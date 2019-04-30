IPO Update: Mayville Engineering Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO

Quick Take
Mayville Engineering (MEC) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.
The company is a contract manufacturer for a variety of prototyping and tooling applications.
MEC is a leading firm that can achieve economies of scale in a growing U.S. manufacturing environment.
Company & Technology
Mayville, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering was founded in 1945 to be a “one stop shop” solution for contract manufacturing for end-market customers, such as the heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture, military, and powersports.
Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Robert D. Kamphuis, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing.
The company’s offerings are complemented with aspects throughout the entire product lifecycle, namely front-end collaboration in design and prototyping, product manufacturing, aftermarket components, and ancillary supply chain benefits.
Below is a brief overview video of the company:
Source: MEC
The company’s capabilities include metal fabrication, tube bending and forming, metal stamping, robotic welding, robotic part forming, resistance welding, five-axis tube, and fiber laser cutting as well as custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent resistant coating, and painting.
Below is an example of the company’s product applications across various end products:
Source: MEC
Management states that, according to The Fabricator, MEC has been the largest fabricator in the US for eight years in a row, between 2011 and 2018, and is projected to have had recorded double the revenue of the next largest competitor.
Customer Acquisition
The company markets its offerings through its 21 strategically located facilities with nearly three million square feet of manufacturing capacity, mapped below:
Mayville’s sales team is comprised of over 35 personnel responsible for managing and expanding client relationships, and proactively pursuing new opportunities.
Each sales team member has a dedicated support team which includes inside sales, marketing, and sales administration personnel.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been low and dropping, per the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2018
|
3.5%
|
2017
|
3.9%
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of selling & G&A spend, was a reasonably impressive 1.3x in the most recent year.
Market & Competition
According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global metal fabrication market was valued at $17 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and 2026.
The main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand from automotive and construction industries.
The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4% during the period due to technological advancements and rise in automation in this region.
Major competitors that provide or are developing metal fabrication solutions include:
Kaman Corporation (KAMN)
O’Neal Manufacturing Service
BTD Manufacturing
Matcor-Matsu Group
Defiance Metal Products
Mitsubishi (MUFG)
Source: Sentieo
Management believes the company’s ‘one stop shop’ manufacturing offering, long operational history and professional expertise to be key competitive advantages.
Financial Performance
MEC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing topline revenue
Substantially increased gross profit
Growing gross margin
Sharply increased operating income
Increased cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$354,526,000
|
13.1%
|
2017
|
$313,331,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$50,578,000
|
45.6%
|
2017
|
$34,737,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2018
|
14.27%
|
2017
|
11.09%
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
EBITDA Margin
|
2018
|
$22,169,000
|
6.3%
|
2017
|
$9,426,000
|
3.0%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2018
|
$36,715,000
|
2017
|
$30,801,000
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
As of December 31, 2018, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $288.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $18.8 million.
Management has since provided preliminary results for Q1 2019, with net sales expected to increase by 64% due to its acquisition of DMP in late 2018 and organic growth.
IPO Details
MEC intends to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $562 million.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.74%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use these net proceeds to repay our outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes (which may include future acquisitions and/or setting funds aside in a deferred compensation trust to cover part or all of our deferred compensation obligations)... At March 31, 2019, we had total borrowings of $95.0 million outstanding under the Term Loans, $25.0 million outstanding under the Subordinated Term Loan and $66.4 million outstanding under the Revolving Loan with an average interest rate of 5.7% on outstanding borrowings.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Baird, Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$393,869,680
|
Enterprise Value
|
$562,084,680
|
Price / Sales
|
1.11
|
EV / Revenue
|
1.59
|
EV / EBITDA
|
25.35
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.87
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
2.80
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
31.74%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$20.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$18,846,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
13.15%
Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge
As a reference, MEC’s clearest public comparable would be Kaman Corp. (KAMN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Kaman (KAMN)
|
Mayville Eng. (MEC)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
0.93
|
1.11
|
19.5%
|
EV / Revenue
|
1.08
|
1.59
|
46.8%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
12.46
|
25.35
|
103.5%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$1.92
|
$0.87
|
-54.7%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
3.90%
|
13.1%
|
237.1%
Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 8, 2019.
