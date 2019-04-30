Apple: Back In The Game

The prediction is that FY20 EPS rebounds back towards $14 on strong margins from Services and a rebound in iPhone sales.

Less harsh rhetoric in the Chinese trade war should open the market back up for Apple to regain some lost market share to Huawei.

One of the biggest risks facing Apple (AAPL) shareholders in the next year was the lack of a 5G phone on the market by the end of 2020. The tech giant was already facing weak iPhone sales trends and didn't need another reason for consumers to hold onto existing smartphones for another year. The company is now set up for a rebound started with the FQ2 beat as the market became far too bearish on iPhone demand based on weak data points from the December quarter due mainly to China and the trade war.

Image Source: Apple website

Weak Demand

A big key to the Apple investment story is stabilizing iPhone sales so that Services and Wearables can do the heavy lifting going forward. After all, Apple saw record sales in Services, Mac and Wearables revenues during the holiday quarter.

Apple has recently stabilized around 215 million iPhone units sold per year. The company saw peak iPhone sales all the way back in 2015.

Some analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has Apple failing to reach 200 million annual iPhone sales in 2019. The analyst is more positive about 2020 due to the settlement with Qualcomm (QCOM) that gets the 5G iPhone on the market by 2020.

OTR Global was forecasting weak sales in Q1 with iPhone shipments around 40 million, compared to original estimates of 40 to 45 million back in January. Another sign that risks are short term with a solution for the long term via switching back to Qualcomm modems.

A few other points clear in the data is that Huawei captured a lot of the swing Chinese units during the trade war. At the same time, the Intel (INTC) modems were a glaring weakness for iPhones. Both issues should disappear as the year progresses.

The modem issue is difficult to quantify, but in the near future Apple isn't going to attempt to sell a $1,000 smartphone with inferior technology. The issue with Huawei is better quantifiable.

During the last quarter, Huawei reportedly shipped 59 million smartphones that clearly will top the 40 million iPhones shipped in the quarter. Throughout 2018, Huawei and the other Chinese operators grabbed substantial market share according to Counterpoint Research. Apple had an 8 percentage point lead other Huawei during the 2017 holiday period that dipped to only 2 percentage points in 2018. The loss of market share in China was a big part of the reason for the dip.

The trade war clearly made the situation untenable for the average Chinese to chose an iPhone over Huawei phones. Remember that Apple reported a sharp decline in iPhone sales in China for the December quarter. The good news is that the rhetoric on the trade war is moving closer and closer to a deal that will take the pressure off Apples sales in China.

China accounted for the majority of the revenue miss in FQ1 with countries like Vietnam, Germany and Canada amongst other countries generating record revenues. Market researchers are extrapolating too far into the future to think that Apple doesn't eventually recapture some of these lost iPhone sales.

FQ2 Results

Apple released FQ2 results for the March quarter after the close on Tuesday. The tech giant beat analyst estimates and provided the following guidance for FQ3:

Revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion

Gross margin between 37% and 38%

Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion

Other income/(expense) of $250 million

Tax rate of ~16.5%

The guidance is solid with analysts expecting revenues down at $52.1 billion. A lot of the beat is probably more in the Wearbles category that saw 30% growth in FQ2 along with Services that saw a record $11.45 billion in the quarter.

The key numbers here is the intersection of revenues and gross margins. Some weakness in iPhone sales combined with growth in services will lead to higher gross margins.

My previous research on gross margins has predicted a rise to over 40% in FY20. The basis is of the thesis is flat product revenue combined with 25% revenue growth in the higher margin Services revenue leading to a gross margin of nearly 42% in FY21.

Remember that the prediction for 40 million iPhone sales in FQ2 would suggest a 12+ million unit reduction from last March quarter levels. With Apple not providing unit numbers, market researchers will have to guess on the actual sales numbers.

Source: Apple FQ2'18 earnings release

The point here is that expecting substantial pullbacks in iPhone unit sales from this level isn't logical. The FQ2 results should establish a new baseline allowing Apple to recapture some of these lost units from China and focus on the growth engines of Services and Wearables that contributed over 20% of the holiday quarter sales and 29% of the March quarter.

So the key with future results is to watch for stability in iPhone sales and for gross margins to start rising. The combination along with the additional $75 billion approved for share buybacks will ultimately lead to a turnaround in the EPS trend for FY19 and FY20.

Data by YCharts

The $11.91 EPS from FY18 was already a record so the tech giant remains near record levels even with all of the troubles in the start to this FY. The average analyst estimate has Apple generating a record profit in FY20 of over $1 above the FY18 level and those numbers are prior the big FQ2 beat and FQ3 guide up.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that a lot of data points support iPhone sales rebounding as the China trade war issue gets resolved or disappears and the Qualcomm settlement bolsters future smartphones. Apple is already positioned for a big earnings rebound that would only be further boosted by a rebound in iPhone sales.

The stock isn't the big bargain it was last year now that Apple has rallied to $210 in initial after-hours trading. With about $24 per share in net cash, Apple trades a '20 EV/E of about 14x. The big boost in the stock comes from an EPS hike as iPhone sales rebound later this year. With an EPS target back at $14 for next year, the '20 EV/E multiple dips below a very attractive 13x.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.