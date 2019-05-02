Boeing Loses Lead To Airbus

The order battle between Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow during March for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Due to scheduling constraints, this report, which normally is published within 1 month of the end of the month for which we are analysing the orders and deliveries, is scheduled for a release in May. We are continuously working on streamlining the process and the schedule to get these pieces to our readers as soon as possible without compromising on quality.

Overview for March

Airbus and Boeing together hauled in 102 gross orders in March, compared to 205 orders in the same month last year. So, March showed a significant slowdown in order activity. Looking at the division of the orders in March, we'd mark Airbus as the winner, as it logged 58 out of 102 orders, leaving Boeing with 44 orders. In terms of value, Airbus received $6.92B worth of orders versus $6.87B for Boeing. Boeing did suffer a multi-billion adjustment as Jet Airways suspended operations.

During the month of March, Boeing received a total of 44 orders valued at nearly $6.9B after discounts:

Boeing Capital Corporation ordered 1 Boeing 787-9, taking over 1 slot from lessor GECAS.

Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) ordered 20 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, becoming the newest customer for the Dreamliner.

DHL ordered 2 Boeing 777Fs, part of an order and commitment placed during the Farnborough International Airshow.

British Airways ordered 18 Boeing 777-9s, becoming the newest customer for the Boeing 777X.

An unidentified customer ordered 3 Boeing Business Jets.

During the month of March, Airbus received a total of 58 orders valued at $6.9B after discounts:

An undisclosed customer ordered 20 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

A private customer ordered 1 Airbus A350-900.

Lufthansa ordered 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft; the airline currently already operates 14 aircraft of the type.

Paris Airshow 2018 order intention firmed; STARLUX Airlines firmed an order for 5 Airbus A350-900s and 12 Airbus A350-1000s.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic March 2019

Airbus received 58 orders and 17 cancellations in March, leaving the jet maker with negative 58 net orders for the year. Boeing received 44 orders and 214 cancellations, bringing its net orders to -119. What we see is that the lead that Boeing had is completely gone. The company is ahead in gross sales, but net sales have completely turned things around.

Order inflow during the month was divided 25-75 between single-aisle and wide-body aircraft, showing strong appetite for wide-body aircraft during the quarter.

Conclusion

The first quarter of the year never really is exciting for either jet maker in terms of order inflow. March tends to a month in which order inflow picks up a bit, and that also happened this year, but we did note that order inflows have been falling compared to previous years. If this is something that continues well in the coming months, we might be witnessing some cooling in order activity. Given that various airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to preferring disciplined capacity a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I am not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft.

Boeing and Airbus both saw strong order inflow for their widebody programs: The Boeing 787, Boeing 777X, and Airbus A350. Going forward, that is also where we want to see strength as a reconfirmation that current production plans are sustainable.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there is the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain and, especially, the supply chain of the propulsion systems should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

