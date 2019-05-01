Southwest Is On Sale, 12% Discount

Southwest is valued at much less than its smaller, worse-performing competitors.

Southwest is as fundamentally sound as ever, achieving industry-leading results with conservative financing.

Although the Boeing issue certainly represents a risk to Southwest, it is not large enough to justify this market correction.

Investment Thesis

Note: Valuations pertain to Southwest’s closing price of $52.18 on 4/18/2019.

To the contrarian investor, Southwest (LUV) is an excellent buying opportunity for medium or long-term holding periods, as its price is at a ~ 12% discount since the first Boeing (NYSE:BA) crash.

Southwest is fundamentally solid, and they consistently demonstrate superior performance as compared with their major competitors. Yet, Southwest’s valuation is being artificially held down by: (1) sensationalized news that doesn’t affect the company in a detrimental way, (2) fear of new managers, and (3) fear of slowing global growth/recession.

The Structure of My Analysis

Now, the contrarian/value investor is wary of future projections, as forecasts are almost always wrong, whether you are a Wall Street analyst or not. However, the past is certainly no consistent predictor of the future, either.

Regardless, past performance is the only real, objective data available. Therefore, a good part of my analysis pertains to looking at Southwest’s past performance, and their current valuation in comparison to it.

Next, although sensitive to inaccuracies, future projections of performance do serve an important role in my analysis of Southwest. Therefore, after a look at past performance, my analysis will play with various scenarios of future performance to provide a target price for Southwest’s equity.

Lastly, my analysis of Southwest concludes with a discussion of current risks.

First, Proof of Southwest’s Outstanding Past Performance

Southwest vs. Industry

The following graphs and metrics seek to demonstrate Southwest’s superior performance, compared to the industry.

Below is a graph detailing Southwest’s growth in domestic market share. Southwest has grown from 4th in 2012, to tied for 1st in 2018, a testament to the effectiveness of Southwest’s unique and innovative strategies.

Below is another graph comparing Southwest’s growth in passengers as compared with that of the industry.

Over the past five years, southwest has shown normalized growth of 19.9%, versus the industry growth of 16.3%. Also, note the superior growth Southwest showed in the years after the recession (2009 – 2012) compared to the industry. Over the past 15 years, Southwest produced 5.4% average passenger growth, while the industry managed only 1.8% growth over this time period.

Further, below shows Southwest’s growth year-over-year in revenue passenger miles (miles flown with paying customers), as compared with that of the industry.

When the industry couldn’t, Southwest was able to maintain positive year-over-year growth during the recession (2008 and 2009), and Southwest recovered much more quickly after the recession.

In all, the pictured domestic market share, passenger growth, and revenue passenger mile graphs are proof of Southwest’s unique strategic ability to outperform their peers.

2. Next, Southwest vs. Specific Competitors

Moving on, the following ratios and data seek to demonstrate Southwest’s superior performance as compared with specific close competitors, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

Net Income – Southwest is the only airline to have 46 years of consecutive profitability since its IPO. Southwest achieved profitability in 2008, when both major competitors booked losses.

As seen in the above graphs, in 2009 Southwest was at around the same spot as JetBlue and Spirit Airlines in terms of net income. However, since then Southwest has excelled, clearly outperforming these two competitors.

Now, look at this graph:

As demonstrated in the graph above, from 2017 – 2018 a new tax law and rising fuel costs hammered airlines' net income. However, due to Southwest’s superior hedging program and their ability to grow passengers/revenue passenger miles, Southwest’s net income took just a 27% hit during this time; JetBlue's was down 83%, and Spirit experienced a 63% loss in net income. This indicates Southwest's unique ability to withstand storms better than their competitors.

Additionally, Southwest has achieved its enhanced performance with less risk and more solvency, proven by a much higher TIE (times interest earned) ratio, and a lesser debt/equity.

See the graphs below:

(Note: Southwest’s long-term capital leases to long-term debt is 23%, compared with virtually no capital leases for Spirit, and 7% for JetBlue.)

Lastly, the PEG ratio – as a reminder, the PEG ratio is calculated by dividing price by EPS growth over a defined period.

Southwest’s EPS growth is higher than price, as indicated by a PEG ratio between 0 and 1. See the graph below:

JetBlue and Spirit both show either negative PEG ratios (indicating negative EPS growth), or a ratio greater than 1 (indicating a premium on EPS growth, or price is greater than EPS growth). Note that Southwest’s PEG ratio over two- and five-year ratios are less than 1 and greater than 0, indicating undervaluation in terms of price compared with EPS growth.

This ratio helps demonstrate the inconsistency of Spirit and JetBlue’s earnings growth compared with that of Southwest. When investing in Southwest, no premium is paid for EPS growth (the PEG is not greater than 1), and the investment is placed with the only company of the bunch to consistently grow EPS over the past two- and five-year periods.

This attractive PEG ratio is backed by equally impressive EPS growth and dividend growth:

The value investor should take special note of Southwest’s impressive consecutive dividend and EPS record, as they demonstrate the consistent health and growth of the company through various periods in the past. Normalized dividend growth is a staggering 259% over the past 10 years, and Southwest has consistently paid a dividend over the past 20+ years. EPS has been no slouch, either, and Southwest has beat the past four quarterly consensus EPS targets.

What Superior Past Performance Means For The Future - Southwest is Currently Undervalued

Clearly, Southwest has demonstrated superior past earnings with lesser risk (greater TIE ratio and lesser debt/equity), supported by superior growth in times of crisis/recession, and excellent EPS and dividend growth.

Yet, Southwest has less than half the P/E ratio of both competitors JetBlue and Spirit Airlines:

Now, this undervaluation could be supported by a belief that Southwest has no more room to grow (and that Spirit and JetBlue have substantially more room to grow).

However, it is not unreasonable to assume that Southwest has the capability to continue its average performance into the future. At least, this would be a great place to start in determining a target price. Below is my justification:

1. Southwest has continually differentiated itself as a key innovator in its industry. They have developed a strong “consumer moat” of loyal customers due to their unprecedented strategies of free checked bags, point-to-point direct flights (opposed to hub-spoke), a lack of cancellation fees, etc. Southwest continually ranks highest on consumer satisfaction surveys, whereas other budget competitors are notorious for hiding expensive fees and ruining consumer experiences through various inconveniences (like Frontier Airlines' infamous meager legroom)

2. Southwest is known for having industry-leading retention and development of its employees. In fact, in various years it was more difficult to be hired by Southwest than it was to be accepted to Harvard. More, Southwest continually makes decisions that strengthen their culture. For example, in the recent struggle over flight captain wage increases, Southwest was the first airline to accept these increases, opting to not engage in negotiations with unions.

3. Next, Southwest has the best hedging program in the business. Effective hedging will play a greater role in the profitability of airlines into the future, as oil prices somewhat track inflation, and are expected to only increase over time. As an example, as oil prices have reached volatile historic highs this past year, Southwest experienced around $60 million in hedging losses in 2018 (1% of net income). Spirit does not hedge, and JetBlue lost $8 million due to hedging - 4% of net income. (Southwest’s stock price has been slightly negatively correlated over the past five years [0.07] to IATA - an index of airline fuel prices.)

4. Southwest is continually introducing new revenue streams. Southwest has grown its Rapid Rewards Program, introduced in 1996, to the point at which it produced the most revenue of any airline in Q2 2018: $5.7 billion. Additionally, Southwest is continually introducing new routes. Southwest has added Hawaii to the list this year, offering island-to-island fares for as low as $49. Of course, these tickets have been quickly selling out, and Southwest hopes for increased revenues from these California-to-Hawaii and Hawaiian island-to-island fares.

Second, What Should Southwest Be Worth?

First, I present a comparable-analysis valuation that calculates a target price where Southwest has the average valuation of their competitors (some underperforming). This target price should draw extra attention from those who think projecting average past performance into the future is too unreliable.

Comparable Analysis

Seen in the graph, a comparison of P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA was made between Southwest and four major competitors.

This target price measures what Southwest would be valued at if they simply grew to the average of the median and mean ratios of EV/EBITDA, and the average of the minimum and median P/E ratio of their competitors. With this growth, Southwest’s stock price would be somewhere around $62.49 a share, or a 20% appreciation in price.

DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) Analysis

Based on the assumption that Southwest can maintain past performance into the future, I did a DCF analysis to quantify equity target prices for this growth.

Here are my assumptions:

Future revenue and cost projections are derived from taking the past three years of Southwest’s performance, and projecting them five years into the future. The tax rate is held constant at the 2018 effective tax rate level.

Below are my WAAC (weighted-average cost of capital) and perpetual growth calculations:

And now, for a detailed look at my calculated unleveraged free cash flows:

Here, with the given assumptions and calculating the present value of unleveraged free cash flows, I value Southwest with a target price of $59.95, given five-year growth. This is a 15% target price upside.

(My model also takes current headwinds into account, cutting EPS by 5% in 2019.)

Target Price Summary – Southwest is Undervalued

Given the average of my DCF and comps analysis, I value Southwest at an average target price of $61.22, a 17.33% target price upside. Note, on this graph is also the 52-week high / low of price for reference, it is not used as part of the target price valuation.

According to the Wall Street Journal (as of 4/18/2019), Wall Street analysts are at a consensus (average) target price of $58.67, a 12.4% target price upside.

Lastly, for more information, below is a sensitivity analysis of the DCF target price, showing how changes in key assumptions change my calculated target price:

Third, What About Risks?

Southwest's most substantial current risks:

1. First, The Boeing 737 Max risk. Since the first crash, Southwest's stock has been hammered down some 12%. See the following graph:

Of course, how could the stock react any other way when sensationalized headlines keep coming out?

The reality: the 737 Max makes up 4.5% of Southwest’s entire fleet of airplanes. Also, only 0.77% of all of Southwest’s flights were cancelled due to the grounding of this airplane in Q1. Additionally, Southwest plans to keep the 737 Max grounded until after the busy summer travel season, ensuring that no additional 737 Max-related cancellations will happen during this time.

2. Management Risk. The outspoken, quirky ex-CEO and co-founder of Southwest, Herb Kelleher, passed away this past January. The president and vice president, among other upper-level managers, have also switched hands. The market may be unsure of this new management’s ability to maintain Southwest’s strategic competitiveness into the future.

3. Slowing global demand. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicts year-over-year passenger growth of 2.6% until 2037. This is certainly slower than Southwest’s averages over the past two decades. However, as previously explained, Southwest has consistently shown superior passenger growth over the industry, both in times of crisis and in periods of expansion. Because of this, it is reasonable to assume Southwest would be able to at least track with industry standards into the future.

4. Rising wages. Wages for pilot captains have recently increased, outpacing inflation at about 3%. This is an increasing cost Southwest must incur, and this cost could become a detriment to Southwest if the company stops pulling in growing revenues to offset this increase in cost.

Risks - In Summary

Southwest’s workers and management have been considering the implications of a further unraveling of the Boeing 737 Max risk. At a certain point, Southwest cannot afford too much bad publicity, and they must take alternative action to ensure consumer confidence in flying. At this point in time, Southwest must transition to flying Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF), certainly a costly and risky process. However, this risk will most likely be averted, as it is safe to assume Boeing is doing everything it can to correct itself of the 737 Max issue (also, Trump supposedly may impose tariffs on Airbus).

Because the Boeing Max has resulted in such a small number of flight cancellations, and since Southwest is clearing the summer schedule of the Max to reduce any further cancellations due to this issue, this risk will most likely be mitigated.

To Quantify Risk – The Margin Of Safety Analysis

To better quantify risk, I ran Southwest through the Margin of Safety analysis, a method made famous by Benjamin Graham.

Here, I compared Southwest’s outstanding bonds, currently yielding 6.36%. I then compare this yield with the earnings power of Southwest’s equity, or the inverse of the P/E ratio. Here, there is a healthy margin of 1.86%, calculated by subtracting the bond yield from the E/P earnings power.

Owning Southwest’s stock becomes risky (with zero margin of safety) at a price of $67.44, where these two yields are equal, and there is no superior earning power demonstrated by the stock. At this level, it makes no sense to own the riskier asset (equity), and bonds should be sought out instead. This level, however, is a 29% appreciation in price away, offering an excellent margin of safety in holding Southwest’s stock.

In Conclusion

Southwest’s current price does not make much sense, considering its superior competitive positioning and relatively conservative target prices in both comparable and DCF analysis. Southwest is simply the victim of sensationalized news that has over-adjusted its stock downwards. Because of this, Southwest’s stock is currently offered at a discount, presenting an excellent investment for the middle/long-term, patient investor.

Some Other Interesting Southwest Metrics

Southwest is currently valued at less than its tangible book value per share (TBVPS), shown here. Price-to-TBVPS is a classic value-investing comparison, made famous by Benjamin Graham’s book, The Intelligent Investor:

Below is my analysis of Southwest’s owner’s earnings and return on invested capital - ROIC. These are additional examples of classic value investing metrics, as they subtract any revenues that are not relevant to Southwest’s primary business functions, so we can get a better look at Southwest’s “real” net income and return on capital. Additionally, these metrics add back non-cash expenses while subtracting capital expenditures.

