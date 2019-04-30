Apple First Look: A Monstrous Comeback

I believe any remaining bearishness keeping a lid on share price will be lifted, allowing the stock to move forward in the near term.

Although Services, iPads, and Watch performed superbly, Apple still has some work to do to revitalize the iPhone and jump-start sales in China.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is slowly climbing out of the gutter.

After a very disappointing fiscal 1Q19 (that curiously ended up doing little to slow down the stock's 27% YTD climb), the Cupertino-based company beat its own and the Street's expectations in the seasonally slower second quarter of the year. Revenues of $58.0 billion easily topped above-guidance consensus of $57.4 billion, while EPS of $2.46 blew past even my slightly more optimistic projection of $2.37.

At a higher level, it was hard to find a single area of weakness in the income statement relative to the company's outlook. In addition to sales landing close to the top end of the guidance range, gross margin of 37.6% surprised me.

I had been expecting that component costs and possibly some pricing softness could push profitability down 30 bps below the reported rate. Instead, margin concerns have been put to rest for now. I will be interested, however, in hearing commentary on the iPhone pricing strategy in China, following the recent decrease in taxes for manufacturing companies in the country.

Further down the P&L, I was impressed to see opex of $8.4 billion land well below the guidance range. It looks like, with some loss of scale, caused by the recent troubles with smartphone sales in Asia, Apple did a good job at keeping overhead costs under control.

See summarized P&L below.

Digging one layer deeper into the top-line numbers, it seems evident to me that Apple performed particularly well in virtually every product category aside from the iPhone, which in turn still seems to be spinning its wheels after dipping another 17% YOY. The increasingly important Services category was up 16%, making the company's "double sales by 2020" goal look very much achievable. See charts depicting the trends below.

Excluding the two largest segments mentioned above, Apple grew revenues in the mid-teens, despite a decline in Macs that I expect to reverse next quarter following the recent desktop model refresh. At play here are probably the couple of key factors that I called out in my earnings preview, particularly the success of the Apple Watch. iPads also seem to have performed very robustly this time, anticipating strength that I did not expect to see until fiscal 3Q19.

My first conclusions

Certainly, a double-digit revenue drop in the company's main segment (accounting for 54% of total sales) is not necessarily a very positive sign. I believe Apple still has a lot of work to do to soften the blow of a product category that seems to be undergoing the mature-to-declining stages of its life cycle. Early efforts likely need to be centered around resuscitating the Greater China business, whose revenues were weak last quarter and dropped another 22% this time.

But elsewhere, Apple seems to be doing a good job at executing on key growth initiatives, including those around Services and the Watch (in my opinion, a device that will emulate the early success of the iPhone over the next few years). Margins have remained resilient, and the company's cash return policy continues to be shareholder-friendly. With fiscal 3Q19 guidance of $53.5 billion in revenues and what I calculate to be $2.10 in EPS easily beating current consensus, I believe any remaining bearishness keeping a lid on share price will be lifted, allowing the stock to move forward in the near term.

