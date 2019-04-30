Alphabet Stock Tumbling After Earnings: Buying Opportunity

The fundamentals remain strong, with both revenue and profitability looking more than healthy.

Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reported earnings on Monday - May 29 - after the market close. Investors reacted with pessimism and even panic to the news, sending Alphabet 7.5% lower on Tuesday in pre-market hours.

Revenue during the quarter came in below expectations, and this is understandably generating some uncertainty around Alphabet stock. Nevertheless, the company's fundamentals remain clearly strong, and Alphabet looks like a compelling opportunity at current prices.

A Fundamentally Strong Business

Looking at the market reaction after earnings, you would think that Alphabet is suffering from declining sales and burning through cash. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Revenue during the quarter amounted to $36.3 billion, the number was $1.02 billion below analysts' forecasts but still growing by a healthy 19% in constant currency terms. Few companies in the world can deliver that kind of growth from such a large revenue base.

In terms of profitability, the numbers look more than healthy:

Operating margin excluding the European Commission fine amounted to 28% of revenue.

The adjusted earnings per share number came in at $11.9, actually surpassing Wall Street forecasts by $1.74 per share.

Operating cash flow was $12 billion during the quarter, with free cash flow reaching $7.4 billion. The business is still generating massive amounts of cash.

Management did not provide lots of details regarding the causes for the deceleration in revenue growth, but the company regularly makes changes on the timing and form of its ads, and it has been experimenting with different formats focused on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which reportedly had a negative impact on sales last quarter.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in the conference call that the recent changes in ads are intended to better capitalize on AI, and he believes that the company is doing the right thing by prioritizing long-term growth over quarterly performance.

We will always be a company that focuses on the long-term willing to make investments that will help our businesses and our customer's businesses succeed as technology continues to evolve. You saw this in the transition to mobile computing years ago and we are seeing that today in the shift to AI.

Who Missed What?

The media typically says that a particular company "missed earnings estimates". However, that is not how things work, and the expression can create some important confusions.

The management team is in charge of running the business, and Wall Street analysts are trying to estimate what kind of performance the business will generate in a particular quarter. In other words, what happened here is that Wall Street miscalculated revenue growth numbers for Alphabet, not that the company missed its own expectations.

It is a very different situation when a company provides its own earnings guidance and then the actual numbers are below those figures. But Alphabet does not provide any kind of guidance, and the company is focused on optimizing performance in the long term as opposed to putting too much attention on quarterly figures.

In the words of CEO Sundar Pichai:

Our focus has always been on investing for the long-term rather than managing for results quarter-to-quarter. I feel really positive about the opportunities ahead and the innovations that we are bringing to marketers, many of which are powered by machine learning.

Just to be clear, a year over year increase of 19% in revenue for a company that is making nearly $145 billion in annual sales is still an impressive performance, even if the analysts following the company were estimating larger sales in the quarter.

It's worth noting that Alphabet has gone through different periods of accelerating and decelerating revenue growth in the past decade, yet performance has remained outstanding over the long term.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the big picture, investors have little reason to worry in terms of Alphabet's track-record of sustained growth in operating revenue over the years.

Data by YCharts

As long as the business fundamentals remain strong, the company is in a position of strength to sustain revenue growth going forward, and there is no reason to say that those fundamentals have deteriorated.

Google owns 8 different services with over 1 billion users each: Google Search, YouTube, Android, Gmail, Maps, Chrome, Google Play, and Drive. This does not even consider the growth opportunities in other services and the other bets businesses in areas such as healthcare, connectivity, and self-driving cars. The company is also making big investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could plant the seeds for exciting opportunities going forward.

From a broad perspective, Alphabet is benefitting from multiple growth engines, and the prospects for sustained revenue growth look as healthy as ever.

Attractive Valuation

Alphabet is expected to generate $54.79 in earnings per share next year. At current prices, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio of 21.6. This is clearly a compelling valuation for a business that has just reported constant currency revenue growth of 19% with operating profit margins of 23%.

The company ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $113 billion on its balance sheet. This means that nearly 13% of Alphabet's market capitalization is justified by cash and liquid investments alone.

Besides, the other bets segment is generating big losses at this stage. Google produced $9.3 billion in operating income, while other bets produced an operating loss of $868 million during the quarter.

If you value Alphabet by looking solely at the aggregate numbers, the other bets division will be having a negative impact on the company's value. While it's hard to tell how much the other bets segment will be worth over the years, it certainly can't have a negative value in the long term.

The main point is that Alphabet is already attractively valued when looking at the earnings numbers as reported, and we could easily adjust earnings higher by 25-30% when considering cash and other bets. This would make the stock an even more compelling bargain in terms of valuation.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in "The Data Driven Investor." This algorithm basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Alphabet is the top quintile, with a PowerFactors ranking of 97.35. According to the backtested performance data, companies with the strongest quantitative rankings tend to generate superior performance in the long term.

The numbers alone are not enough to build a complete investment thesis for a stock. The algorithm indicates that a group of companies with strong numbers tend to outperform the market over the years. However, this does not really tell us much about what kind of performance a particular company such as Alphabet will deliver in a specific year like 2019.

In other words, the company needs to prove to the market that it can continue generating vigorous growth in order for the stock to do well going forward. That being fully acknowledged, the cold hard numbers look quite bullish for Alphabet stock at current prices.

The Bottom Line

The stock market does not like uncertainty, and the fact that revenue growth decelerated in the most recent quarter can understandably generate some concerns among investors. Going forward, if we see any signs of a further slowdown due to falling demand or increasing competitive pressure, then the investment thesis behind Alphabet should be revisited.

Nevertheless, Alphabet is an exceptionally strong business with healthy growth prospects and trading at attractive valuation levels. If anything, the recent short-term decline in Alphabet stock looks like a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.