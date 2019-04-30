Apple Earnings Keep Rally Going

After the bell on Tuesday, technology giant Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal second quarter results for the March ending period. Expectations for this period were a little muted going in after the company had a tough holiday quarter, but investors still expected good numbers and an increase to the capital return plan. In the end, Apple delivered, sending the stock higher and continuing the rally we've seen recently.

For Q2, revenues of just over $58 billion were ahead of estimates. This was primarily due to tremendous iPad revenues that smashed expectations, along with a decent beat from Services. The iPhone came in as expected, while Wearables/Other and the Mac line were a little light. China remained the big problem, with sales in that region down $2.8 billion over last year's period.

As I mentioned in my earnings preview article, my main focus was going to be on margins, especially after all the excitement from when management started breaking out these numbers last quarter. While gross margins overall were in-line with guidance, they were a tad below street estimates. Service margins were up 215 basis points over the prior-year period, but that's less than half of the 453 bps gain seen in fiscal Q1. Also, hardware margins decreased by 265 basis points, a lot more than the 180 bps decline from Q1.

On the bottom line, Apple beat estimates by a dime. This was partially due to the company's large buyback in the period, $24 billion, which was a quarterly record for the firm. Half of this was an accelerated buyback, which did happen, as I thought. The bottom line beat also was helped by lower than expected operating income, higher other income items, and a lower than expected tax rate. These three items likely contributed half to two-thirds of the beat when compared to management's original guidance.

There also was a bit of a relief when it came to guidance, because recent history suggested disappointment was coming. Apple guided to revenues of $52.5 billion to $54.5 billion, ahead of estimates for $51.93 billion. Compared to original Q2 guidance, gross margin guidance was the same, operating expenses are forecast to be higher, along with lower other income items and a higher tax rate. Remember, fiscal Q3 is the seasonally weakest period of the year, so as we move into the summer, investors will start to think about the upcoming annual product launch cycle.

When it comes to the capital return update, there definitely will be some mixed opinions. The buyback was increased nicely by $75 billion, with no stated timeline for completion, as Apple still had a net cash position of $113 billion to go through at the end of Q2. Unfortunately, while the dividend was raised to a new payout of $0.77, as seen in the chart below, that was a bit soft as compared to most expectations. Especially when you consider the share count reduction from the buyback, there was definitely room for a larger raise here. That will disappoint dividend growth investors a bit.

Shares of Apple are up about $10 in the after-hours session, putting them only about 10% away from their all-time high. Fiscal Q2 beat as most thought it would, thanks to better than expected iPad and Services revenue. The iPhone remained weak as expected, and margins could have been a tick better, while the bottom line beat thanks to a number of factors. The good news for investors is that guidance was well ahead of estimates, which may offset some of the disappointment from a small dividend raise. It will be hard for some to chase the stock that's now up nearly 50% from the January low, but a report like this will definitely attract buyers.

