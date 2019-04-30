IPO Update: Mayville Engineering Proposes Terms For $125 Million IPO

For investors who want exposure to a growing but unsexy part of the U.S. economy, MEC may be a stock worth considering.

MEC is growing smartly and acquiring firms as it seeks to retain its leadership position in a fragmented industry.

The firm provide contract fabrication and related services to industry.

Mayville Engineering intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Mayville Engineering (MEC) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is a contract manufacturer for a variety of prototyping and tooling applications.

MEC is a leading firm that can achieve economies of scale in a growing U.S. manufacturing environment.

Company & Technology

Mayville, Wisconsin-based Mayville Engineering was founded in 1945 to be a “one stop shop” solution for contract manufacturing for end-market customers, such as the heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, agriculture, military, and powersports.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Robert D. Kamphuis, who has been with the firm since 2005 and was previously President and CEO of Gilman Engineering and Manufacturing.

The company’s offerings are complemented with aspects throughout the entire product lifecycle, namely front-end collaboration in design and prototyping, product manufacturing, aftermarket components, and ancillary supply chain benefits.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: MEC

The company’s capabilities include metal fabrication, tube bending and forming, metal stamping, robotic welding, robotic part forming, resistance welding, five-axis tube, and fiber laser cutting as well as custom coatings, including high heat and chemical agent resistant coating, and painting.

Below is an example of the company’s product applications across various end products:

Source: MEC

Management states that, according to The Fabricator, MEC has been the largest fabricator in the US for eight years in a row, between 2011 and 2018, and is projected to have had recorded double the revenue of the next largest competitor.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its offerings through its 21 strategically located facilities with nearly three million square feet of manufacturing capacity, mapped below:

Mayville’s sales team is comprised of over 35 personnel responsible for managing and expanding client relationships, and proactively pursuing new opportunities.

Each sales team member has a dedicated support team which includes inside sales, marketing, and sales administration personnel.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been low and dropping, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 3.5% 2017 3.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of selling & G&A spend, was a reasonably impressive 1.3x in the most recent year.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global metal fabrication market was valued at $17 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and 2026.

The main factors driving market growth are the rise in demand from automotive and construction industries.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4% during the period due to technological advancements and rise in automation in this region.

Major competitors that provide or are developing metal fabrication solutions include:

Kaman Corporation (KAMN)

O’Neal Manufacturing Service

BTD Manufacturing

Matcor-Matsu Group

Defiance Metal Products

Mitsubishi (MUFG)

Source: Sentieo

Management believes the company’s ‘one stop shop’ manufacturing offering, long operational history and professional expertise to be key competitive advantages.

Financial Performance

MEC’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Substantially increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Sharply increased operating income

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $354,526,000 13.1% 2017 $313,331,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $50,578,000 45.6% 2017 $34,737,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 14.27% 2017 11.09% Operating Income (Loss) Period Operating Income (Loss) EBITDA Margin 2018 $22,169,000 6.3% 2017 $9,426,000 3.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $36,715,000 2017 $30,801,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $3.1 million in cash and $288.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $18.8 million.

Management has since provided preliminary results for Q1 2019, with net sales expected to increase by 64% due to its acquisition of DMP in late 2018 and organic growth.

IPO Details

MEC intends to sell 6.25 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $20.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $562 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 31.74%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use these net proceeds to repay our outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes (which may include future acquisitions and/or setting funds aside in a deferred compensation trust to cover part or all of our deferred compensation obligations)... At March 31, 2019, we had total borrowings of $95.0 million outstanding under the Term Loans, $25.0 million outstanding under the Subordinated Term Loan and $66.4 million outstanding under the Revolving Loan with an average interest rate of 5.7% on outstanding borrowings.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Baird, Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS Investment Bank, and William Blair.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $393,869,680 Enterprise Value $562,084,680 Price / Sales 1.11 EV / Revenue 1.59 EV / EBITDA 25.35 Earnings Per Share $0.87 Total Debt To Equity 2.80 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 31.74% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $20.00 Net Free Cash Flow $18,846,000 Revenue Growth Rate 13.15%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, MEC’s clearest public comparable would be Kaman Corp. (KAMN); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Kaman (KAMN) Mayville Eng. (MEC) Variance Price / Sales 0.93 1.11 19.5% EV / Revenue 1.08 1.59 46.8% EV / EBITDA 12.46 25.35 103.5% Earnings Per Share $1.92 $0.87 -54.7% Revenue Growth Rate 3.90% 13.1% 237.1%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 8, 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.