of cash on hand.

OTTR’s 2019 revenue midpoint is expected to be $7 million, so based on that forward twelve-month forecast, CDNA will pay a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 2.3x.

CDNA did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed deal, which the firm expects to reach breakeven net income for 2019.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, CDNA had $64.6 million in cash and equivalents and $34.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was a negative ($6.0 million).

In the past 12 months, CDNA’s stock price has risen 159% vs. Natera’s (NTRA) rise of 70.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive beats vs. consensus estimates 8 out of the past 12 quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings are focused mostly on Buy or Outperform and the consensus price target of $39.20 implies a potential upside for the stock of 45.7% from its current price at press time of $26.90:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls been uneven with a slightly negative trend more recently, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

CDNA is acquiring OTTR for its widely-used transplant patient management software system, which is used by more than 60 transplant centers in the United States.

As Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx stated in the deal announcement,

The integration of OTTR solutions into transplant center EMR systems will simplify the logistics of ordering AlloSure or AlloMap testing for patients. This acquisition marks the beginning of CareDx’s leadership in transplant artificial intelligence as we integrate surveillance management tools and provide a solution for individualized patient outcomes.

So, the deal is complementary for CDNA as it seeks to combine its surveillance function with a patient management system that is already integrated within major EMR (Electronic Medical Record) systems nationwide.

The acquisition, which appears to be at a reasonable price multiple, makes excellent strategic sense as the market for organ transplants is expected to grow at nearly 10% CAGR through 2023.

